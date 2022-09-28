Advanced search
    GUINEAINS   NGGUINEAINS0

GUINEA INSURANCE PLC

(GUINEAINS)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-26
0.2000 NGN    0.00%
04:06pGuinea Insurance : Earnings forecast
PU
08/17Guinea Insurance : Agm resolutions
PU
07/28Guinea Insurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
GUINEA INSURANCE : EARNINGS FORECAST

09/28/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Corporate Head Office: Guinea Insurance House, 33, Ikorodu Road, Jibowu, P.O.Box 1136, Marina, Lagos E-mail: info@guineainsurance.com, Website: www.guineainsurance.com, Tel: +234-1-2934575, 2934577

Authorised and Regulated by the National Insurance Commission RIC NO. 017

FORECAST INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE 4TH QUARTER

TOTAL

ENDING 31ST DECEMBER, 2022

=N=' 000

Gross premium written

2,125,000

Changes in unearned premium

(127,500)

Gross premium income

1,997,500

Reinsurance expenses

(361,250)

Net premium income

1,636,250

Fees and commission income on reinsurance

322,363

Net underwriting Income

1,958,613

Claims expenses

(510,000)

Underwriting expenses

(331,002)

Underwriting profit

1,117,611

Investment Income

169,735

Fair value gains on investment properties

-

Other operating income/(loss)

-

Impairment (charge)/reversal

-

Finance cost

-

Other operating expenses

(1,037,177)

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

250,169

Income tax (expense)/credit

(80,054)

Profit/(Loss) after taxation

170,115

Disclaimer

Guinea Insurance plc published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 20:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 038 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
Net income 2021 -23,5 M -0,05 M -0,05 M
Net cash 2021 384 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 -52,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 228 M 2,85 M 2,85 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart GUINEA INSURANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Guinea Insurance Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ademola Abidogun Managing Director
Godson Chukwudi Ugochukwu Chairman
Ronke Olaleye Head-Compliance
Anthony Achebe Non-Executive Director
Simon Oladayo Bolaji Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUINEA INSURANCE PLC0.00%3
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-14.60%36 926
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.21.97%36 041
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-3.32%35 891
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.34%33 468
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION18.87%24 916