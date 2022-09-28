GUINEA INSURANCE : EARNINGS FORECAST
Corporate Head Office: Guinea Insurance House, 33, Ikorodu Road, Jibowu, P.O.Box 1136, Marina, Lagos E-mail: info@guineainsurance.com, Website: www.guineainsurance.com, Tel: +234-1-2934575, 2934577
Authorised and Regulated by the National Insurance Commission RIC NO. 017
FORECAST INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE 4TH QUARTER
TOTAL
ENDING 31ST DECEMBER, 2022
=N=' 000
Gross premium written
2,125,000
Changes in unearned premium
(127,500)
Gross premium income
1,997,500
Reinsurance expenses
(361,250)
Net premium income
1,636,250
Fees and commission income on reinsurance
322,363
Net underwriting Income
1,958,613
Claims expenses
(510,000)
Underwriting expenses
(331,002)
Underwriting profit
1,117,611
Investment Income
169,735
Fair value gains on investment properties
-
Other operating income/(loss)
-
Impairment (charge)/reversal
-
Finance cost
-
Other operating expenses
(1,037,177)
Profit/(Loss) before taxation
250,169
Income tax (expense)/credit
(80,054)
Profit/(Loss) after taxation
170,115
Disclaimer
Guinea Insurance plc published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 20:05:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about GUINEA INSURANCE PLC
Sales 2021
1 038 M
2,41 M
2,41 M
Net income 2021
-23,5 M
-0,05 M
-0,05 M
Net cash 2021
384 M
0,89 M
0,89 M
P/E ratio 2021
-52,3x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 228 M
2,85 M
2,85 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,61x
EV / Sales 2021
0,81x
Nbr of Employees
69
Free-Float
33,4%
Chart GUINEA INSURANCE PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.