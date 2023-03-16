Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Guild Esports Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GILD   GB00BMWVF760

GUILD ESPORTS PLC

(GILD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:01 2023-03-16 pm EDT
0.9500 GBX   +2.70%
02:02pGuild Esports enters AI-driven technology partnership
AN
03/07Blue Star Capital swings to loss after fair valuation movements, costs
AN
03/02UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guild Esports enters AI-driven technology partnership

03/16/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
Guild Esports PLC - London-based e-sports company - Enters into a research and development partnership with Gerford AI, an Australian artificial intelligence and data analytics company, to use artificial intelligence technology in the discovery and development of professional e-sports players.

The partnership will focus on the development of AI-driven technology to provide "time-saving" data analysis, track individual athletes' performances and optimise pre-game preparation, Guild says. Additionally, Guild and Gerford's partnership will explore the development of an e-sports-focused online censoring tool, designed to address anti-social behaviour online more effectively by automatically filtering harmful language in game.

Guild expects the resulting innovations from the partnership can be used to support revenue-generation opportunities for the company. It also sees long-term potential to use the technology to develop professional and educational curriculums for licensing and sale.

Current stock price: 0.94 pence, up 1.1% on Thursday in London

12-month change: down 55%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GUILD ESPORTS PLC 2.70% 0.95 Delayed Quote.-28.85%
GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY 5.33% 11.47 Delayed Quote.7.93%
Financials
Sales 2022 4,45 M 5,36 M 5,36 M
Net income 2022 -8,75 M -10,5 M -10,5 M
Net Debt 2022 0,73 M 0,88 M 0,88 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,27x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,80 M 5,77 M 5,77 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,61x
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart GUILD ESPORTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Guild Esports Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUILD ESPORTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jasmine Skee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clare Jarvis Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Derek Lew Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Charles Director-Operations
Brian Stockbridge Non-Executive Director
