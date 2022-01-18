Log in
    GILD   GB00BMWVF760

GUILD ESPORTS PLC

(GILD)
  Report
Guild eSports Secures GBP4.5 Million Sponsorship Deal With Bitstamp

01/18/2022 | 04:30am EST
By Kyle Morris


Guild eSports PLC said Tuesday that it has signed a 4.5 million-pound ($6.1 million) three-year global sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp.

"Our pipeline of new business opportunities remains strong as Guild's growing network audience of fans and teams' performance continues to attract strong interest from a wide cross-section of brand advertisers. As a result we look forward to bringing more sponsors on board in due course," Chief Executive Kal Hourd said.

Shares in Guild eSports at 0905 GMT were up 0.17 pence, or 5.5%, at 3.38 pence.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-22 0430ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GUILD ESPORTS PLC 12.19% 3.59 Delayed Quote.0.00%
GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY 0.36% 13.98 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION 2.41% 66.2 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,52 M -3,43 M -3,43 M
Net cash 2020 2,52 M 3,43 M 3,43 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,6 M 22,7 M 22,6 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float -
