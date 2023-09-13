TOTAL

FORECAST INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE 4TH QUARTER

ENDING DECEMBER 31ST 2023

=N=' 000

Gross premium written

2,652,125

Changes in unearned premuim

(344,776)

Gross premium income

2,307,349

Reinsurance expenses

(477,383)

Net premium income

1,829,966

Fees and commission income on reinsurance

150,375

Net underwriting Income

1,980,342

Claims expenses

(445,557)

Underwriting expenses

(411,542)

Underwriting profit

1,123,243

Investment Income

394,007

Fair value gains on investment properties

-

Other operating income/(loss)

-

Impairment (charge)/reversal

-

Finance cost

-

Other operating expenses

(983,615)

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

533,635

Income tax (expense)/credit

(13,261)

Profit/(Loss) after taxation

520,374

GUINEA INSURANCE PLC

FORECAST STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 4TH

QUARTER ENDING DECEMBER 31ST 2023

TOTAL

Operating activities:

N'000

Premium received

2,652,125

Commission received

131,280

Commission paid

(351,937)

Maintenance cost

(134,859)

Reinsurance premium paid

(477,383)

Gross claim paid

(636,510)

Reinsurance recoveries

210,048

Payments to employees

(455,108)

Other operating expenses

(752,684)

Other income received

-

Tax paid

(20,000)

Net cash flow from operating activities

164,974

Investing activities:

Investment income received

394,007

Purchase of property and equipment

(80,445)

Proceed from sale of property and equipment

-

Purchase of financial assets

(461,470)

Purchase of investment properties

-

Net cash flows from investing activities

(147,908)

Financing activities:

Deposit for shares

Interest repayment on finance lease

-

principal repayment on finance lease

-

Net cash flows from financing activities

-

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

17,066

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalent

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

515,176

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December, 2023

532,241

……………………………………

ED, FINANCE & ADMIN

…………………………………….

MANAGING DIRECTOR/CEO

