Guild : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K





UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

__________________________________________________________________

FORM 8-K

__________________________________________________________________

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 3, 2023

__________________________________________________________________

GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

__________________________________________________________________

Commission file number: 001-39645

Delaware 85-2453154 (State of Incorporation) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 5887 Copley Drive, San Diego, California 92111 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(858)560-6330

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

__________________________________________________________________

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share GHLD The New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐









Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.





2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

On May 3, 2023, Guild Holdings Company (the "Company") held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). There were 410,616,821 shares of common stock of the Company represented virtually or by proxy at the Annual Meeting, constituting approximately 97% of the outstanding shares of common stock on March 10, 2023, the record date for the Annual Meeting.





The matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting and the final results of such voting are set forth below:





Proposal 1: The election of three Class III directors to serve until the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified .





NAME FOR WITHHELD BROKER NON-VOTES Edward Bryant, Jr. 408,649,389 1,132,121 835,311 Martha E. Marcon 408,811,761 969,749 835,311 Gioia Messinger 409,618,485 163,025 835,311





All director nominees were duly elected at the Annual Meeting. Each of the individuals named in the above table will serve as director until the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified.





Proposal 2: The ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.





FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 410,502,918 113,831 72





At the Annual Meeting, stockholders ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.





Proposal 3: Advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 23, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement").





FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTES 409,775,274 6,164 72 835,311





At the Annual Meeting, stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the Company's Proxy Statement.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY Date: May 5, 2023 By: /s/ Desiree A. Kramer Desiree A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer

