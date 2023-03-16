Guild Esports enters AI-driven technology partnership

Guild Esports PLC - London-based e-sports company - Enters into a research and development partnership with Gerford AI, an Australian artificial intelligence and data analytics company, to use artificial intelligence technology in the discovery and development of professional e-sports players.

The partnership will focus on the development of AI-driven technology to provide "time-saving" data analysis, track individual athletes' performances and optimise pre-game preparation, Guild says. Additionally, Guild and Gerford's partnership will explore the development of an e-sports-focused online censoring tool, designed to address anti-social behaviour online more effectively by automatically filtering harmful language in game.

Guild expects the resulting innovations from the partnership can be used to support revenue-generation opportunities for the company. It also sees long-term potential to use the technology to develop professional and educational curriculums for licensing and sale.

Current stock price: 0.94 pence, up 1.1% on Thursday in London

12-month change: down 55%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

