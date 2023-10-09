Corporate Head Office: Guinea Insurance House, 33, Ikorodu Road, Jibowu, P.O.Box 1136, Marina, Lagos E-mail: info@guineainsurance.com, Website: www.guineainsurance.com, Tel: +234-1-2934575, 2934577
NOTICE OF 65TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 65thAnnual General Meeting of GUINEA INSURANCE PLC will be held at Providence Hotel G.R.A Ikeja, Lagoson 27th day of October 2023 at 11.00 a.m. prompt to transact the following business:
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
- To lay before the Members, the Report of the Directors and the Audited Financial Statements together with the Auditors Report for the year ended 31st December 2022;
- To re-elect the following Directors retiring by rotation;
- Mr. Sam Onukwue
- Dr. Mohammed Attahir
- Dr. Anthony Achebe
- To disclose the remuneration of Managers of the Company;
- To authorize Directors to fix the remuneration of the External Auditors of the Company; and
- To elect members of the Statutory Audit Committee.
NOTES:
- PROXY: Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at this meeting is also entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. For the appointment of the proxy to be valid, a Proxy Form must be completed and deposited either at the office of the Company's Registrar, Cardinalstone
Registrars Limited, 358, Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting. A blank Proxy Form is attached to the Annual Report and may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.guineainsurance.com
- STAMPING OF PROXY: The Company has made arrangement at its cost, for the stamping of the duly completed and signed Proxy Forms submitted to the Company's Registrars within the stipulated time.
- ONLINE STREAMING OF AGM: The AGM will be streamed live online. This will enable Shareholders and other stakeholders who will not be attending physically to follow the
- proceedings. The link for the AGM online live streaming will be made available on the
Company's YouTube Channel athttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnVmKC5hyLw
- CLOSURE OF REGISTER: The Register of Members shall be closed from 13th October, 2023 to 27th October, 2023, (both days inclusive) for the purpose of updating the Register of Members.
- BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF DIRECTORS: The biographical details of Directors standing re-election are provided in the 2022 Annual report and posted on the Company's website at https://www.guineainsurnace.com
- NOMINATION OF STATUTORY AUDIT COMMITTEE MEMBERS:In accordance with Section 404(6) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, any member may nominate a shareholder as a member of the Statutory Audit Committee by giving notice in writing of such nomination to the Company Secretary at leasttwenty-one(21) days before the Annual General Meeting. Such notice of nominations should be sent via email to the Company Secretary, at the Company's Head Office, Guinea Insurance House, 33, Ikorodu Road,
Jibowu, Lagosor via email atcnwankwo@guineainusrance.com
- RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS TO ASK QUESTIONS: In compliance with Rule 19.12(c) of the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) Rulebook, a member and other Security Holders of the Company have a right to ask questions not only at the Annual General Meeting, but also in writing prior to the Meeting, and such questions must be submitted at least one week before the meeting.
Dated this 3rd day of October 2023
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
CHINENYE NWANKWO
Company Secretary
FRC/2021/002/0000002354
