Guild Esports : Annual Report and Financial Statements

Company Registration No. 12187837 (England and Wales)

GUILD ESPORTS PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

GUILD ESPORTS PLC

COMPANY INFORMATION

DirectorsSecretary

Company number

Mr A Drake

Mr K Hourd

Mr F Lew

Mr J Savage

Mr C Sullivan

Mr S Walters

Mr D Gardner

Mr J Savage 12187837

Registered office

Craven House

16 Northumberland Avenue London

WC2N 5AP

Auditor

PKF Littlejohn LLP Statutory Auditor 15 Westferry Circus Canary Wharf London

E14 4HD

GUILD ESPORTS PLC CONTENTS Page Chairman's statement 1 Strategic report 4 - 8 Directors' report 9 - 12 Directors' responsibilities statement 13 Remuneration report 14 - 16 Independent auditor's report 17 - 22 Income statement 23 Statement of financial position 24 Statement of changes in equity 25 Statement of cash flows 26 Notes to the financial statements 27 - 43

GUILD ESPORTS PLC

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

I am pleased to report Guild's maiden full year results since its flotation on the London Stock Exchange on 2 October 2020. The period under review saw Guild rapidly scale from start-up phase to full commercial operations as part of its growth strategy to become one of the world's leading esports team organisations in the next few years.

Despite the challenges of building a new business amid a global pandemic, good progress was made across the business to fulfil that vision.

The Company generated revenues of £1.9m (2020: £nil) as it benefitted from first-time contributions from sponsorship deals signed earlier in the year. The loss before tax increased to £8.8m (2020: £2.7m) which reflects a major investment in operational infrastructure, esports teams, the Guild Academy, content creation and the development of Guild merchandising. This investment is fundamental to Guild's business model and long-term strategy. It enabled the Company to deliver exponential growth in its fan base and total audience network in 2021, making it the fastest growing esports teams organisation in Europe.

Our growing audience of young and hard-to-reach consumers is a powerful magnet for global brands and sponsors as evidenced by the quality of the sponsorship deals signed with Subway, Samsung and Hyper X during the year, followed by BitStamp, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, in January 2022. I am proud that we have gained the trust of such marque brands as our sponsorship partners in a relatively short time.

Guild is still at an early stage in its growth and also well placed to benefit from long term industry fundamentals driving the esports sector worldwide. In terms of market size, the electronic games sector is larger than the Hollywood movie and music industries combined, as well as one of the fastest growing leisure and entertainment activities pursued by mainstream consumers. The recent $69bn cash takeover bid by Microsoft for Activision reflects how leading consumer facing technology giants see the industry's long-term prospects.

Guild's own investment in the business in 2021 provides a solid platform for long term growth and build media value necessary to drive sponsorship revenue in the year ahead and beyond. Our new business pipeline remains robust and we are at an advanced stage of negotiations with multiple partners which provides great confidence for Guild's prospects.

As a young teams organisation, Guild's fast growing audience of keen and loyal fans is the life blood of the Company. Our expanding roster of pro-players achieved notable success in several major tournaments and their continued success is of great pride for all Guild fans and supporters alike.

We are confident that we have laid the foundation to provide tremendous value to our brand partners and as well as create long-term shareholder value.

Our staff numbers have increased from just a handful to more than 35 full-time staff at present and I commend all our employees, players and partners for their hard work and dedication which has positioned the Company for growth in the years ahead.

Mr D Lew

Non-Executive Chairman 28 January 2022

GUILD ESPORTS PLC

STRATEGIC REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

The directors present the strategic report for the year ended 30 September 2021.

Principal activity

The Company's principal activity is that of a global fan-focussed team organisation and lifestyle brand that fields players in professional gaming competitions under the Guild banner. Our in-house training academy aims to attract and nurture the best esports talent, and our goal is to provide the ultimate entertainment experience alongside a distinctive lifestyle brand authentic to the esports community worldwide. Guild is led by an experienced management team of esports veterans and co-owned by David Beckham. The Company is headquartered in the UK and its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: GILD) and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States (ticker: GULDF).

Review of the business and future developments

On 2 October 2020, Guild Esports Plc was admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority by way of a listing on the standard segment of the London Stock Exchange. On 16 December 2021, the Company's shares were cross-traded on the US OTC market.

Guild has esports rosters competing at the highest levels in FIFA, Rocket League, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Valorant where Guild also fields an all-women roster competing in the new Game Changers league, where Guild led the charge in advocating equality in gaming. With all rosters, Guild uses a performance philosophy, which includes a holistic approach to unlock the full potential of each player, and provides a clear roadmap for winning trophies. Guild has also started a program to manage and drive players' social channels and digital content creation, expanding the reach of Guild and increasing its fanbase. The Company is constantly evaluating the esports landscape and considering expansion into new games, including mobile titles, to ensure we are maximizing audience reach and best positioning the Company for partnership opportunities.

Operational review

Good progress was made in our first full year, with growth in operations, esports, the launch of the Guild academy, and a growing fanbase which generates the media value needed to attract brand sponsors and generate revenue for the Company.

The esports sector grew by 14.5 per cent in 2021 and is now a $1bn industry. The growth is expected to continue according to Newzoo and is predicted to reach $1.6bn by 2024. Total viewing audience is estimated to increase from more than 400 million to approximately 650 million in the same period.

Sponsorship

Guild secured three sponsorships totalling contracted revenues of £3.9m since its stock market debut with leading high-profile brands in their respective industry sectors.

Hyper X, a leading gaming peripherals brand recently acquired by HP Inc from Kingston Technologies, which has a long association with the esports sector, became Guild's exclusive peripherals partner in Jan 2021. As part of the two-year agreement, HyperX products will be used by our pro-players, content-creators and academy students as well as to fit out our London headquarters.