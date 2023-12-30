FORECAST STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2024
Operating activities:
TOTAL
=N=' 000
Premium received
1,020,000
Commission received
53,550
Commission paid
(153,000)
Maintenance cost
(46,755)
Reinsurance premium paid
(153,000)
Gross claim paid
(215,628)
Reinsurance recoveries
76,988
Payments to employees
(192,682)
Other operating expenses
(284,184)
Other income received
-
Tax paid
(5,000)
Net cash flow from operating activities
100,289
Investing activities:
Investment income received
123,811
Purchase of intangible assets
0
Purchase of property and equipment
(20,111)
Proceed from sale of property and equipment
-
Purchase of financial assets
(45,900)
Purchase of investment properties
-
Net cash flows from investing activities
57,800
Financing activities:
Deposit for shares
Interest repayment on finance lease
-
principal repayment on finance lease
-
New alloted shaares
-
Net cash flows from financing activities
-
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
158,089
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalent
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
547,344
Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December, 2024
705,433
ED, FINANCE & ADMIN
MANAGING DIRECTOR/CEO
GUINEA INSURANCE PLC
FORECAST INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE 1ST QUARTER
ENDING 31ST MARCH, 2023
Gross premium written
Changes in unearned premuim
Gross premium income
Reinsurance expenses
Net premium income
Fees and commission income on reinsurance
Net underwriting Income
Claims expenses
Underwriting expenses
Underwriting profit
TOTAL
=N=' 000
1,020,000
(102,000)
918,000
(153,000)
765,000
57,863
822,863
(142,953)
(158,168)
521,742
Investment Income
123,811
Fair value gains on investment properties
-
Other operating income/(loss)
-
Impairment (charge)/reversal
-
Finance cost
-
Other operating expenses
(404,265)
Profit/(Loss) before taxation
241,288
Income tax (expense)/credit
(1,275)
Profit/(Loss) after taxation
240,013
Guinea Insurance is a non-life insurance group organized around 4 areas of activity:
- accident insurance (42.8% of gross written premiums);
- fire insurance (25.2%);
- motor insurance (27.3%);
- marine and aviation insurances (4.7%).