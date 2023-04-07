Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Guild Holdings Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GHLD   US40172N1072

GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY

(GHLD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-06 pm EDT
10.28 USD   -2.56%
05:45aIndian editors decry government move to police online news
RE
03/21Guild Holdings Chief Executive Mary Ann McGarry to Retire; Successor Named
MT
03/20Guild Holdings Co : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian editors decry government move to police online news

04/07/2023 | 05:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A combination photo from files of Facebook Google and Twitter logos

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Editors Guild of India is deeply disturbed by the government's move to police news on social media through a self-appointed fact-checking unit, the industry body said on Friday, describing the new rules as draconian and akin to censorship.

The amendments to the country's IT rules make it obligatory on platforms "not to publish, share or host fake, false or misleading information" about the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has been in repeated tussles with various social media platforms when they failed to heed demands that certain content or accounts be taken down for allegedly spreading misinformation.

The federal government on Thursday announced that it will appoint the fact-check unit to identify fake, false or misleading information, but the Editors Guild of India questions the unit's governing mechanism, its sweeping powers in determining fake news and the right to appeal in such cases.

"All this is against principles of natural justice, and akin to censorship," the body said in a statement.

"The ministry's notification of such draconian rules is therefore regrettable. The Guild again urges the ministry to withdraw this notification and conduct consultations with media organisations and press bodies."

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India's minister of state for IT, dismissed concerns that the amendments would lead to censorship and assured that the fact checks will be done in a credible way.

Digital rights organisation Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) said undefined terms such as "fake", "false" and "misleading" in the amendment make them susceptible to misuse by authorities.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly and Shivam Patel; Editing by David Goodman)

By Sudipto Ganguly and Shivam Patel


© Reuters 2023
All news about GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY
05:45aIndian editors decry government move to police online news
RE
03/21Guild Holdings Chief Executive Mary Ann McGarry to Retire; Successor Named
MT
03/20Guild Holdings Co : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/20Guild Mortgage Announces Executive Management Succession Plan
BU
03/20Guild Mortgage Announces CEO Changes
CI
03/17Guild Mortgage Expands Reverse Mortgage Division
BU
03/16Guild Esports enters AI-driven technology partnership
AN
03/15Guild Holdings Co : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/14Guild Holdings Unit Acquires Colorado-Based Cherry Creek Mortgage
MT
03/13Guild Mortgage Acquires Cherry Creek Mortgage
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 708 M - -
Net income 2023 43,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 626 M 626 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 10,8%
Chart GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Guild Holdings Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,28 $
Average target price 13,42 $
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Ann McGarry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terry L. Schmidt President & Director
Desiree A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patrick J. Duffy Chairman
David M. Neylan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY1.88%626
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-9.78%43 702
ORIX CORPORATION1.68%19 143
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-12.90%12 262
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED16.37%8 447
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-5.54%5 959
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer