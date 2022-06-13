Log in
    GUINEAINS   NGGUINEAINS0

GUINEA INSURANCE PLC

(GUINEAINS)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
0.2000 NGN    0.00%
GUINEA INSURANCE : Earnings forecast
PU
04/29Guinea Insurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29GUINEA INSURANCE : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
GUINEA INSURANCE : EARNINGS FORECAST

06/13/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
Corporate Head Office: Guinea Insurance House, 33, Ikorodu Road, Jibowu, P.O.Box 1136, Marina, Lagos E-mail: info@guineainsurance.com, Website: www.guineainsurance.com, Tel: +234-1-2934575, 2934577

Authorised and Regulated by the National Insurance Commission RIC NO. 017

FORECAST STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 3RD QUARTER ENDING SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2022

Operating activities:

Premium received

Commission received

Commission paid

Reinsurance premium paid

Gross claim paid

Reinsurance recoveries

Payments to employees

Other operating expenses

Other income received

Tax paid

Net cash flow from operating activities

Investing activities:

Investment income received Purchase of property and equipment Proceed from sale of property and equipment

Purchase of financial assets Purchase of investment properties

Net cash flows from investing activities

Financing activities:

Deposit for shares (New capital injection) Interest repayment on finance lease principal repayment on finance lease

Net cash flows from financing activities

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalent

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December, 2022

TOTAL

N'000

1,593,750

101,602

(204,797)

(270,938)

(382,500)

140,170

(376,697)

(413,030)

-

-

187,560

127,301

(127,634)

-

-

-

(333)

-

-

-

-

187,228

-

392,787

580,015

……………………………………

……………………………………

ED, FINANCE & ADMIN

MANAGING DIRECTOR/CEO

FORECAST INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE 3RD

TOTAL

QUARTER ENDING 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2022

=N=' 000

Gross premium written

1,593,750

Changes in unearned premuim

(95,625)

Gross premium income

1,498,125

Reinsurance expenses

(270,938)

Net premium income

1,227,188

Fees and commission income on reinsurance

241,772

Net underwriting Income

1,468,959

Claims expenses

(382,500)

Underwriting expenses

(248,251)

Underwriting profit

838,208

Investment Income

127,301

Fair value gains on investment properties

-

Other operating income/(loss)

-

Impairment (charge)/reversal

-

Finance cost

-

Other operating expenses

(777,883)

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

187,627

Income tax (expense)/credit

(60,040)

Profit/(Loss) after taxation

127,586

Disclaimer

Guinea Insurance plc published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 18:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
