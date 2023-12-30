GUINEA INSURANCE PLC

FORECAST STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2024

Operating activities:

TOTAL

=N=' 000

Premium received

1,020,000

Commission received

53,550

Commission paid

(153,000)

Maintenance cost

(46,755)

Reinsurance premium paid

(153,000)

Gross claim paid

(215,628)

Reinsurance recoveries

76,988

Payments to employees

(192,682)

Other operating expenses

(284,184)

Other income received

-

Tax paid

(5,000)

Net cash flow from operating activities

100,289

Investing activities:

Investment income received

123,811

Purchase of intangible assets

0

Purchase of property and equipment

(20,111)

Proceed from sale of property and equipment

-

Purchase of financial assets

(45,900)

Purchase of investment properties

-

Net cash flows from investing activities

57,800

Financing activities:

Deposit for shares

Interest repayment on finance lease

-

principal repayment on finance lease

-

New alloted shaares

-

Net cash flows from financing activities

-

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

158,089

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalent

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

547,344

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December, 2024

705,433

GUINEA INSURANCE PLC

FORECAST INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE 1ST QUARTER

ENDING 31ST MARCH, 2023

Gross premium written

Changes in unearned premuim

Gross premium income

Reinsurance expenses

Net premium income

Fees and commission income on reinsurance

Net underwriting Income

Claims expenses

Underwriting expenses

Underwriting profit

TOTAL

=N=' 000

1,020,000

(102,000)

918,000

(153,000)

765,000

57,863

822,863

(142,953)

(158,168)

521,742

Investment Income

123,811

Fair value gains on investment properties

-

Other operating income/(loss)

-

Impairment (charge)/reversal

-

Finance cost

-

Other operating expenses

(404,265)

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

241,288

Income tax (expense)/credit

(1,275)

Profit/(Loss) after taxation

240,013

