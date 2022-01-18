Guild eSports Secures GBP4.5 Million Sponsorship Deal With Bitstamp

By Kyle Morris

Guild eSports PLC said Tuesday that it has signed a 4.5 million-pound ($6.1 million) three-year global sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp.

"Our pipeline of new business opportunities remains strong as Guild's growing network audience of fans and teams' performance continues to attract strong interest from a wide cross-section of brand advertisers. As a result we look forward to bringing more sponsors on board in due course," Chief Executive Kal Hourd said.

Shares in Guild eSports at 0905 GMT were up 0.17 pence, or 5.5%, at 3.38 pence.

