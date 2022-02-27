Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Guild Esports Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GILD   GB00BMWVF760

GUILD ESPORTS PLC

(GILD)
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange -  02/22 11:35:06 am
2.35 GBX   +2.62%
01/31London Shares Gain After Wall Street Rally
DJ
01/31GUILD ESPORTS : Annual Results
PU
01/31Earnings Flash (GILD.L) GUILD ESPORTS Reports FY21 Revenue GBP1.9M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guild Esports : OTCQB Certification

02/27/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTCQB Certification

I, Kal Hourd, CEOof Guild Esports Plc("the Company"), certify that:

1. The Company is registered or required to file periodic reporting with the SEC or is exempt from SEC registration as indicated below (mark the box below that applies with an "X"):

[]Company is registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act

[]Company is relying on Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b)

[]Company is a bank that reports to a Bank Regulator under Section 12(i) of the Exchange Act

[]Company is a bank that is non-SEC reporting but is current in its reporting to a Banking Regulator

[]Company is reporting under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

[]Company is reporting under the Alternative Reporting Company Disclosure Guidelines

[]Company is reporting under Regulation A (Tier 2)

[]Other (describe)

  1. The Company is current in its reporting obligations as of the most recent fiscal year end and any subsequent quarters, and such information has been posted either on the SEC's EDGAR system or the OTC Disclosure & News Service, as applicable.
  2. The Company Profile displayed on www.otcmarkets.comis current and complete as of February 28, 2022and includes the total shares outstanding, authorized, and in the public float as of that date.
  3. The share information below is for the primary OTCQB traded security as of the latest practicable date:

Trading Symbol

GILD

The data in this chart is as of:

28 February 2022

Shares Authorized

(A)

N/A

Total Shares Outstanding

(B)

518,617,362

Number of Restricted Shares (SEE NOTE 1 BELOW)

(C)

143,033,362

Unrestricted Shares Held by Officers, Directors, 10% Control Persons & Affiliates

(D)

0

Public Float: Subtract Lines C and D from Line B

(E)

375,584,000

% Public Float: Line E Divided by Line B (as a %) (SEE NOTE 2 BELOW)

(F)

72.4%

Number of Beneficial Shareholdersof at least 100 shares (SEE NOTE 3 BELOW)

(G)

>100

NOTE 1: Restricted Shares means securities that are subject to resale restrictions for any reason. Your transfer agent should be able to provide the total number of restricted securities.

NOTE 2: Public Float means the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "10 percent Control Person"), or any Affiliates thereof, or any Family Members of officers, directors and control persons. Family Member shall mean a Person's spouse, parents, children and siblings, whether by blood, marriage or adoption, or anyone residing in such Person's home. OTCQB traded securities are required to have a freely traded public float of at least 10% of the shares outstanding, unless an exemption applies.

NOTE 3: Beneficial Shareholder means any person who, directly or indirectly has or shares voting power of such security or investment power, which includes the power to dispose, or to direct the disposition of, such security. OTCQB traded securities are required to have at least 50 beneficial shareholders, unless an exemption applies.

5. The company is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of United Kingdomin which the Company is organized or does business.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.0 June 23, 2020)

6. The following is a complete list of any law firm(s) and attorney(s) that acted as the Company's primary legal counsel in preparing its most recent annual report. Include the firm and attorney(s) name if outside counsel, or name and title if internal counsel. (If no attorney assisted in putting together the disclosure, identify the person(s) who prepared the disclosure and their relationship to the company.) Please also identify any other attorney, if different than the primary legal counsel, that assisted the company during the prior fiscal year on any matter including but not limited to, preparation of disclosure, press releases, consulting services, corporate action or merger assistance, etc.

Firm Name:

Fladgate LLP (Lawyer)

Address:

16 Great Queen Street, London, WC2B 5DG

Contact Names: David Robinson

7. The following is a complete list of third party providers, including names and addresses, engaged by the Company, its officers, directors or controlling shareholders, at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification, to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, brand awareness, consulting, stock promotion, or any other related services to the Company. Please describe the services provided by each third party provider listed below.

Firm Name:

Tancredi Group (Public Relations)

Address:

27 Dover Street, London W1S 4LZ, United Kingdom

Contact name:

Salamander Davoudi

Firm Name:

Zeus Capital Limited (Corporate Broker)

Address:

82 King Street, Manchester, M2 4WQ, United Kingdom

Contact name:

Jamie Peel

Firm Name:

Tennyson Securities (Corporate Broker)

Address:

23rd Floor, 20 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 3BY, United Kingdom

Contact name:

Peter Krens

8. Convertible Debt

The following is a complete list of all promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities that were issued or outstanding at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification:

[]Check this box if there were no promissory notes, convertible notes, or other convertible debt arrangements

issued or outstanding at any point during this time period.

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms

# Shares

Name of Noteholder (entities

Reason for

Note

Balance ($)

Amount at

Accrued

Date

(e.g. pricing

Converted

must have individual with voting

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

Issuance ($)

($)

mechanism for

to Date

/ investment control disclosed).1

Loan, Services,

determining

etc.)

conversion of

instrument to

shares)

1 International Reporting Companies may elect not to disclose the names of noteholders who are non-affiliates of the company. "Affiliate" is a Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls or is controlled by, or is under common control with, an officer, a director, or a shareholder beneficially-owning 10 percent or more of the Company's outstanding shares.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.0 June 23, 2020)

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

9. Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons

The following is a complete list of Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons (control persons are beneficial owners five percent (5%) or more of any class of the issuer's equity securities), including name, address, and number of shares owned. Options and warrants that can be converted into common shares within the next 60 days should be included in the shareholdings listed below. If any of the beneficial shareholders are corporate entities, provide the name and address of the person(s) owning or controlling such corporate entities.

Name

City and State (and

Number of Shares Owned

Percentage of Class

Country if outside US)

(list common, warrants and

of Shares Owned

options separately)

Kalum Hourd

Saskatchewan, Canada

13,000,000

2.51%

James Savage

London, United Kingdom

1,200,000

0.23%

James Savage

London, United Kingdom

750,000 Warrants

-

David Gardner

London, United Kingdom

2,000,000

0.39%

David Gardner

London, United Kingdom

1,000,000 Warrants

-

Andrew Drake

Los Angeles, United States

3,500,000

0.67%

Derek Lew

Vancouver, Canada

3,500,000

0.67%

Simon Walters

London, United Kingdom

333,333

0.06%

Christopher Sullivan

Hove, United Kingdom

1,000,000

0.19%

10.

Certification

Date: 28 Feb 2022

Name of Certifying CEO or CFO: Kal Hourd

Title: CEO

Signature: /s/ KAL HOURD

(Digital Signatures should appear as "/s/ [OFFICER NAME]")

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.0 June 23, 2020)

Disclaimer

Guild Esports plc published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 16:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GUILD ESPORTS PLC
01/31London Shares Gain After Wall Street Rally
DJ
01/31GUILD ESPORTS : Annual Results
PU
01/31Earnings Flash (GILD.L) GUILD ESPORTS Reports FY21 Revenue GBP1.9M
MT
01/31Earnings Flash (GILD.L) GUILD ESPORTS Posts FY21 Loss GBX-1.70
MT
01/31Guild Esports Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
01/20Guild Esports Signs Lease For New Academy, Global HQ
MT
01/18Guild Esports Secures $6 Million Sponsorship Deal With Cryptocurrency Group Bitstamp
MT
01/18Guild eSports Secures GBP4.5 Million Sponsorship Deal With Bitstamp
DJ
2021GUILD ESPORTS PLC : Trading Commences on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BU
2021Britain's Guild Esports Kicks Off Trading on US OTCQB Venture Market
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,90  2,55  2,55 
Net income 2021 -8,82 M -11,8 M -11,8 M
Net cash 2021 10,1 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,2 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 8 612 853x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float -
Chart GUILD ESPORTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Guild Esports Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUILD ESPORTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kalum Lee Hourd Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Savage CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Derek Lew Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Paul Sullivan Senior Independent Director
Andrew Dale Drake Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUILD ESPORTS PLC-26.56%16
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.5.31%28 210
TUI AG11.63%3 734
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.11.80%2 690
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-6.74%2 165
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-4.41%1 791