    GHLD   US40172N1072

GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY

(GHLD)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
9.900 USD   +3.66%
HOW TO RELOCATE TO ANOTHER STATE : tips for a smooth move
PU
ENERGY-EFFICIENT MORTGAGES : A guide to green financing, rebates and tax credits
PU
JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target for Guild Holdings to $15 From $16, Keeps Market Outperform Rating
MT
How to relocate to another state: tips for a smooth move

06/20/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
When pondering how to relocate to another state, adequate preparation is key. Before packing up your belongings and hitting the road, keep these five things in mind.

  • 1. Budget accordingly

    Long-distance moving costs are based on the weight of your belongings and the distance to your new home. So the farther you go and the more stuff you have, the bigger your moving budget needs to be. Moving.com recommends factoring in these fees.

    • If you're hiring professional movers, include a base moving fee and moving insurance.
    • For do-it-yourself movers, include truck rental, gas and equipment rental.
    • Other potential moving costs can include vehicle shipping, packing and supply costs, cleaning costs and real estate expenses such as a down payment and closing costs.

    Also, if you're relocating to another state with a different cost of living, it's helpful to research how far your salary will go. CNN Money offers a cost of living calculator to compare your expenses in your new town.

  • 2. Get pre-approved to buy a home in another state

    Before starting your home search, it's best to connect with a lender. If you have worked with a lender in the past who's not licensed in your new state, ask for a referral. Guild Mortgage is coast to coast, and if your current lender can't assist you, it's likely they know someone who can. Then, fill out a loan application to get pre-approved. You'll learn how much home you can afford during the pre-approval process. With this, you can confidently start shopping for an out-of-state home.

  • 3. Hire a real estate professional to help

    It's best to visit your new city in person when home shopping, especially before making an offer. However, between online home listings, digital mortgages and eClosings, buying a home remotely is easier than ever before. A real estate agent with local expertise can be a valuable resource, especially if you can't take a trip to scout the area before you buy. There are even relocation services that can help plan your journey.

  • 4. Pick a moving company that specializes in relocation services

    If you choose to hire a professional moving company instead of doing the heavy lifting yourself, find one with experience in long-distance moves. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration recommends obtaining estimates from at least three movers to compare costs and services. You can then check with the Better Business Bureau for reviews and ratings on the moving companies.

  • 5. Take steps to transfer your residence

    Paperwork is unavoidable when making your plan to relocate to another state. First, update your accounts' billing addresses, including your auto insurance carrier, bank, and insurance. Then set up mail forwarding with the USPS. Once you have a moving date, you'll need to set up your new utilities, and if you have kids, enroll them in their new school.

Disclaimer

Guild Holdings Company published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 20:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
