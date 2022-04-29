GUINEA INSURANCE : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Guinea Insurance Plc Management Accounts
31st March, 2022
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
for the period ended 31st March, 2022
In thousands of Naira
Gross premium written Movement in unearned premuim Gross premium income Reinsurance expenses
Net premium income
Fees and commission income on reinsurance
Net underwriting Income
Claims expenses Underwriting expenses
Underwriting profit Investment Income
Fair value gains on investment properties Other operating income/(loss) Revaluation loss
Impairment (charge)/reversal Finance cost
Other operating expenses
Profit/(Loss) before taxation Income tax (expense)/credit
Profit/(Loss) after taxation
Other comprehensive income
Items within OCI that may be reclassified to the profit or loss:
Gain/(loss) on available-for-sale financial assets Related tax
Remeasurement gains on defined benefit
Items within OCI that will not be reclassified to the profit or loss:
Revaluation gains on land and building Total other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive profit for the year, net of tax
Contigency Reserve
Earnings/(Loss) per share - Basic and Diluted (kobo
Notes
JAN - MAR 2022
31/Mar/22
JAN - MAR 2021 31/Mar/21
1 1 1 2
3
4 5
6 7 8 9 (a)
10 9
11
14
15
)
13
400,478 (56,695)
345,494
(50,876)
343,782 (116,663)
294,617
(96,501)
227,120 26,605
198,117 22,482
253,725 (52,222) (95,276)
220,598
(40,222) (80,957)
106,227
26,154 -
24,562 -
(0) -
(212,306)
99,419 5,799 - 192 - (0) - (166,623)
(55,364) (8,305)
(61,213)
-
(63,669)
(61,213)
1,244
-
- 7,353
- 23,786
1,244
31,139
(62,425)
(30,074)
12,014
10,365
(1.04)
(1.00)
-
-
1
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31ST MARCH, 2022
In thousands of Naira
31/03/2022
31/12/2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents Financial assets: Available-for-sale financial assets Held to maturity
Trade receivables Reinsurance assets Deferred acquisition costs
Other receivables and prepayments Investment properties
Intangible Asset Property and equipment Statutory deposit
Total assets
Liabilities
Insurance contract liabilities Trade payables
Other payables and accruals Employee benefit obligations Current tax payable Deferred tax liabilities Deposit for shares Total liabilities
Equity
Issued share capital Share premium Contingency reserve Accumulated losses Available-for-sale reserve and others Other reserves
Total equity
Total liabilities and equity
Note
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
25
26
27
28
29
30
32
24.1
24.2
33
34.2
35
36
37
38
40
348,606
289,773
945,086
12,454
352,669
73,682
51,117
106,300
4,644
918,251
333,654
383,566
288,529
972,436 -
335,412
67,557
41,738
106,300
4,900
934,001
333,654
3,436,235
3,468,094
899,618
25,748
159,752
3,706
28,672
110,011
151,400
789,448
23,410
242,671
11,034
20,368
110,011
151,400
1,378,907
1,348,342
3,070,000
337,545
604,030
(2,159,205)
139,270
65,688
3,070,000
337,545
592,015
(2,083,522)
138,026
65,688
2,057,328
2,119,753
3,436,235
3,468,095
These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 14th April 2022 and signed on behalf of the Board of directors by:
Ademola Abidogun
Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer
FRC/2016/CIIN/00000014549
Pius Edobor
Executive Director, Finance FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004638
2
STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY for the period ended 31st March, 2022
In thousands of Naira
As at 1 January 2022
Loss for the year
Other comprehensive income: Reversal of prior year fair value loss Fair value changes on AFS Revaluation gain on PPE Employee defined benefit Income tax impact on OCI
Total comprehensive income for the year
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Transfer to contingency reserve
Reclassification
As at 31st Jan, 2022
for the Period ended 31st Jan,2021 In thousands of Naira
As at 1 January 2021
Profit for the year
Transfer to contigency reserve Other comprehensive income: Reversal of prior year fair value loss Fair value changes on AFS
Changes in valuation of land and building Reclassification
Income tax impact on OCI
Total comprehensive income for the year
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Transfer to contingency reserve
As at 31st Mar., 2021
Issued share capital Accumulated
Losses Share premium
Contingency reserve
AFS Reserves Asset revaluation
Defined benefit
Total equity
3,070,000 - (2,083,522)
(63,669)
337,545 - 592,015 - 138,026
65,688
-
2,119,753 (63,669)
-
-
-
1,244
-
1,244
-
(63,669)
-
-
1,244
-
-
(62,425)
-
(12,014)
- -
12,014 -
-
- - - -
(12,014)
-
12,014
-
-
-
-
3,070,000
(2,159,205)
337,545
604,030
139,270
65,688
-
2,057,328
3,070,000 -
(2,019,340)
(23,489)
337,545 - 551,323 - 112,731
65,688
-
2,117,947 (23,489)
-
-
- -
-
25,295
- -
-
- 25,295 - - -
3,070,000
(2,042,830)
337,545
551,323
138,026
65,688
- - 2,119,753 -
-
(40,692)
- -
40,692 -
-
-
-
- -
3,070,000
(2,083,522)
337,545
592,016
138,026
65,688
-
2,119,753
-
3
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS for the period ended 31st March, 2022
In thousands of Naira
Operating activities: Premium received Commission received Commission paid
Jan - Mar 2022
31/Dec/21
Note 45.1 45.2 21
388,023 30,043
1,356,409 79,884
(55,635) (220,892) Maintenance cost (136,127)
Reinsurance premium paid Gross claim paid Reinsurance recoveries Payments to employees
Other operating cash payments Other income received
Tax paid
Net cash flow from operating activities
Investing activities:
Investment income received Purchase of property and equipment Proceed from sale of property and equipment Purchase/sales of financial assets Proceed/(purchase) of investment properties Net cash flows from investing activities
Financing activities:
Deposit for shares
Interest repayment on finance lease principal repayment on finance lease
Net cash flows from financing activities
45.3
(131,581) (465,493)
45.4
(42,955) (257,635)
45.4
44,206
66,801
45.5
(94,866) (333,615)
45.6
(266,496) (204,871)
45.8
-
16,652
24.1
43,300 (30,150)
(85,960) (129,037)
45.7 26
26,154
34,614
(2,505) (2,199)
0 (164,226)
27,350
12,592
- (39,839)
50,999 (159,058)
33
- - - - - - - -
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalent
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
(34,960)
(288,094)
-
- 383,566 671,661
Cash and cash equivalents at 31st Jan 2022
348,606 383,566
4
