United Heritage Insurance, an Idaho- and Oregon-based multi-state insurance provider, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that United Heritage has selected Guidewire InsuranceNow to modernize its operations, enhance agent and customer service, and grow its business. The company’s property and casualty insurance entities Sublimity Insurance Company and United Heritage Property and Casualty Company plan to implement InsuranceNow by line of business.

United Heritage CEO and President Todd Gill said, “We selected InsuranceNow because it’s an all-in-one core system that offers us the benefits of being on a modern, cloud-based platform that will enable us to remain current with the fast pace of technology. We’re excited to gain the benefits of efficiencies through automation that will allow our team to focus on providing an enhanced hands-on experience to our agents and customers. This will enable ease of use for our agents and customers, while driving employee engagement and job satisfaction.”

“We celebrate United Heritage’s history of serving policyholders for more than a century,” said Guidewire General Manager for Claims and InsuranceNow Zachary Gustafson. “We are excited that InsuranceNow and Guidewire Cloud will serve as the technology foundation for the company to continue its mission of helping people achieve financial security and peace of mind through quality insurance products.”

About United Heritage Insurance

United Heritage Insurance is a family of companies that combines life and property & casualty insurers and insurance investment management under our Mutual Holding Company. Our companies were founded over a century ago and serve our communities and customers with financial strength and service excellence across 49 states and the District of Columbia. Our employees and thousands of independent agents across the country strive to meet our vision every day.

The Holding Company 100% owns United Heritage Financial Group (UHFG), which is the intermediate parent company with administrative and shared services functions that serve all our companies, with total combined assets over $800 million. Our primary headquarters are in Meridian, Idaho, just minutes from Boise, Idaho and include the operations of UHFG, United Heritage Life Insurance Company (UHLIC), and United Heritage Property & Casualty Company (UHPC), and AlphaEdge Investment Management, Inc. The home office of Sublimity Insurance Company (SIC) is located in Salem, Oregon. For more information, visit unitedheritage.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

