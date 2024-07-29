GUILLEMOT CORPORATION : Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres Du 22 juillet 2024 au 26 juillet 2024

29 Jul 2024 14:42 CEST
GUILLEMOT CORP.
See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo
16165_1273891_GCorp_Communiqu_hebdo_rachat_actions_S30_2024_FR.pdf
GUILLEMOT
Les Echos
GUILLEMOT
FR0000066722
GUI
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Guillemot Corporation SA published this content on 29 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2024 12:47:01 UTC.