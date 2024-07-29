GUILLEMOT CORPORATION : Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres Du 22 juillet 2024 au 26 juillet 2024

29 Jul 2024 14:42 CEST

GUILLEMOT CORP.

16165_1273891_GCorp_Communiqu_hebdo_rachat_actions_S30_2024_FR.pdf

GUILLEMOT

Les Echos

GUILLEMOT

FR0000066722

GUI

Euronext

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Guillemot Corporation SA published this content on 29 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2024 12:47:01 UTC.