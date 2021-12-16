Guild Mortgage Names Russ Fowlie EVP of Loan Servicing

Brings 25 Years of Experience to Lead Guild’s Loan Administration Division

Guild Mortgage (NYSE: GHLD), a rapidly growing mortgage lending company originating and servicing residential loans since 1960, has named Russ Fowlie executive vice president of loan servicing.

Mr. Fowlie has 25 years of mortgage banking and servicing experience, which includes leading operations and launching and implementing successful business transformation projects. He will oversee the loan administration division of Guild Mortgage, with responsibility for enhancing the overall customer experience, from customer service through default loan management, maximizing productivity, efficiency, service and compliance. He will also lead Guild’s investor reporting relationships with Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs), such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

“Guild is different from most independent lenders in that we service most of our home loans, which means our customer focus is not just transactional, it’s about building long term relationships and customers for life,” said Mary Ann McGarry, CEO. “Russ brings valuable loan servicing experience and expertise to help Guild continue to grow and evolve the high level of personalized customer service we’re known for.”

Prior to joining Guild, Mr. Fowlie spent seven years at JPMorgan Chase where he served as executive director of home lending, finance and compliance. Before that he was the executive vice president and director of mortgage servicing for Flagstar Bank where he managed the financial, regulatory and operating performance of the bank’s residential mortgage servicing business. He also held a senior vice president role with Ocwen Loan Services and spent more than four years at Ally Financial where he served as executive director of capital markets and finance and then senior vice president and chief of staff for the mortgage servicing unit. He began his career in mortgage banking at Credit Suisse where he served more than a decade and rose to vice president. He graduated from Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, Scotland with a bachelor’s degree in business studies.

“Guild has a history of success over its more than 60 years in business and has created a strong culture of customer service that is admired throughout the mortgage industry,” said Mr. Fowlie. “I’m joining at the perfect time to contribute to the continued success of Guild’s servicing division. We are well-positioned to take advantage of the purchase-dominated market the MBA, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are all predicting will return in the coming year – a historic strength for Guild.”

Headquartered in San Diego, Guild Mortgage is a leading national lender with an established history of developing innovative pilot programs and specialized products in partnership with government organizations to help deliver the promise of home in every neighborhood and community. Its loan professionals can serve the needs of any homebuyer, from helping first-time buyers achieve homeownership, often through government loan programs, to those looking for jumbo loans. Guild also helps active duty and retired military personnel who qualify for VA loans with 100% financing and flexible qualifying standards. The company is consistently recognized for its community impact, commitment to customer service, strength in regulatory compliance, and workplace culture.

About Guild Mortgage

Founded in 1960 when the modern U.S. mortgage industry was just forming, Guild Mortgage Company is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender providing residential mortgage products and local in-house origination and servicing. Guild’s collaborative culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion enable it to deliver a personalized experience for each customer. With more than 4,000 employees and over 200 retail branches, Guild has relationships with credit unions, community banks, and other financial institutions and services loans in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Guild’s highly trained loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GHLD.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005369/en/