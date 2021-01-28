Guillemot : FULL-YEAR 2020 CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER UP 98%

Pack Airbus Edition and the Quadrant Add-On, contributed to very strong full-year sales performance. The Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant Add-OnAirbus Edition comes with 15 headline functions inspired by the flight decks

The Group's sales grew very strongly across all regions, with record sales in the United States, Germany, Poland, Australia and China. Thanks to this strong momentum, the Group stepped up its strategy of forging new direct partnerships with major e-tailers (Box UK; Amazon in Japan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE; Cdiscount; etc.).

Meanwhile, Hercules maintained a similar level of growth as in previous quarters, with sales up 65% in the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the pace of growth at Thrustmaster quickened to 196%, buoyed by successful sales of the brand's Airbus flying accessories and strong momentum in the racing and gamepad segments.

of Airbus aircraft. It promises an immersive gaming experience with realistic buttons and detents specially designed to control approach and landing sequences.

Racing wheels : Thrustmaster supported its official drivers in more eSports competitions and enhanced the benefits of using the brand's accessories. Thanks to its comprehensive ecosystem of racing wheels, pedal sets, gear shifters and handbrakes, the racing range maintained the brand's appeal and momentum in this segment, releasing new bundles for specific racing specialties (Formula 1, rallying, GT, etc.).

: Thrustmaster supported its official drivers in more eSports competitions and enhanced the benefits of using the brand's accessories. Thanks to its comprehensive ecosystem of racing wheels, pedal sets, gear shifters and handbrakes, the racing range maintained the brand's appeal and momentum in this segment, releasing new bundles for specific racing specialties (Formula 1, rallying, GT, etc.). Gamepads : buoyed by the success of the first ESWAP PRO CONTROLLER launched a year ago, at the end of December Thrustmaster launched the ESWAP X PRO CONTROLLER , officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. On January 17, 2021, French website Clubic described it as "a big hit" and "the Rolls-Royce of wired gamepads". UK website KeenGamer, which attracts over 770,000 visitors a month, gave the ESWAP X PRO CONTROLLER a score of 9.4 out of 10 and said it "combines the best of all controller options in one package".

Hercules news

Following a strong third quarter, Hercules continued to grow thanks to successful sales of its Inpulse controllers, including the Hercules DJControl Inpulse 500 launched in July. Partner promotions and dedicated bundles held the attention of future DJs. New content was added to the Hercules DJ Academy to meet the community's demand for more advanced content. Meanwhile, the Hercules DJControl Inpulse range is positioned as the simple but effective way to learn DJing.

COVID-19

Formula 1 and endurance racing both took to the virtual world of PC and console racing, fueling increased interest in eSports. Combined with stay-at-home orders, this put the spotlight on video games and the need for specialist accessories to enhance performance. The Group has further stepped up production since last summer to meet demand.

Logistics news

The Group is currently faced with higher container prices out of Asia. The Group is also proud to have had six containers on the inaugural voyage of the CMA CGM Jacques SAADE, the world's first container ship powered by liquefied natural gas. The ship, which represents a revolution in sea freight, generates 20% less CO2 emissions than a ship powered by fuel oil and over 90% less fine particulate matter, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions. Alongside its use of rail freight, this approach highlights the Group's desire to reduce its transport-related carbon footprint.

2021 outlook

Based on strong sales momentum in its flying and racing ranges and continuing very strong online demand, the Group is forecasting a year of growth in 2021 in a very buoyant market. In particular, the second half of the year should be boosted by growth in the installed base of new gaming consoles and a strong crop of new video games, particularly in the flying segment.

Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range of products under the Hercules and Thrustmaster brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is currently present in 11 countries (France, Germany, Spain, the UK, the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, China [Hong Kong] and Romania) and distributes its products in more than 140 countries worldwide. The Group's mission is to offer high-performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment for end users.

