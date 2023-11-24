Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023 after market close on Thursday, December 7, 2023. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter fiscal year 2024. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https://ir.guidewire.com/.
What:
Guidewire First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call
When:
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Time:
2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Live Call:
(877) 704-4453, Domestic
(201) 389-0920, International
Replay:
(844) 512-2921, Passcode 13742810, Domestic
(412) 317-6671, Passcode 13742810, International
Webcast:
https://ir.guidewire.com/ (live and replay)
The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website for a period of three months.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.
As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.
For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.
NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.
