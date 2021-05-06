Guillemot : CGM of 27/05/2021 – Availability of preparatory documents

Carentoir, May 6, 2021

General meeting of shareholders to be held on May 27, 2021

Availability of preparatory documents

The company informs its shareholders that the documents stipulated in Article R.225-83 of the Commercial Code, relating to the combined general meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) to be held on May 27, 2021, are available.

These documents can be seen:

On the company's website www.guillemot.com

At the following address: 2 rue du Chêne Héleuc, 56910 Carentoir.

They will be sent to shareholders who can prove their status of shareholder, to the postal address or to the e-mail address showed in their request. Said request shall be sent:

By post to the following address: Guillemot Corporation S.A., Service Juridique, BP 2, 56204 La Gacilly Cedex; or

By e-mail to: ag2021@guillemot.fr

When the document request is submitted by a shareholder holding bearer securities, the request must be accompanied by a certificate of registration in the bearer securities registry held by an authorized intermediary, as stipulated in Article L.211-3 of the Monetary and Financial Code, in order for the request to be processed.

Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range of products under the Hercules and Thrustmaster brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is present in ten countries (France, Germany, Spain, United-Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Italy, Belgium, China- Hong-Kong and Romania) and distributes its products across more than one hundred and forty countries worldwide. The Group's mission is to offer high-performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment end users.

Contact: Guillemot Financial Information - Tel: +33 (0) 2 99 08 08 80 - www.guillemot.com

ISIN : FR0000066722

Guillemot Corporation S.A.

Public limited company with a capital of 11 771 359,60 euros - 414 196 758 R.C.S. Rennes

• Postal address : B.P. 2 - 56204 La Gacilly Cedex - France •

• Registered address : Place du Granier - BP97143 - 35571 Chantepie Cedex - France •