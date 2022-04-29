Log in
    GUINEAINS   NGGUINEAINS0

GUINEA INSURANCE PLC

(GUINEAINS)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-27
0.2000 NGN    0.00%
GUINEA INSURANCE : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/30GUINEA INSURANCE : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
03/17GUINEA INSURANCE : Nccg corporate governance report 2021
PU
GUINEA INSURANCE : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/29/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
Guinea Insurance Plc Management Accounts

31st March, 2022

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the period ended 31st March, 2022

In thousands of Naira

Gross premium written Movement in unearned premuim Gross premium income Reinsurance expenses

Net premium income

Fees and commission income on reinsurance

Net underwriting Income

Claims expenses Underwriting expenses

Underwriting profit Investment Income

Fair value gains on investment properties Other operating income/(loss) Revaluation loss

Impairment (charge)/reversal Finance cost

Other operating expenses

Profit/(Loss) before taxation Income tax (expense)/credit

Profit/(Loss) after taxation

Other comprehensive income

Items within OCI that may be reclassified to the profit or loss:

Gain/(loss) on available-for-sale financial assets Related tax

Remeasurement gains on defined benefit

Items within OCI that will not be reclassified to the profit or loss:

Revaluation gains on land and building Total other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive profit for the year, net of tax

Contigency Reserve

Earnings/(Loss) per share - Basic and Diluted (kobo

Notes

JAN - MAR 2022

31/Mar/22

JAN - MAR 2021 31/Mar/21

1 1 1 2

3

4 5

6 7 8 9 (a)

10 9

11

14

15

)

13

400,478 (56,695)

345,494

(50,876)

343,782 (116,663)

294,617

(96,501)

227,120 26,605

198,117 22,482

253,725 (52,222) (95,276)

220,598

(40,222) (80,957)

106,227

26,154 -

24,562 -

(0) -

(212,306)

99,419 5,799 - 192 - (0) - (166,623)

(55,364) (8,305)

(61,213)

-

(63,669)

(61,213)

1,244

-

- 7,353

- 23,786

1,244

31,139

(62,425)

(30,074)

12,014

10,365

(1.04)

(1.00)

-

-

1

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31ST MARCH, 2022

In thousands of Naira

31/03/2022

31/12/2021

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents Financial assets: Available-for-sale financial assets Held to maturity

Trade receivables Reinsurance assets Deferred acquisition costs

Other receivables and prepayments Investment properties

Intangible Asset Property and equipment Statutory deposit

Total assets

Liabilities

Insurance contract liabilities Trade payables

Other payables and accruals Employee benefit obligations Current tax payable Deferred tax liabilities Deposit for shares Total liabilities

Equity

Issued share capital Share premium Contingency reserve Accumulated losses Available-for-sale reserve and others Other reserves

Total equity

Total liabilities and equity

Note

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

25

26

27

28

29

30

32

24.1

24.2

33

34.2

35

36

37

38

40

348,606

289,773

945,086

12,454

352,669

73,682

51,117

106,300

4,644

918,251

333,654

383,566

288,529

972,436 -

335,412

67,557

41,738

106,300

4,900

934,001

333,654

3,436,235

3,468,094

899,618

25,748

159,752

3,706

28,672

110,011

151,400

789,448

23,410

242,671

11,034

20,368

110,011

151,400

1,378,907

1,348,342

3,070,000

337,545

604,030

(2,159,205)

139,270

65,688

3,070,000

337,545

592,015

(2,083,522)

138,026

65,688

2,057,328

2,119,753

3,436,235

3,468,095

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 14th April 2022 and signed on behalf of the Board of directors by:

Ademola Abidogun

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

FRC/2016/CIIN/00000014549

Pius Edobor

Executive Director, Finance FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004638

2

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY for the period ended 31st March, 2022

In thousands of Naira

As at 1 January 2022

Loss for the year

Other comprehensive income: Reversal of prior year fair value loss Fair value changes on AFS Revaluation gain on PPE Employee defined benefit Income tax impact on OCI

Total comprehensive income for the year

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Transfer to contingency reserve

Reclassification

As at 31st Jan, 2022

for the Period ended 31st Jan,2021 In thousands of Naira

As at 1 January 2021

Profit for the year

Transfer to contigency reserve Other comprehensive income: Reversal of prior year fair value loss Fair value changes on AFS

Changes in valuation of land and building Reclassification

Income tax impact on OCI

Total comprehensive income for the year

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Transfer to contingency reserve

As at 31st Mar., 2021

Issued share capitalAccumulated

LossesShare premium

Contingency reserve

AFS ReservesAsset revaluation

Defined benefit

Total equity

3,070,000 -(2,083,522)

(63,669)

337,545 -592,015 -138,026

65,688

-

2,119,753 (63,669)

-

-

-

1,244

-

1,244

-

(63,669)

-

-

1,244

-

-

(62,425)

-

(12,014)

- -

12,014 -

-

-- --

(12,014)

-

12,014

-

-

-

-

3,070,000

(2,159,205)

337,545

604,030

139,270

65,688

-

2,057,328

3,070,000 -

(2,019,340)

(23,489)

337,545 -551,323 -112,731

65,688

-

2,117,947 (23,489)

-

-

--

-

25,295

--

-

- 25,295 - - -

3,070,000

(2,042,830)

337,545

551,323

138,026

65,688

- -2,119,753 -

-

(40,692)

- -

40,692 -

-

-

-

- -

3,070,000

(2,083,522)

337,545

592,016

138,026

65,688

-

2,119,753

-

3

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS for the period ended 31st March, 2022

In thousands of Naira

Operating activities: Premium received Commission received Commission paid

Jan - Mar 2022

31/Dec/21

Note 45.1 45.2 21

388,023 30,043

1,356,409 79,884

(55,635) (220,892)Maintenance cost (136,127)

Reinsurance premium paid Gross claim paid Reinsurance recoveries Payments to employees

Other operating cash payments Other income received

Tax paid

Net cash flow from operating activities

Investing activities:

Investment income received Purchase of property and equipment Proceed from sale of property and equipment Purchase/sales of financial assets Proceed/(purchase) of investment properties Net cash flows from investing activities

Financing activities:

Deposit for shares

Interest repayment on finance lease principal repayment on finance lease

Net cash flows from financing activities

45.3

(131,581) (465,493)

45.4

(42,955) (257,635)

45.4

44,206

66,801

45.5

(94,866) (333,615)

45.6

(266,496) (204,871)

45.8

-

16,652

24.1

43,300 (30,150)

(85,960) (129,037)

45.7 26

26,154

34,614

(2,505) (2,199)

0 (164,226)

27,350

12,592

- (39,839)

50,999 (159,058)

33

- - - -- - - -

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalent

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

(34,960)

(288,094)

-

-383,566 671,661

Cash and cash equivalents at 31st Jan 2022

348,606 383,566

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Guinea Insurance plc published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 17:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
