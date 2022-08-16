Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Guillemot Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GUI   FR0000066722

GUILLEMOT CORPORATION

(GUI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-16 am EDT
14.38 EUR   -0.69%
01:14pGUILLEMOT CORPORATION : Weekly report share buyback from august 8 to august 12, 2022
PU
08/05Tencent Eyes Larger Stake in France’s Ubisoft
MT
08/04Tencent seeks bigger stake in 'Assassin's Creed' maker Ubisoft - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GUILLEMOT CORPORATION : WEEKLY REPORT SHARE BUYBACK FROM AUGUST 8 TO AUGUST 12, 2022

08/16/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Carentoir, August 16, 2022

Weekly report share buyback

From August 8 to August 12, 2022

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Guillemot Corporation S.A. declares below the transactions on its own shares carried out during the week of August 8 to August 12, 2022.

These transactions were carried out under the buyback program and were executed by an independent investment services provider.

Presentation aggregated by day and by market

Name of the

Identity code of the

Day of the

Identity code

Total daily

Daily

Market identity

issuer

issuer

transaction

of the security

volume

weighted

code

(LEI code)

(in number

average

of shares)

purchase

price of the

shares

(in EUR)

GUILLEMOT

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

08/08/2022

FR0000066722

2 207

14,3645

Euronext Paris

CORPORATION

GUILLEMOT

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

09/08/2022

FR0000066722

5 336

14,289

Euronext Paris

CORPORATION

GUILLEMOT

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

10/08/2022

FR0000066722

3 341

14,2727

Euronext Paris

CORPORATION

GUILLEMOT

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

11/08/2022

FR0000066722

3 429

14,0587

Euronext Paris

CORPORATION

GUILLEMOT

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

12/08/2022

FR0000066722

3 527

13,9755

Euronext Paris

CORPORATION

Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range of products under the Hercules and Thrustmaster brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is present in ten countries (France, Germany, Spain, United-Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Italy, Belgium, China- Hong-Kong and Romania) and distributes its products across more than one hundred and fifty countries worldwide. The Group's mission is to offer high-performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment end users.

Contact: Guillemot Financial Information - Tel: +33 (0) 2 99 08 08 80 - www.guillemot.com

ISIN : FR0000066722

-------------------

Guillemot Corporation S.A.

Public limited company with a capital of 11 771 359,60 euros - 414 196 758 R.C.S. Rennes

• Postal address : B.P. 2 - 56204 La Gacilly Cedex - France •

• Registered address : Place du Granier - BP97143 - 35571 Chantepie Cedex - France •

Detail transaction by transaction

Name of the

Identity code of the

Name of

Identity code of the broker

Day/time of

Identity code

Price

Curre

Quantity

Market

Reference

Purpose of

issuer

issuer (LEI code)

the broker

the

of the

per

ncy

bought

identity

number of the

the buyback

transaction

security

unit

code

transaction

GUILLEMOT

08/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,36

EURO

510

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:25:23

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

08/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,38

EURO

497

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

13:06:45

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

08/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,38

EURO

3

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

13:06:48

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

08/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,36

EURO

500

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

13:47:02

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

08/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,36

EURO

200

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

14:01:36

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

08/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,36

EURO

300

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

14:24:02

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

08/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,36

EURO

197

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

14:53:31

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,38

EURO

301

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:03:25

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,38

EURO

174

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:04:25

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,38

EURO

570

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:08:52

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,38

EURO

208

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:08:59

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,38

EURO

7

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:10:13

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,32

EURO

475

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:10:53

Paris

available)

cancellation

Name of the

Identity code of the

Name of

Identity code of the broker

Day/time of

Identity code

Price

Curre

Quantity

Market

Reference

Purpose of

issuer

issuer (LEI code)

the broker

the

of the

per

ncy

bought

identity

number of the

the buyback

transaction

security

unit

code

transaction

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,3

EURO

475

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:13:26

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,32

EURO

93

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:14:46

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,3

EURO

104

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:24:15

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,26

EURO

100

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:24:37

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,22

EURO

50

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:44:51

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,22

EURO

332

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:51:56

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,22

EURO

151

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:51:56

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,22

EURO

325

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

10:23:42

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,22

EURO

73

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

11:19:26

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,22

EURO

178

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

11:24:36

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,22

EURO

613

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

11:30:57

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,24

EURO

8

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

11:51:02

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,24

EURO

60

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

12:29:51

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,22

EURO

163

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

12:53:58

Paris

available)

cancellation

Name of the

Identity code of the

Name of

Identity code of the broker

Day/time of

Identity code

Price

Curre

Quantity

Market

Reference

Purpose of

issuer

issuer (LEI code)

the broker

the

of the

per

ncy

bought

identity

number of the

the buyback

transaction

security

unit

code

transaction

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,22

EURO

151

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

13:04:37

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,3

EURO

240

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

15:35:02

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,3

EURO

74

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

15:37:18

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,3

EURO

84

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

17:03:12

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,3

EURO

230

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

17:25:38

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

09/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,3

EURO

97

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

17:27:16

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

10/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,36

EURO

1

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:00:05

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

10/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,36

EURO

199

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:00:13

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

10/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,32

EURO

224

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:04:27

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

10/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,3

EURO

245

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:05:08

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

10/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,28

EURO

502

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:08:39

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

10/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,28

EURO

12

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:10:26

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

10/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,28

EURO

400

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:12:04

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

10/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,28

EURO

500

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:12:12

Paris

available)

cancellation

Name of the

Identity code of the

Name of

Identity code of the broker

Day/time of

Identity code

Price

Curre

Quantity

Market

Reference

Purpose of

issuer

issuer (LEI code)

the broker

the

of the

per

ncy

bought

identity

number of the

the buyback

transaction

security

unit

code

transaction

GUILLEMOT

10/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,28

EURO

650

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:12:20

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

10/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,2

EURO

326

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:19:27

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

10/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,18

EURO

282

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:32:19

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

11/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,06

EURO

100

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

15:15:46

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

11/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,06

EURO

100

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

15:16:01

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

11/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,06

EURO

64

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

15:16:54

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

11/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,08

EURO

194

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

15:23:07

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

11/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14

EURO

100

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

15:36:50

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

11/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14

EURO

104

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

15:36:51

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

11/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

13,98

EURO

200

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

15:37:00

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

11/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,04

EURO

788

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

16:01:36

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

11/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,08

EURO

180

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

17:05:10

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

11/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

14,08

EURO

1 599

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

17:09:29

Paris

available)

cancellation

GUILLEMOT

12/08/2022 à

Euronext

Code delivered by

Reg. MAR art

969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79

Portzamparc

969500DEM67LRGQOTV19

FR0000066722

13,9

EURO

1

the broker (not

5 2.a)

CORPORATION

09:00:10

Paris

available)

cancellation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Guillemot Corporation SA published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 17:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GUILLEMOT CORPORATION
01:14pGUILLEMOT CORPORATION : Weekly report share buyback from august 8 to august 12, 2022
PU
08/05Tencent Eyes Larger Stake in France’s Ubisoft
MT
08/04Tencent seeks bigger stake in 'Assassin's Creed' maker Ubisoft - sources
RE
08/04Exclusive-Tencent plans to raise stake in 'Assassin's Creed' maker Ubisoft - sources
RE
08/04Ubisoft Shares Jump on Report That Tencent Mulls Upping Stake
DJ
08/04Tencent Aims to Increase Stake in Ubisoft, Reuters Reports
DJ
08/01GUILLEMOT CORPORATION : Weekly report share buyback from july 25 to july 29, 2022
PU
07/28GUILLEMOT CORPORATION : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
07/27Steel pipemaker Vallourec expects full-year core profit jump
RE
07/18GUILLEMOT CORPORATION : Weekly report share buyback from july 11 to july 15, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 210 M 214 M 214 M
Net income 2022 23,3 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
Net cash 2022 44,6 M 45,3 M 45,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,51x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 221 M 225 M 225 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart GUILLEMOT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Guillemot Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUILLEMOT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,48 €
Average target price 21,10 €
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Deputy CEO-Administration
Marie-Hélène Lair Independent Director
Maryvonne le Roch-Nocera Independent Director
Michel Jean Yves Guillemot Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUILLEMOT CORPORATION-2.03%225
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED-17.72%7 939
AISINO CORPORATION-18.30%2 993
TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.-74.06%2 088
CRICUT, INC.-65.60%1 689
PC CONNECTION, INC.16.28%1 317