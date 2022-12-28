Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Guild Holdings Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GHLD   US40172N1072

GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY

(GHLD)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-27 pm EST
10.27 USD   -5.43%
Chile's SQM and supervisors reach tentative agreement to avoid strike: union
RE
12/27Thomson Reuters Reportedly Reaches Union Labor Deal With Salary Hikes in US
MT
Guild Mortgage Helps Homebuyers Save on Mortgage Payments Through New Payment Advantage Program
BU
Chile's SQM and supervisors reach tentative agreement to avoid strike: union

12/28/2022 | 06:57am EST
SANTIAGO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chile's SQM, the second largest lithium producer in the world, and a supervisors' union reached a tentative agreement late Tuesday night to avoid a strike, which must now be ratified by members, the union told Reuters.

After formal talks failed between the company and the union failed, increasing the risk of a strike, the two parties started mediation with the government last week.

"A preliminary agreement was reached with SQM," said Omar Duran, the union's treasurer. "The strike was (called off)."

Duran said the agreement must now be ratified by the members of the guild, adding that he thought "most likely everyone" would accept it.

SQM was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Fabian Andrés Cambero, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
