Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Guidewire Software, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWRE   US40171V1008

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.

(GWRE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-22 pm EST
57.32 USD   +0.21%
04:17pGuidewire to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on December 6, 2022
BU
10/25Guidewire Congratulates 2022 Innovation Award Winners – E.design Insurance, Hollard Insurance, and Mountain West Farm Bureau
BU
10/24Appian Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Enhance Digital Experience
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guidewire to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on December 6, 2022

11/22/2022 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022 after market close on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter fiscal year 2023. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https://ir.guidewire.com/.

What:

   

Guidewire First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

   

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Time:

   

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call:

   

(877) 704-4453, Domestic

 

   

(201) 389-0920, International

Replay:

   

(844) 512-2921, Passcode 13734587, Domestic

 

   

(412) 317-6671, Passcode 13734587, International

Webcast:

   

https://ir.guidewire.com/ (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website for a period of three months.

About Guidewire Software
Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

GWRE-F


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.
04:17pGuidewire to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on December 6, 2..
BU
10/25Guidewire Congratulates 2022 Innovation Award Winners – E.design Insurance, Holla..
BU
10/24Appian Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Enhance Digital Ex..
BU
10/24Appian Corporation Joins Guidewire Software, Inc. Partner Connect Solution Alliance Eco..
CI
10/24Guidewire and One Inc Expand Relationship Announcing Strategic Partnership to Empower I..
BU
10/24Guidewire Software, Inc. and One Inc Expand Relationship Announcing Strategic Partnersh..
CI
10/24Guidewire Software : and One Inc Expand Relationship Announcing Strategic Partnership to E..
PU
10/24Guidewire Flaine Release Powers Speed and Agility for P&C Insurers
BU
10/24Guidewire Flaine Release Powers Speed and Agility for P&C Insurers
CI
10/21Guidewire Appoints David Laker Chief Sales Officer
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 893 M - -
Net income 2023 -154 M - -
Net cash 2023 386 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -31,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 683 M 4 683 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,81x
EV / Sales 2024 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 376
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Guidewire Software, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 57,20 $
Average target price 83,38 $
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Rosenbaum Chief Executive Officer & Director
Priscilla Hung Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
John Mullen Co-President & Chief Revenue Officer
Jeff Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Marcus S. Ryu Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.-49.62%4 683
ORACLE CORPORATION-8.58%215 208
SAP SE-14.94%121 470
SERVICENOW INC.-40.32%78 101
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-12.75%32 170
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-24.10%18 236