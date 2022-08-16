GUILLEMOT CORPORATION : WEEKLY REPORT SHARE BUYBACK FROM AUGUST 8 TO AUGUST 12, 2022
Carentoir, August 16, 2022
Weekly report share buyback
From August 8 to August 12, 2022
In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Guillemot Corporation S.A. declares below the transactions on its own shares carried out during the week of August 8 to August 12, 2022.
These transactions were carried out under the buyback program and were executed by an independent investment services provider.
Presentation aggregated by day and by market
Name of the
Identity code of the
Day of the
Identity code
Total daily
Daily
Market identity
issuer
issuer
transaction
of the security
volume
weighted
code
(LEI code)
(in number
average
of shares)
purchase
price of the
shares
(in EUR)
GUILLEMOT
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
08/08/2022
FR0000066722
2 207
14,3645
Euronext Paris
CORPORATION
GUILLEMOT
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
09/08/2022
FR0000066722
5 336
14,289
Euronext Paris
CORPORATION
GUILLEMOT
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
10/08/2022
FR0000066722
3 341
14,2727
Euronext Paris
CORPORATION
GUILLEMOT
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
11/08/2022
FR0000066722
3 429
14,0587
Euronext Paris
CORPORATION
GUILLEMOT
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
12/08/2022
FR0000066722
3 527
13,9755
Euronext Paris
CORPORATION
Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range of products under the
Hercules and Thrustmaster brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is present in ten countries (France, Germany, Spain, United-Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Italy, Belgium, China- Hong-Kong and Romania) and distributes its products across more than one hundred and fifty countries worldwide. The Group's mission is to offer high-performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment end users.
Contact: Guillemot Financial Information - Tel: +33 (0) 2 99 08 08 80 - www.guillemot.com
ISIN : FR0000066722
-------------------
Guillemot Corporation S.A.
Public limited company with a capital of 11 771 359,60 euros - 414 196 758 R.C.S. Rennes
• Postal address : B.P. 2 - 56204 La Gacilly Cedex - France •
• Registered address : Place du Granier - BP97143 - 35571 Chantepie Cedex - France •
GUILLEMOT
08/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,36
EURO
510
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:25:23
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
08/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,38
EURO
497
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
13:06:45
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
08/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,38
EURO
3
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
13:06:48
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
08/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,36
EURO
500
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
13:47:02
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
08/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,36
EURO
200
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
14:01:36
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
08/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,36
EURO
300
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
14:24:02
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
08/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,36
EURO
197
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
14:53:31
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,38
EURO
301
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:03:25
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,38
EURO
174
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:04:25
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,38
EURO
570
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:08:52
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,38
EURO
208
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:08:59
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,38
EURO
7
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:10:13
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,32
EURO
475
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:10:53
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,3
EURO
475
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:13:26
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,32
EURO
93
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:14:46
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,3
EURO
104
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:24:15
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,26
EURO
100
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:24:37
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,22
EURO
50
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:44:51
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,22
EURO
332
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:51:56
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,22
EURO
151
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:51:56
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,22
EURO
325
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
10:23:42
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,22
EURO
73
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
11:19:26
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,22
EURO
178
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
11:24:36
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,22
EURO
613
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
11:30:57
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,24
EURO
8
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
11:51:02
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,24
EURO
60
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
12:29:51
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,22
EURO
163
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
12:53:58
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,22
EURO
151
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
13:04:37
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,3
EURO
240
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
15:35:02
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,3
EURO
74
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
15:37:18
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,3
EURO
84
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
17:03:12
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,3
EURO
230
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
17:25:38
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
09/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,3
EURO
97
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
17:27:16
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
10/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,36
EURO
1
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:00:05
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
10/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,36
EURO
199
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:00:13
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
10/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,32
EURO
224
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:04:27
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
10/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,3
EURO
245
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:05:08
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
10/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,28
EURO
502
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:08:39
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
10/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,28
EURO
12
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:10:26
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
10/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,28
EURO
400
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:12:04
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
10/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,28
EURO
500
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:12:12
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
10/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,28
EURO
650
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:12:20
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
10/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,2
EURO
326
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:19:27
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
10/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,18
EURO
282
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:32:19
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
11/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,06
EURO
100
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
15:15:46
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
11/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,06
EURO
100
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
15:16:01
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
11/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,06
EURO
64
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
15:16:54
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
11/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,08
EURO
194
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
15:23:07
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
11/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14
EURO
100
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
15:36:50
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
11/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14
EURO
104
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
15:36:51
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
11/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
13,98
EURO
200
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
15:37:00
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
11/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,04
EURO
788
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
16:01:36
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
11/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,08
EURO
180
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
17:05:10
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
11/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
14,08
EURO
1 599
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
17:09:29
Paris
available)
cancellation
GUILLEMOT
12/08/2022 à
Euronext
Code delivered by
Reg. MAR art
969500N24EZ7HPKJIV79
Portzamparc
969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
FR0000066722
13,9
EURO
1
the broker (not
5 2.a)
CORPORATION
09:00:10
Paris
available)
cancellation
Sales 2022
210 M
214 M
214 M
Net income 2022
23,3 M
23,7 M
23,7 M
Net cash 2022
44,6 M
45,3 M
45,3 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,51x
Yield 2022
2,63%
Capitalization
221 M
225 M
225 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,84x
EV / Sales 2023
0,68x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
32,3%
