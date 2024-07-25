Guild Holdings Company (NYSE: GHLD), a growth-oriented mortgage company that employs a relationship-based loan sourcing strategy to execute on its mission of delivering the promise of homeownership, today announced that it will release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 after the market close on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Management will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 8, 2024 to discuss the financial second quarter ended June 30, 2024. To access the live webcast please log onto Guild Holdings Investor Relations website at: https://ir.guildmortgage.com/.

The conference call can be accessed by using the following dial-in information:

1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)

1-201-689-8562 (International)

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website after the live call through August 22, 2024. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay pin number is 13746929. The replay can also be accessed at https://ir.guildmortgage.com/.

About Guild Holdings Company

Guild Mortgage Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Guild Holdings Company (NYSE: GHLD), was founded in 1960 and is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender providing residential mortgage products and local in-house origination and servicing. Guild employs a relationship-based loan sourcing strategy to execute on its mission of delivering the promise of home ownership in neighborhoods and communities across 49 states and the District of Columbia. Guild’s highly trained loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs. For more information visit https://www.guildmortgage.com/.

