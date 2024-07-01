GUILLEMOT CORPORATION : Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres Du 24 juin 2024 au 28 juin 2024

Guillemot Corporation specializes in the design and marketing of hardware and leisure accessories for PCs and consoles. Publicly listed since 1998 and active in this sector since 1984, the group is a key player in interactive entertainment market with its two brands, Hercules and Thrustmaster. Specializing in the design and marketing of digital devices and accessories for PC and game consoles, Guillemot Corporation focuses its activity around its 2 flagship brands: Hercules for the hardware and digital devices segment (wireless speakers for smartphones and tablets, turntables for amateur and semi-professional DJ, DJ headphones, etc.), the brand is being refocused on audio products in 2013, and Thrustmaster for gaming accessories for PC and game consoles for experienced and casual gamers.

Sector Computer Hardware