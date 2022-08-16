GUILLEMOT CORPORATION : WEEKLY REPORT SHARE BUYBACK FROM AUGUST 8 TO AUGUST 12, 2022

Carentoir, August 16, 2022

Weekly report share buyback

From August 8 to August 12, 2022

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Guillemot Corporation S.A. declares below the transactions on its own shares carried out during the week of August 8 to August 12, 2022.

These transactions were carried out under the buyback program and were executed by an independent investment services provider.

Presentation aggregated by day and by market

Name of the Identity code of the Day of the Identity code Total daily Daily Market identity issuer issuer transaction of the security volume weighted code (LEI code) (in number average of shares) purchase price of the shares (in EUR) GUILLEMOT 969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79 08/08/2022 FR0000066722 2 207 14,3645 Euronext Paris CORPORATION GUILLEMOT 969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79 09/08/2022 FR0000066722 5 336 14,289 Euronext Paris CORPORATION GUILLEMOT 969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79 10/08/2022 FR0000066722 3 341 14,2727 Euronext Paris CORPORATION GUILLEMOT 969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79 11/08/2022 FR0000066722 3 429 14,0587 Euronext Paris CORPORATION GUILLEMOT 969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79 12/08/2022 FR0000066722 3 527 13,9755 Euronext Paris CORPORATION

Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range of products under the Hercules and Thrustmaster brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is present in ten countries (France, Germany, Spain, United-Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Italy, Belgium, China- Hong-Kong and Romania) and distributes its products across more than one hundred and fifty countries worldwide. The Group's mission is to offer high-performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment end users.

Contact: Guillemot Financial Information - Tel: +33 (0) 2 99 08 08 80 - www.guillemot.com

ISIN : FR0000066722

-------------------

Guillemot Corporation S.A.

Public limited company with a capital of 11 771 359,60 euros - 414 196 758 R.C.S. Rennes

• Postal address : B.P. 2 - 56204 La Gacilly Cedex - France •

• Registered address : Place du Granier - BP97143 - 35571 Chantepie Cedex - France •