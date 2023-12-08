Guild Esports PLC - London-based esports business - Finalises professional Counter-Strike roster of five players plus coaching staff. All five players previously competed together as 'Bad News Eagles' and now play as the 'Guild Eagles'. Says team has growing audience worldwide and has won eight of ten matches since joining Guild. Company intends to compete in the 2024 Esports World Cup in Riyadh as part of its "strategy to establish a foothold in the [Middle East & North Africa] region", where e-sports are "increasingly popular". Guild previously signed its first Counter-Strike team in March.

Chief Executive Officer Jasmine Skee says: "Counter-Strike is a legendary esport that continues to grow in popularity...The Esports World Cup provides the perfect opportunity to expand our Counter-Strike presence, and we're thrilled to have the Eagles on board."

Current stock price: 0.75 pence

12-month change: down 42%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

