    GWRE   US40171V1008

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.

(GWRE)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/06 04:00:02 pm EDT
77.20 USD   -3.91%
Guidewire Wins Three Celent XCelent Awards, Named a Luminary for Claims Management

05/09/2022 | 08:33am EDT
Celent report recognizes ClaimCenter with top honors for Advanced Technology, Breadth of Functionality, Customer Base and Support

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that ClaimCenter has been named a winner of all three XCelent awards in Celent’s Claims Systems Vendors: North American Property Casualty Insurance, 2022 Edition report. ClaimCenter was recognized as a top solution amongst the 23 core claims solutions evaluated, in the Advanced Technology, Customer Base and Support, and Breadth of Functionality categories. It was also named a “Luminary” in Celent’s new Technical Capability Matrix, acknowledging its excellence in both Advanced Technology and Breadth of Functionality. Read the report excerpt here.

“Guidewire ClaimCenter is one of the most complete and well-designed core claim systems available for midsize and large insurers,” said Donald Light, Director, North America Property & Casualty Insurance, Celent and co-author of the report. “Its transition to cloud deployment has facilitated upgrades and increased the range of support and capabilities as part of Guidewire’s broader cloud strategy.”

InsuranceNow was also included in the report, earning Functionality Standout honors in the Technical Capability Matrix. It was also recognized for its automation features and well-designed UI. Light continued, “Guidewire InsuranceNow offers U.S. regional and super-regional insurers a full suite solution with very good claims features, functions, and usability.”

“We are honored that Celent, a well-respected analyst firm, continues to recognize the strength of our products and our customer successes. P&C claims management is improving fast. Work that really should be automated is being automated. Work that requires the expertise and empathy of claims professionals is increasingly supported by core systems that include the data and analytics experts need. Claimants and agents and vendors can access information themselves instantly,” said Brian Desmond, Chief Marketing Officer, Guidewire.

“The Guidewire community is leading the way. We are deeply appreciative of the hundreds of insurers and thousands of professionals that use ClaimCenter around the world every day. Their input ensures we continually set the bar for innovation with every new release,” continued Desmond.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 788 M - -
Net income 2022 -170 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -37,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 450 M 6 450 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 117
Free-Float 99,7%
Technical analysis trends GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 77,20 $
Average target price 111,64 $
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Rosenbaum Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Mullen President & Chief Revenue Officer
Jeff Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Marcus S. Ryu Chairman
Priscilla Hung Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.-32.00%6 712
ORACLE CORPORATION-16.88%194 242
SAP SE-26.63%118 082
SERVICENOW INC.-29.64%94 082
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-15.67%32 700
SENSETIME GROUP INC.-14.55%19 928