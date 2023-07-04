(Alliance News) - Guild Esports PLC on Tuesday said that it has entered this year's season of the British F4 Esports Championship, marking its first entry into competitive simulated racing.

The London-based e-sports team organiser saw its shares rise 12% to 0.70 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon, after announcing that it will field two professional drivers.

The season will begin in September and run until November. Guild Esports said it would announce its roster in due course.

The British F4 Esports Championship is fully sanctioned by Motorsport UK, the governing body for motorsport in the UK.

It consists of eight rounds held at digital replications of real-world racetracks, and is contested using FIA F4 cars. These are are officially licensed by the FIA, the governing body for world motorsport, and modelled on real-world Formula 4 cars.

"Throughout my career in Sim Racing, it has been clear that there has been a missed opportunity for organisations to develop grassroots talent in the esport. That's why we're so excited to be entering into the British F4 Esports Championship, which presents us with the opportunity to nurture young competitors and utilise the incredible facility available to us at the Sky Guild Gaming Centre. For our commercial team, this is also a fantastic opportunity to begin our journey speaking to new audiences and open up new revenue streams," said Luke Jones, vice president of Commercial, Esports and Gaming.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

