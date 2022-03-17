GUINEA INSURANCE : NCCG CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT 2021

FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section A: Introduction
Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.
The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.
This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.
This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.
Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:
Every line item and indicator must be completed.
Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No"
where you are yet to apply the principle.
An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section B - General Information
S/No.
Items
Details
i.
Company Name
Guinea Insurance Plc
ii.
Date of Incorporation
03 December,1958
iii.
RC Number
RC 1808
iv.
License Number
RIC - 017
v.
Company Physical Address
Guinea Insurance House, 33, Ikorodu
Road, Jibowu Lagos.
vi.
Company Website Address
www.guineainsurance.com
vii.
Financial Year End
31st December, 2021
viii.
Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?
No
Yes/No
If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding
Company
ix.
Name and Address of Company Secretary
Mrs. Chinenye Nwankow, 33 Ikorodu Road,
Jbowu Lagos.
x.
Name and Address of External Auditor(s)
BDO Professional Services, 15 CIPM
Avenue, Central Business District, Alausa
Ikeja, Lagos
xi.
Name and Address of Registrar(s)
Cardinal Stone Registrars, 335/337, Herbert
Macaulay Way, Sabo Yaba, Lagos.
xii.
Investor Relations Contact Person
Mr. Pius Edobor - 08033883825
(E-mail and Phone No.)
xiii.
Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant
xiv.
Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant
Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings
1. Board Details:
S/No.
Names of Board Members
Designation
Gender
Date First
Remark
(Chairman, MD, INED, NED,
Appointed/ Elected
ED)
1.
Barr. Godson Ugochukwu
Chairman
Male
23rd March, 2016
2.
Mr. Samuel Onukwue
Non - Executive Director
Male
2th September 2017
3.
Mr. Chukwuemeka
Non - Executive Director
Male
23rd March, 2016
Uzoukwu
4.
Mr. Simon Bolaji
Non - Executive Director
Male
23rd March, 2016
5.
Barr, Anthony Achebe
Non-Executive Director
Male
23rd
March, 2016
6.
Alhaji Hassan Dantata
Non-Executive Director
Male
23rd
March, 2016
7.
Dr. Mohammed Tahir
Non-Executive Director
Male
23rd
March, 2016
Attahir
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
8.
Chief Osita Chidoka
Non-Executive Director
Male
23rd
March, 2016
9.
Mr. Ademola Abidogun
Managing Director/CEO
Male
1st September, 2019
10.
Mrs. Isioma Omoshie-
Executive Director
Female
23rd
March, 2016
Okokuku
11.
Mr. Pius Edobor
Executive Director
Male
19th January, 2017
2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:
S/No.
Names of Board Members
No. of Board
No. of
Membership
Designation
Number of Committee
Number of
Meetings
Board
of Board
(Member or
Meetings Held in the
Committee
Held in the
Meetings
Committees
Chairman)
Reporting Year
Meetings
Reporting
Attended
Attended in
Year
in the
the
Reporting
Reporting
Year
Year
1.
Barr. Godson Ugochukwu
4
4
NIL
Chairman,
4
NIL
Board of
Directors
2.
Mr. Samuel Onukwue
4
4
Finance,
Member
4
4
Investment
and General
Purposes
Committee
(FIGPC)
Enterprise
Chairman
4
4
Risk
Management
and
Governance
Committee
(ERM & G)
Statutory
Member
4
4
Audit
Committee
3.
Mr. Chukwuemeka Uzoukwu
4
4
Enterprise
Member
4
4
Risk
Management
and
Governance
Committee
Finance,
Member
4
4
Investment
and General
Purposes
Committee
(FIGPC)
4.
Mr. Simon Bolaji
4
4
Finance,
Member
4
4
Investment
and General
Purposes
Committee
(FIGPC)
Statutory
Member
4
4
Audit
Committee
3
Audit and
Member
4
4
Compliance
Committee
5.
Barr, Anthony Achebe
4
4
Enterprise
Member
4
4
Risk
Management
and
Governance
Committee
Audit and
Chairman
4
4
Compliance
Committee
6.
Alhaji Hassan Dantata
4
4
Finance,
Member
4
4
Investment
and General
Purposes
Committee
(FIGPC)
Enterprise
Member
4
4
Risk
Management
and
Governance
Committee
7.
Dr. Mohammed Tahir Attahir
4
4
Enterprise
Member
4
4
Risk
Management
and
Governance
Committee
Audit and
Member
4
4
Compliance
Committee
8.
Chief Osita Chidoka
4
4
Finance,
Chairman
4
4
Investment
and General
Purposes
Committee
(FIGPC)
Audit and
Member
4
4
Compliance
Committee
9.
Mr. Ademola Abidogun
4
4
Audit and
Member
4
4
Compliance
Committee
Finance,
Member
4
4
Investment
and General
Purposes
Committee
(FIGPC)
Enterprise
Member
4
4
Risk
Management
and
Governance
Committee
Statutory
Member
4
4
Audit
Committee
10.
Mrs. Isioma Omoshie -
4
4
Audit and
Member
4
4
Okokuku
Compliance
Committee
4
Finance,
Member
4
4
Investment
and General
Purposes
Committee
(FIGPC)
Enterprise
Member
4
4
Risk
Management
and
Governance
Committee
Statutory
Member
4
4
Audit
Committee
11.
Mr. Pius Edobor
4
4
Audit and
Member
4
4
Compliance
Committee
Finance,
Member
4
4
Investment
and General
Purposes
Committee
(FIGPC)
Enterprise
Member
4
4
Risk
Management
and
Governance
Committee
Statutory
Member
4
4
Audit
Committee
Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company
1. Senior Management:
S/No.
Names
Position Held
Gender
1.
Mr. Ademola Abidogun
Managing Director/CEO
Male
2.
Mrs. Isioma Omoshie-
Executive Director, Marketing
Female
Okokuku
3.
Mr. Pius Edobor
Executive Director, Finance &
Male
Administration
4.
Mrs. Chinenye Nwankwo
Company Secretary/Legal Adviser
Female
5.
Mr. Oluyinka Adebiyi
Group Lead, Marketing South
Male
6.
Mr. Jaafar Baba Saleh
Group Lead, Marketing North
Male
7.
Mrs. Ogonna Offor-Orabueze
Group Lead, Technical
Female
8.
Mrs. Adebowale Adesokan
Team Lead, Underwriting
Female
9.
Mrs. Ijeoma Okafor
Branch Lead, East
Female
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
