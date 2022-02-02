Guild : The best time to buy a home

Just like the changing leaves of autumn and rising temperatures of summer, real estate follows seasonal trends. If you're in the market for a new home, there are times of the year that may be better for buying than others. By timing your purchase, you'll find more homes to choose from or sellers who are more willing to make a deal. Check out the factors that play a role in the best time to buy.
Disclaimer
Guild Holdings Company published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 17:08:28 UTC.