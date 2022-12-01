Guild Mortgage Acquires Inlanta Mortgage, Wisconsin-Based Lender Operating in 27 States

Increases Market Penetration in the Midwest; Continues Strategic Expansion into Existing and New Regions

Guild Mortgage (NYSE: GHLD), a growth-oriented mortgage lending company originating and servicing residential loans since 1960, has acquired Inlanta Mortgage, Inc., a Wisconsin-based independent lender serving borrowers in 27 states.

Mary Ann McGarry, Guild CEO, said the acquisition is part of the company’s plan to grow both in existing markets and by entering new ones with selective acquisitions.

“Inlanta is a natural fit because of its almost 30-year history, strong management team, employee-oriented culture and dedication to customer service,” McGarry said. “Its culture and values mirror what we’ve been building at Guild for more than 60 years. Together we will use our combined strengths to drive further growth throughout the Midwest.”

Inlanta was founded in Waukesha, Wisc., in 1993, by John Knowlton. The private company is based in Pewaukee, 25 miles west of Milwaukee. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The firm has earned awards for best places to work and exceptional customer service. In ongoing reviews tracked by an independent monitoring company, more than 98 percent of Inlanta borrowers would recommend the lender to friends and family.

“In joining Guild, we can offer our Midwest borrowers a broader array of loan options and access to new digital and customer relationship tools to improve every step in the lending experience, including servicing, a Guild strength,” said Knowlton. “Our combined resources and customer service cultures will drive future growth throughout the region.”

Headquartered in San Diego, Guild Mortgage is a leading national lender with an established history of offering a comprehensive array of loan products and partnering with government organizations to help deliver the promise of home in every neighborhood and community. Its loan professionals can serve the needs of any homebuyer, from helping first-time buyers achieve homeownership, often through government loan programs, to homebuyers looking for a jumbo loan. Guild also helps active duty and retired military personnel who qualify for VA loans with 100% financing and flexible qualifying standards. The company is consistently recognized for its impact in the communities it serves, commitment to customer service, strength in regulatory compliance, and workplace culture.

About Guild Mortgage

Founded in 1960 when the modern U.S. mortgage industry was just forming, Guild Mortgage Company is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender providing residential mortgage products and local in-house origination and servicing. Guild’s collaborative culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion enable it to deliver a personalized experience for each customer. With more than 4,000 employees and over 250 retail branches, Guild has relationships with credit unions, community banks, and other financial institutions and services loans in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Guild’s highly trained loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs. Guild Mortgage Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guild Holdings Company, whose shares of Class A common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GHLD.

