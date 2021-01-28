Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Guillemot Corporation    GUI   FR0000066722

GUILLEMOT CORPORATION

(GUI)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/28 11:35:03 am
11.2 EUR   -4.68%
12:12pGUILLEMOT : Full-year 2020 consolidated turnover up 98%
PU
01/19GUILLEMOT : Liquidity contract half-yearly summary
PU
01/13Ubisoft Partners with Lucasfilm Games on New Star Wars Game
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Guillemot : FULL-YEAR 2020 CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER UP 98%

01/28/2021 | 12:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Carentoir, January 28, 2021

FULL-YEAR 2020 CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER UP 98%

Unaudited data (€m)

2020

2019

Change

January 1 to December 31, 2020

Fourth quarter 2020

Thrustmaster gaming accessories

37.0

12.5

+196%

Thrustmaster

37.0

12.5

+196%

Hercules digital devices

2.4

1.4

+71%

OEM*

0.4

0.3

+33%

Hercules

2.8

1.7

+65%

Total

39.8

14.2

+180%

Full-year 2020 turnover

Thrustmaster gaming accessories

112.6

56.2

+100%

Thrustmaster

112.6

56.2

+100%

Hercules digital devices

7.2

4.1

+76%

OEM*

0.8

0.6

+33%

Hercules

8.0

4.7

+70%

Total

120.6

60.9

+98%

  • Accessories developed for third party companies (Original Equipment Manufacturers).

The Group's turnover grew 98% in full-year 2020, to €120.6 million.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the pace of growth at Thrustmaster quickened to 196%, buoyed by successful sales of the brand's Airbus flying accessories and strong momentum in the racing and gamepad segments.

Meanwhile, Hercules maintained a similar level of growth as in previous quarters, with sales up 65% in the fourth quarter.

The Group significantly increased production to meet demand.

The Group's sales grew very strongly across all regions, with record sales in the United States, Germany, Poland, Australia and China. Thanks to this strong momentum, the Group stepped up its strategy of forging new direct partnerships with major e-tailers (Box UK; Amazon in Japan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE; Cdiscount; etc.).

Thrustmaster news

  • Flying/joysticks: new products in the Airbus range released in the fourth quarter, such as the TCA Officer

Pack Airbus Edition and the Quadrant Add-On, contributed to very strong full-year sales performance. The Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant Add-OnAirbus Edition comes with 15 headline functions inspired by the flight decks

of Airbus aircraft. It promises an immersive gaming experience with realistic buttons and detents specially designed to control approach and landing sequences.

  • Racing wheels: Thrustmaster supported its official drivers in more eSports competitions and enhanced the benefits of using the brand's accessories. Thanks to its comprehensive ecosystem of racing wheels, pedal sets, gear shifters and handbrakes, the racing range maintained the brand's appeal and momentum in this segment, releasing new bundles for specific racing specialties (Formula 1, rallying, GT, etc.).
  • Gamepads: buoyed by the success of the first ESWAP PRO CONTROLLER launched a year ago, at the end of December Thrustmaster launched the ESWAP X PRO CONTROLLER, officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. On January 17, 2021, French website Clubic described it as "a big hit" and "the Rolls-Royce of wired gamepads". UK website KeenGamer, which attracts over 770,000 visitors a month, gave the ESWAP X PRO CONTROLLER a score of 9.4 out of 10 and said it "combines the best of all controller options in one package".

Hercules news

Following a strong third quarter, Hercules continued to grow thanks to successful sales of its Inpulse controllers, including the Hercules DJControl Inpulse 500 launched in July. Partner promotions and dedicated bundles held the attention of future DJs. New content was added to the Hercules DJ Academy to meet the community's demand for more advanced content. Meanwhile, the Hercules DJControl Inpulse range is positioned as the simple but effective way to learn DJing.

COVID-19

Formula 1 and endurance racing both took to the virtual world of PC and console racing, fueling increased interest in eSports. Combined with stay-at-home orders, this put the spotlight on video games and the need for specialist accessories to enhance performance. The Group has further stepped up production since last summer to meet demand.

Logistics news

The Group is currently faced with higher container prices out of Asia. The Group is also proud to have had six containers on the inaugural voyage of the CMA CGM Jacques SAADE, the world's first container ship powered by liquefied natural gas. The ship, which represents a revolution in sea freight, generates 20% less CO2 emissions than a ship powered by fuel oil and over 90% less fine particulate matter, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions. Alongside its use of rail freight, this approach highlights the Group's desire to reduce its transport-related carbon footprint.

2021 outlook

Based on strong sales momentum in its flying and racing ranges and continuing very strong online demand, the Group is forecasting a year of growth in 2021 in a very buoyant market. In particular, the second half of the year should be boosted by growth in the installed base of new gaming consoles and a strong crop of new video games, particularly in the flying segment.

Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range of products under the Hercules and Thrustmaster brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is currently present in 11 countries (France, Germany, Spain, the UK, the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, China [Hong Kong] and Romania) and distributes its products in more than 140 countries worldwide. The Group's mission is to offer high-performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment for end users.

Contact: Guillemot Financial Information - Telephone: +33 (0) 2 99 08 08 80 - www.guillemot.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Guillemot Corporation SA published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 17:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GUILLEMOT CORPORATION
12:12pGUILLEMOT : Full-year 2020 consolidated turnover up 98%
PU
01/19GUILLEMOT : Liquidity contract half-yearly summary
PU
01/13Ubisoft Partners with Lucasfilm Games on New Star Wars Game
DJ
2020UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : hires Uber's Raashi Sikka to lead diversity, inclusion p..
RE
2020GUILLEMOT : Third-quarter 2020 turnover up 85%
PU
2020GUILLEMOT : 2020 interim results
PU
2020GUILLEMOT : Availability of the interim financial report to June 30, 2020
PU
2020GUILLEMOT : 2020 consolidated interim results / full-year forecasts upgraded
PU
20202020 FIRST-HALF TURNOVER : +63% growth
PU
2020Ubisoft vows action on allegations as it posts bookings beat
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 88,1 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 179 M 216 M 217 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,8%
Chart GUILLEMOT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Guillemot Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUILLEMOT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,85 €
Last Close Price 11,75 €
Spread / Highest target -41,7%
Spread / Average Target -41,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michel Jean Yves Guillemot Director & Deputy CEO-Strategy
Gérard Jean Louis Guillemot Director & Deputy CEO-Marketing Research
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Deputy CEO-Administration
Marie-Hélène Lair Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUILLEMOT CORPORATION37.27%216
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED13.45%9 830
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION8.56%6 071
SYNNEX CORPORATION6.75%4 433
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.2.78%2 257
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.14.46%878
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ