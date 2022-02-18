Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Guild Holdings Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GHLD   US40172N1072

GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY

(GHLD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/18 04:00:02 pm
12.31 USD   -4.50%
05:21pGUILD : An introduction to accessory dwelling units (ADU)
PU
02/09GUILD : How to find a real estate agent
PU
02/02GUILD : The best time to buy a home
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Guild : An introduction to accessory dwelling units (ADU)

02/18/2022 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

According to Zillow, several states have adopted new laws and now offer incentives to promote development and entice homeowners to build ADUs on their properties. If ADUs are legal in your neighborhood, you may consider a home renovation loan. This type of financing lets you consolidate the cost to buy a home or refinance with estimated ADU construction costs. Fannie Mae's HomeStyle Renovation mortgage guidelines allow detached accessory units from the primary dwelling. Any type of renovation is eligible, as long as it's permanently affixed to the property. Renovations should be completed within twelve months from the date the loan is delivered.

Does an ADU add value to your home?

Home improvement projects such as updating your kitchen, adding a bathroom and installing energy-efficient windows may increase how much your home is worth. Building an ADU on your property can be another great way to add value. "When you start adding square footage, you start adding real value to your home. In some markets, the cost for adding square footage is half the price of a home's per square footage sale price," explains Danny Fitzpatrick, Guild Mortgage Renovation Branch Manager. Increased property value is one reason homeowners choose to build ADUs. Consider these other benefits for homeowners:

  • 1. Generate additional income

    By renting an accessory dwelling unit to a paying tenant, you'll be adding long-term passive income for your family.

  • 2. Keep family close

    Whether caring for an aging parent or supporting kids, granny flats are ideal for multi-generational living. They give family members independence and privacy along with the security of living near one another.

  • 3. A work-from-home option

    If you're tired of your cramped kitchen or bedroom and want an office to call your own, ADUs offer flexible space.

  • 4. More affordable to build

    Because they're built on the same land as your home, they don't require paying for new land and make efficient use of existing infrastructure.

Does adding an ADU increase property taxes?

Adding an ADU may increase your property taxes because it can add value to your property. The real estate resource Millionacres recommends reaching out to your county assessor's office in advance of building to determine your tax liability. In addition, you should consult an accountant or tax advisor to discuss your specific situation. Are you ready to learn more about financing an ADU? Connect with a renovation loan specialist in your area to find the right loan for you.

Disclaimer

Guild Holdings Company published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 22:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY
05:21pGUILD : An introduction to accessory dwelling units (ADU)
PU
02/09GUILD : How to find a real estate agent
PU
02/02GUILD : The best time to buy a home
PU
01/31London Shares Gain After Wall Street Rally
DJ
01/31Earnings Flash (GILD.L) GUILD ESPORTS Reports FY21 Revenue GBP1.9M
MT
01/31Earnings Flash (GILD.L) GUILD ESPORTS Posts FY21 Loss GBX-1.70
MT
01/28INSIDER SELL : Schlumberger
MT
01/26GUILD : How to buy a home if you owe taxes
PU
01/20TENCENT VS SONY VS MICROSOFT : Fight!
01/20Guild Mortgage Names Victoria Garcia DeLuca Vice President of Marketplace Diversity Str..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 599 M - -
Net income 2021 281 M - -
Net Debt 2021 924 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,83x
Yield 2021 15,5%
Capitalization 787 M 787 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 8,95%
Chart GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Guild Holdings Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,89 $
Average target price 18,00 $
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Ann McGarry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terry L. Schmidt President & Director
Desiree A. Elwell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patrick J. Duffy Chairman
David M. Neylan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY-8.13%787
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.79%56 788
ORIX CORPORATION1.21%24 089
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-5.88%22 759
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED29.34%7 389
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED-18.13%7 131