Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Guinea Insurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GUINEAINS   NGGUINEAINS0

GUINEA INSURANCE PLC

(GUINEAINS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GUINEA INSURANCE : NCCG CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT 2021

03/17/2022 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF

NIGERIA

(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade &

Investment)

FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

  1. Every line item and indicator must be completed.
  2. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No"

where you are yet to apply the principle.

  1. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
  2. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

1

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section B - General Information

S/No.

Items

Details

i.

Company Name

Guinea Insurance Plc

ii.

Date of Incorporation

03 December,1958

iii.

RC Number

RC 1808

iv.

License Number

RIC - 017

v.

Company Physical Address

Guinea Insurance House, 33, Ikorodu

Road, Jibowu Lagos.

vi.

Company Website Address

www.guineainsurance.com

vii.

Financial Year End

31st December, 2021

viii.

Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?

No

Yes/No

If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding

Company

ix.

Name and Address of Company Secretary

Mrs. Chinenye Nwankow, 33 Ikorodu Road,

Jbowu Lagos.

x.

Name and Address of External Auditor(s)

BDO Professional Services, 15 CIPM

Avenue, Central Business District, Alausa

Ikeja, Lagos

xi.

Name and Address of Registrar(s)

Cardinal Stone Registrars, 335/337, Herbert

Macaulay Way, Sabo Yaba, Lagos.

xii.

Investor Relations Contact Person

Mr. Pius Edobor - 08033883825

(E-mail and Phone No.)

xiii.

Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant

xiv.

Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings

1. Board Details:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

Designation

Gender

Date First

Remark

(Chairman, MD, INED, NED,

Appointed/ Elected

ED)

1.

Barr. Godson Ugochukwu

Chairman

Male

23rd March, 2016

2.

Mr. Samuel Onukwue

Non - Executive Director

Male

2th September 2017

3.

Mr. Chukwuemeka

Non - Executive Director

Male

23rd March, 2016

Uzoukwu

4.

Mr. Simon Bolaji

Non - Executive Director

Male

23rd March, 2016

5.

Barr, Anthony Achebe

Non-Executive Director

Male

23rd

March, 2016

6.

Alhaji Hassan Dantata

Non-Executive Director

Male

23rd

March, 2016

7.

Dr. Mohammed Tahir

Non-Executive Director

Male

23rd

March, 2016

Attahir

2

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

8.

Chief Osita Chidoka

Non-Executive Director

Male

23rd

March, 2016

9.

Mr. Ademola Abidogun

Managing Director/CEO

Male

1st September, 2019

10.

Mrs. Isioma Omoshie-

Executive Director

Female

23rd

March, 2016

Okokuku

11.

Mr. Pius Edobor

Executive Director

Male

19th January, 2017

2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

No. of Board

No. of

Membership

Designation

Number of Committee

Number of

Meetings

Board

of Board

(Member or

Meetings Held in the

Committee

Held in the

Meetings

Committees

Chairman)

Reporting Year

Meetings

Reporting

Attended

Attended in

Year

in the

the

Reporting

Reporting

Year

Year

1.

Barr. Godson Ugochukwu

4

4

NIL

Chairman,

4

NIL

Board of

Directors

2.

Mr. Samuel Onukwue

4

4

Finance,

Member

4

4

Investment

and General

Purposes

Committee

(FIGPC)

Enterprise

Chairman

4

4

Risk

Management

and

Governance

Committee

(ERM & G)

Statutory

Member

4

4

Audit

Committee

3.

Mr. Chukwuemeka Uzoukwu

4

4

Enterprise

Member

4

4

Risk

Management

and

Governance

Committee

Finance,

Member

4

4

Investment

and General

Purposes

Committee

(FIGPC)

4.

Mr. Simon Bolaji

4

4

Finance,

Member

4

4

Investment

and General

Purposes

Committee

(FIGPC)

Statutory

Member

4

4

Audit

Committee

3

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Audit and

Member

4

4

Compliance

Committee

5.

Barr, Anthony Achebe

4

4

Enterprise

Member

4

4

Risk

Management

and

Governance

Committee

Audit and

Chairman

4

4

Compliance

Committee

6.

Alhaji Hassan Dantata

4

4

Finance,

Member

4

4

Investment

and General

Purposes

Committee

(FIGPC)

Enterprise

Member

4

4

Risk

Management

and

Governance

Committee

7.

Dr. Mohammed Tahir Attahir

4

4

Enterprise

Member

4

4

Risk

Management

and

Governance

Committee

Audit and

Member

4

4

Compliance

Committee

8.

Chief Osita Chidoka

4

4

Finance,

Chairman

4

4

Investment

and General

Purposes

Committee

(FIGPC)

Audit and

Member

4

4

Compliance

Committee

9.

Mr. Ademola Abidogun

4

4

Audit and

Member

4

4

Compliance

Committee

Finance,

Member

4

4

Investment

and General

Purposes

Committee

(FIGPC)

Enterprise

Member

4

4

Risk

Management

and

Governance

Committee

Statutory

Member

4

4

Audit

Committee

10.

Mrs. Isioma Omoshie -

4

4

Audit and

Member

4

4

Okokuku

Compliance

Committee

4

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Finance,

Member

4

4

Investment

and General

Purposes

Committee

(FIGPC)

Enterprise

Member

4

4

Risk

Management

and

Governance

Committee

Statutory

Member

4

4

Audit

Committee

11.

Mr. Pius Edobor

4

4

Audit and

Member

4

4

Compliance

Committee

Finance,

Member

4

4

Investment

and General

Purposes

Committee

(FIGPC)

Enterprise

Member

4

4

Risk

Management

and

Governance

Committee

Statutory

Member

4

4

Audit

Committee

Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company

1. Senior Management:

S/No.

Names

Position Held

Gender

1.

Mr. Ademola Abidogun

Managing Director/CEO

Male

2.

Mrs. Isioma Omoshie-

Executive Director, Marketing

Female

Okokuku

3.

Mr. Pius Edobor

Executive Director, Finance &

Male

Administration

4.

Mrs. Chinenye Nwankwo

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

Female

5.

Mr. Oluyinka Adebiyi

Group Lead, Marketing South

Male

6.

Mr. Jaafar Baba Saleh

Group Lead, Marketing North

Male

7.

Mrs. Ogonna Offor-Orabueze

Group Lead, Technical

Female

8.

Mrs. Adebowale Adesokan

Team Lead, Underwriting

Female

9.

Mrs. Ijeoma Okafor

Branch Lead, East

Female

5

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Guinea Insurance plc published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 14:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GUINEA INSURANCE PLC
01/31Guinea Insurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/31Guinea Insurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,..
CI
01/31GUINEA INSURANCE : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
2021Guinea Insurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
2021GUINEA INSURANCE PLC : Half-year report
CO
2021Guinea Insurance plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Guinea Insurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
2021GUINEA INSURANCE PLC : 1st quarter report
CO
2021GUINEA INSURANCE PLC : 1st quarter results
CO
2021Guinea Insurance plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 052 M 2,53 M 2,53 M
Net income 2021 6,98 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net cash 2021 307 M 0,74 M 0,74 M
P/E ratio 2021 176x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 228 M 2,95 M 2,95 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart GUINEA INSURANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Guinea Insurance Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ademola Abidogun Managing Director
Godson Chukwudi Ugochukwu Chairman
Ronke Olaleye Head-Compliance
Anthony Achebe Non-Executive Director
Simon Oladayo Bolaji Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUINEA INSURANCE PLC0.00%3
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.5.14%48 706
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES14.61%43 299
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.8.18%39 772
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION7.51%35 208
SAMPO OYJ1.41%26 531