GUINEA INSURANCE : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

Date Company Ticker Title Link

2023-04-30T09:31:08Z JAIZ BANK PLC JAIZBANK JAIZ BANK PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-30T04:06:09Z CHELLARAMS PLC. CHELLARAM CHELLARAMS PLC.- YEAR END - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-29T22:21:12Z THE INITIATES PLC TIP THE INITIATES PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-29T19:31:13Z CHAMS HOLDING COMPANY PLC CHAMS CHAMS HOLDING COMPANY PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-29T16:46:03Z CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC CHIPLC CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-29T16:31:16Z FIDELITY BANK PLC FIDELITYBK FIDELITY BANK PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-29T13:11:09Z GUINEA INSURANCE PLC. GUINEAINS GUINEA INSURANCE PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-29T11:16:07Z VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC VERITASKAP VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-29T09:26:02Z NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC NEIMETH NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-29T04:41:10Z DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC DAARCOMM DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T22:51:10Z AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC AFRIPRUD AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T20:56:09Z LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. WAPCO LAFARGE AFRICA PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T20:21:10Z ACADEMY PRESS PLC. ACADEMY ACADEMY PRESS PLC.- YEAR END - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T20:06:09Z NESTLE NIGERIA PLC. NESTLE NESTLE NIGERIA PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T19:42:08Z Notore Chemical Industries Plc NOTORE NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T19:42:05Z CHAMPION BREW. PLC. CHAMPION CHAMPION BREW. PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T19:25:02Z CAPITAL HOTEL PLC CAPHOTEL CAPITAL HOTEL PLC-CHP ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-04-28T19:21:08Z UAC OF NIGERIA PLC. UACN UAC OF NIGERIA PLC.-EARNINGS RELEASE Link

2023-04-28T19:21:07Z SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST SFSREIT SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-SFS REIT KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS Link

2023-04-28T19:21:05Z TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC TRANSCORP TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC-ANNOUNCEMENT ON ACQUISITION OF SHARES BY HH CAPITAL Link

2023-04-28T18:34:52Z UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC UBN UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC - QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T18:26:51Z UAC OF NIGERIA PLC. UACN UAC OF NIGERIA PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T18:22:19Z SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST SFSREIT SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T18:22:18Z ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC ABBEYBDS ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T17:21:30Z OKOMU OIL PALM PLC. OKOMUOIL OKOMU OIL PALM PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T17:19:15Z JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC JBERGER JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T17:19:13Z SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC SOVRENINS SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T17:11:32Z FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC FIDSON FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T17:10:03Z TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC TRANSCORP TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-04-28T16:45:02Z ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC ACCESSCORP ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-04-28T16:41:10Z S C O A NIGERIA PLC SCOA S C O A NIGERIA PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T16:31:12Z LASACO ASSURANCE PLC. LASACO LASACO ASSURANCE PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T16:17:19Z CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC CUSTODIAN CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T16:17:17Z MEYER PLC MEYER MEYER PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T16:17:16Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC-ANNOUNCEMENT COURT STRIKES OUT CRIMINAL CHARGES DECLINES INTERIM ORDERS Link

2023-04-28T16:17:14Z UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC-UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC _ 2023 AGM RESOLUTIONS Link

2023-04-28T15:59:15Z ZENITH BANK PLC ZENITHBANK ZENITH BANK PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T15:59:14Z NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC NAHCO NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T15:59:12Z LEARN AFRICA PLC LEARNAFRCA LEARN AFRICA PLC- Q4 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T15:30:04Z ARDOVA PLC ARDOVA ARDOVA PLC-NOTIFICATION OF EMERGENCY BOARD MEETING Link

2023-04-28T15:30:02Z ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC ACCESSCORP ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC-NOTIFICATION OF VESTING OF ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC SHARES Link

2023-04-28T15:16:06Z ABC TRANSPORT PLC ABCTRANS ABC TRANSPORT PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T15:06:05Z E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC ETRANZACT E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T14:56:11Z NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC NGXGROUP NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T14:56:10Z UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC UBN UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC-EARNINGS RELEASE - Q1 2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Link

2023-04-28T14:46:06Z CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC CORNERST CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T14:17:08Z JAPAUL GOLD AND VENTURES PLC JAPAULGOLD JAPAUL GOLD AND VENTURES PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T14:17:06Z INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. INTBREW INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T14:02:12Z MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC MCNICHOLS MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T13:56:03Z REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC REGALINS REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T13:52:09Z LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC LINKASSURE LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T13:11:09Z VITAFOAM NIG PLC. VITAFOAM VITAFOAM NIG PLC.- QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T13:07:21Z GUARANTY TRUST HOLDING COMPANY PLC GTCO GUARANTY TRUST HOLDING COMPANY PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T12:56:13Z SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC SUNUASSUR SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T12:56:12Z FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC FIDSON FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC- PRESS RELEASE ON MALARIA VACCINE Link

2023-04-28T12:22:15Z UPDC PLC UPDC UPDC PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T12:06:06Z MULTIVERSE MINING AND EXPLORATION PLC MULTIVERSE MULTIVERSE MINING AND EXPLORATION PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T11:52:13Z IKEJA HOTEL PLC IKEJAHOTEL IKEJA HOTEL PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T11:52:11Z PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC PRESTIGE PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T11:36:04Z TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc TOTAL TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T11:26:10Z JOHN HOLT PLC. JOHNHOLT JOHN HOLT PLC.- QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T11:21:17Z MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC. MRS MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T11:16:10Z UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust UPDC REIT UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T11:10:02Z ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC ACCESSCORP ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-04-28T11:01:15Z ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION IND. PLC. ALEX ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION IND. PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T10:46:07Z DANGOTE CEMENT PLC DANGCEM DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-NOTICE OF BOARD CHANGE - RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Link

2023-04-28T10:46:04Z ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC ABBEYBDS ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC-BOARD RESOLUTION Link

2023-04-28T09:45:04Z FIDELITY BANK PLC FIDELITYBK FIDELITY BANK PLC- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-04-28T09:45:03Z MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC MCNICHOLS MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC- BOARD MEETING RESOLUTION Link

2023-04-28T09:36:04Z DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC DANGSUGAR DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T09:22:13Z ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED ETI ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED- 1Q 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE Link

2023-04-28T09:22:11Z GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC. GLAXOSMITH GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T08:52:05Z DANGOTE CEMENT PLC DANGCEM DANGOTE CEMENT PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T08:26:02Z WEMA BANK PLC. WEMABANK WEMA BANK PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-28T07:45:09Z STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC STANBIC STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC- NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) - Link

2023-04-28T07:45:07Z BUA Cement Plc BUACEMENT BUA CEMENT PLC-RESOLUTION PASSED AT THE BOARD MEETING OF BUA CEMENT PLC Link

2023-04-28T07:45:05Z FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC FLOURMILL FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC- BOARD MEETING RESOLUTION Link

2023-04-27T23:21:09Z ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED ETI ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-27T23:01:10Z FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC FTNCOCOA FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-27T19:16:05Z FIDELITY BANK PLC FIDELITYBK FIDELITY BANK PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-27T17:26:27Z GEREGU POWER PLC GEREGU GEREGU POWER PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-27T16:26:00Z MAY AND BAKER MAYBAKER MAY AND BAKER- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-27T16:22:08Z ETERNA PLC. ETERNA ETERNA PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-27T16:22:06Z NEM INSURANCE PLC. NEM NEM INSURANCE PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-27T16:06:06Z BUA Cement Plc BUACEMENT BUA CEMENT PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-27T15:36:03Z NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC. NB Plc NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC.-RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 77TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Link

2023-04-27T15:27:06Z TRIPPLE GEE AND COMPANY PLC. TRIPPLEG TRIPPLE GEE AND COMPANY PLC.- YEAR END - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-27T15:05:04Z P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC. PZ P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC.-NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES IN EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT Link

2023-04-27T15:05:03Z NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC NEIMETH NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-NOTICE OF OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-04-27T15:05:01Z HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC HONYFLOUR HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC-NOTIFICATION OF BOARD CHANGE Link

2023-04-27T14:36:01Z UNION DICON SALT PLC. UNIONDICON UNION DICON SALT PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-27T13:40:03Z PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC PRESTIGE PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC-RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE BOARD MEETING Link

2023-04-27T12:41:12Z BETA GLASS PLC BETAGLAS BETA GLASS PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-27T12:37:53Z TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC TRANSCORP TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC - 17TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESOLUTIONS Link

2023-04-27T12:30:03Z CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC CAP CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC-EARNINGS RELEASE Link

2023-04-27T12:01:10Z BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC BERGER BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-27T11:41:09Z GUINNESS NIG PLC GUINNESS GUINNESS NIG PLC- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-27T10:51:08Z CAPITAL HOTEL PLC CAPHOTEL CAPITAL HOTEL PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-27T09:51:18Z UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC. UPL UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC.- Q4 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-27T09:15:02Z UPDC PLC UPDC UPDC PLC- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-04-27T09:00:05Z WEMA BANK PLC. WEMABANK WEMA BANK PLC.-NOTICE OF DIVIDEND PAYMENT AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER Link

2023-04-27T09:00:04Z SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC SUNUASSUR SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC-BOARD MEETING RESOLUTIONS Link

2023-04-27T08:56:10Z TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC. TRANSEXPR TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-27T08:16:07Z MTN Nigeria Communications Plc MTNN MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC-MTN NIGERIA BOARD MEETING RESOLUTIONS - APRIL 2023 Link

2023-04-27T08:16:05Z MTN Nigeria Communications Plc MTNN MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC-MTN NIGERIA EARNINGS RELEASE Q1 2023 Link

2023-04-27T08:01:06Z EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC EUNISELL EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-27T07:47:45Z TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC TRANSCORP TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC-ACQUISITION OF SHARES BY HH CAPITAL LIMITED Link

2023-04-27T07:46:06Z MTN Nigeria Communications Plc MTNN MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-27T07:44:59Z TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC TRANSCORP TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC - NOTIFICATION OF INSIDER DEALINGS Link

2023-04-27T07:41:55Z TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC TRANSCORP TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC- NOTIFICATION OF INSIDER DEALINGS Link

2023-04-27T07:35:05Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC-NOTICE OF DECISION AFTER BOARD MEETING FOR SEPLAT ENERGY PLC Link

2023-04-27T06:08:12Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-26T18:25:07Z NCR (NIGERIA) PLC. NCR NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.-NCR (NIGERIA) PLC - POST BOARD MEETING NOTIFICATION 26.04.2023 Link

2023-04-26T18:25:05Z NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC. NB Plc NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC.-FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS QUARTER 1, 2023 Link

2023-04-26T18:25:03Z Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc INFINITY INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC-CORPORATE ACTIONS_ANNOUNCEMENT ON DIVIDEND Link

2023-04-26T18:20:03Z CUTIX PLC. CUTIX CUTIX PLC.-NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-04-26T17:26:31Z CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC CAP CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-26T16:46:01Z NCR (NIGERIA) PLC. NCR NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-26T13:31:14Z BUA FOODS PLC BUAFOODS BUA FOODS PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-26T13:15:03Z BUA FOODS PLC BUAFOODS BUA FOODS PLC-DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-04-26T13:10:02Z JAIZ BANK PLC JAIZBANK JAIZ BANK PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-26T13:01:07Z NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC. NB Plc NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-26T12:10:03Z NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC. NB Plc NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC.-NOTIFICATION OF BOARD CHANGES Link

2023-04-26T12:10:02Z ETERNA PLC. ETERNA ETERNA PLC.-NOTIFICATION OF COMPLETION OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-04-26T12:01:08Z NASCON Allied Industries Plc NASCON NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-26T10:31:09Z FCMB GROUP PLC FCMB FCMB GROUP PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-25T19:50:03Z OANDO PLC OANDO OANDO PLC - Partnership with World's Largest Electric Vehicle Manufacturer, Yutong Link

2023-04-25T16:31:05Z SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC SKYAVN SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-25T14:17:07Z RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC RONCHESS RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-25T14:17:05Z DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC DANGSUGAR DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC- RE-SCHEDULING OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-04-25T14:17:04Z RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC RONCHESS RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC-BOARD MEETING RESOLUTIONS Link

2023-04-25T13:46:09Z LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC. LIVESTOCK LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-25T11:45:03Z FCMB GROUP PLC FCMB FCMB GROUP PLC - OUTCOME OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING Link

2023-04-25T09:20:12Z ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED ETI ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WITH PROXY FORM Link

2023-04-25T09:20:08Z ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED ETI ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EGM Link

2023-04-25T09:20:05Z LASACO ASSURANCE PLC. LASACO LASACO ASSURANCE PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-25T07:45:06Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC-ANNOUNCEMENT ON BOARD SUCCESSION AND INTENTION TO RESIGN Link

2023-04-24T20:07:15Z UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC. UNILEVER UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.- RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF A DIRECTOR Link

2023-04-23T17:47:05Z CADBURY NIGERIA PLC. CADBURY CADBURY NIGERIA PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-23T14:00:10Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-04-22T23:11:06Z UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC. UNILEVER UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-22T10:11:10Z AUSTIN LAZ AND COMPANY PLC AUSTINLAZ AUSTIN LAZ AND COMPANY PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-20T19:30:05Z NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC NPFMCRFBK NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC-DEFAULT FILING Link

2023-04-20T17:26:03Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-04-20T17:20:34Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-04-20T17:20:34Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-04-20T17:20:03Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-04-20T15:26:08Z STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC STANBIC STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-20T14:05:03Z NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC. NB Plc NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC.-NOTIFICATION ON UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND Link

2023-04-20T13:46:06Z ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC ACCESSCORP ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-20T13:15:05Z LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC LIVINGTRUST LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-04-20T12:45:04Z LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC LIVINGTRUST LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-04-20T12:10:02Z ABC TRANSPORT PLC ABCTRANS ABC TRANSPORT PLC-CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT Link

2023-04-20T12:05:03Z IKEJA HOTEL PLC IKEJAHOTEL IKEJA HOTEL PLC - CORPORATE ACTIONS ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-04-20T11:26:02Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC-NOTICE OF DISCONTINUANCE OF CHARGE AGAINST SEPLAT Link

2023-04-20T11:20:02Z LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC LIVINGTRUST LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC-DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-04-20T11:00:02Z TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC TRANSCORP TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC - ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-04-20T10:55:04Z ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC ACCESSCORP ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC - DIVIDEND CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-04-20T08:00:02Z MAY AND BAKER MAYBAKER MAY AND BAKER- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-04-20T03:21:07Z ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC ACCESSCORP ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-19T19:11:32Z TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC TRANSCOHOT TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-19T16:21:06Z WEMA BANK PLC. WEMABANK WEMA BANK PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-19T15:55:02Z LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC LIVINGTRUST LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-04-19T14:12:06Z UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC UBN UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-19T13:51:04Z SECURE ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY PLC NSLTECH SECURE ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-19T13:30:03Z UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC UBN UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC-EARNINGS RELEASE - FY 2022 AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Link

2023-04-19T13:10:02Z VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC VERITASKAP VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-19T12:36:03Z WEMA BANK PLC. WEMABANK WEMA BANK PLC.- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Link

2023-04-19T10:25:03Z NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC. NB Plc NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC.-NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT TEAM Link

2023-04-19T08:20:08Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC-NOTIFICATION OF RELEASE OF Q1-2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIALS Link

2023-04-18T16:10:08Z UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC. UNILEVER UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.-SUSTAINABILITY REPORT YE 31 DECEMBER, 2022 Link

2023-04-18T14:22:16Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC- ANNOUNCEMENT OF CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE Link

2023-04-18T12:40:04Z GEREGU POWER PLC GEREGU GEREGU POWER PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-18T12:40:02Z TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC. TRANSEXPR TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC.- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-04-18T12:36:03Z NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC NPFMCRFBK NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-18T09:35:07Z CHAMPION BREW. PLC. CHAMPION CHAMPION BREW. PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-18T09:35:05Z NCR (NIGERIA) PLC. NCR NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-04-18T09:35:03Z Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc Caverton CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-18T06:35:04Z Airtel Africa Plc AIRTELAFRI AIRTEL AFRICA PLC-NOTICE OF FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023 Link

2023-04-17T21:06:02Z DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC DAARCOMM DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-17T16:15:02Z CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC CUSTODIAN CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESOLUTIONS Link

2023-04-17T16:11:00Z TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC TRANSCORP TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC - NOTIFICATION OF Q1 2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIALS Link

2023-04-17T15:05:06Z MAY AND BAKER MAYBAKER MAY AND BAKER- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-17T15:05:05Z CAPITAL HOTEL PLC CAPHOTEL CAPITAL HOTEL PLC- NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-17T15:05:04Z MEYER PLC MEYER MEYER PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-17T15:05:03Z ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC ABBEYBDS ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-17T14:00:02Z GUARANTY TRUST HOLDING COMPANY PLC GTCO GUARANTY TRUST HOLDING COMPANY PLC - CORPORATE ACTIONS ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-04-17T11:13:13Z INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC IMG INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC- DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-04-17T09:50:04Z ETERNA PLC. ETERNA ETERNA PLC.- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-04-17T08:51:04Z TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC TRANSCORP TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-17T08:25:03Z Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc INFINITY INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC-CORPORATE ACTIONS_ANNOUNCEMENT ON DIVIDEND Link

2023-04-16T05:41:17Z CHAMPION BREW. PLC. CHAMPION CHAMPION BREW. PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-14T20:05:04Z DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC DAARCOMM DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC-LATE FILING OF 2022 AFS Link

2023-04-14T19:07:22Z ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC ABBEYBDS ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-14T17:26:15Z REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC REGALINS REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-14T15:01:12Z GUARANTY TRUST HOLDING COMPANY PLC GTCO GUARANTY TRUST HOLDING COMPANY PLC - AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-14T14:59:38Z GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC. GLAXOSMITH GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC. - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Link

2023-04-14T14:56:34Z CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC CORNERST CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-14T14:30:05Z Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc Caverton CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-14T14:30:03Z NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC NEIMETH NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-04-14T14:25:06Z DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC DANGSUGAR DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC -17TH AGM RESOLUTIONS Link

2023-04-14T14:25:04Z GEREGU POWER PLC GEREGU GEREGU POWER PLC-NOTIFICATION OF DIVIDEND PAYMENT Link

2023-04-14T14:25:03Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC-Q1-2023 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE Link

2023-04-14T13:21:12Z LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC LIVINGTRUST LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-14T13:10:04Z DANGOTE CEMENT PLC DANGCEM DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-RESOLUTIONS FROM THE 14TH AGM OF DANGOTE CEMENT PLC Link

2023-04-14T11:26:08Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-14T07:50:02Z FIDELITY BANK PLC FIDELITYBK FIDELITY BANK PLC - ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULT OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT Link

2023-04-13T17:05:21Z INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC IMG INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-04-13T16:50:04Z THE INITIATES PLC TIP THE INITIATES PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-13T16:50:02Z FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC FLOURMILL FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-13T16:41:05Z UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-13T14:40:02Z SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC SKYAVN SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC-APPOINTMENT OF NEW COMPANY SECRETARY Link

2023-04-13T14:00:05Z TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc TOTAL TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC-APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR Link

2023-04-13T11:51:03Z TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC TRANSCORP TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC - ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-04-13T11:51:02Z NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC NEIMETH NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-04-13T09:40:03Z CADBURY NIGERIA PLC. CADBURY CADBURY NIGERIA PLC.-NOTICE OF AGM Link

2023-04-13T07:16:12Z GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC. GLAXOSMITH GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-13T07:16:10Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC-CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON IMMIGRATION SUIT AGAINST SEPLAT Link

2023-04-12T22:00:04Z BETA GLASS PLC BETAGLAS BETA GLASS PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-04-12T15:45:02Z C AND I LEASING PLC. CILEASING C AND I LEASING PLC. EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-04-12T15:40:06Z NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC NGXGROUP NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC-NOTIFICATION OF BOARD COMMITTEE MEETINGS Link

2023-04-12T15:40:05Z NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC. NB Plc NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC.-NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-04-12T15:40:03Z UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC. UNILEVER UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC - NCCG COMPLIANCE REPORT YE 31 DEC, 2022 Link

2023-04-12T14:21:01Z JAIZ BANK PLC JAIZBANK JAIZ BANK PLC-CORPORATE ACTIONS ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-04-12T13:21:13Z JULI PLC. JULI JULI PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-12T13:15:35Z CUTIX PLC. CUTIX CUTIX PLC. DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-04-12T13:15:03Z CUTIX PLC. CUTIX CUTIX PLC. DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-04-12T12:45:03Z DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC DANGSUGAR DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC - CORPORATE ACTIONS ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-04-12T11:51:06Z ETERNA PLC. ETERNA ETERNA PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-12T10:55:05Z CUTIX PLC. CUTIX CUTIX PLC. EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-04-12T08:25:03Z OMATEK VENTURES PLC OMATEK OMATEK VENTURES PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-12T08:10:10Z FBN HOLDINGS PLC FBNH FBN HOLDINGS PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-12T08:10:09Z REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC REGALINS REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-11T16:57:08Z WEMA BANK PLC. WEMABANK WEMA BANK PLC.-NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD FOR Q1 2023 Link

2023-04-11T16:57:07Z NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC NAHCO NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-11T16:45:03Z SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC SKYAVN SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-11T14:10:06Z ARDOVA PLC ARDOVA ARDOVA PLC-NOTICE OF DELAY IN FILING 2022 AFS Link

2023-04-11T12:24:09Z PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC PRESTIGE PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-04-11T11:45:05Z BUA FOODS PLC BUAFOODS BUA FOODS PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-11T10:40:03Z TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC. TOURIST TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC.-TCN PLC - NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-04-11T10:10:02Z CADBURY NIGERIA PLC. CADBURY CADBURY NIGERIA PLC.-CORPORATE DISCLOSURE Link

2023-04-11T10:05:06Z TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC TRANSCOHOT TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-11T10:05:05Z AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC AFRIPRUD AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-04-11T08:15:02Z BUA FOODS PLC BUAFOODS BUA FOODS PLC-BUA FOODS PLC COMPLIANCE REPORT WITH NCCG 2018 Link

2023-04-11T08:13:04Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC-PUBLICATION OF 2022 ANNUAL REPORT FOR SEPLAT ENERGY PLC Link

2023-04-10T06:26:07Z OMATEK VENTURES PLC OMATEK OMATEK VENTURES PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-07T09:31:07Z Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc INFINITY INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-04-06T22:36:06Z JAIZ BANK PLC JAIZBANK JAIZ BANK PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-06T16:40:03Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-04-06T16:31:02Z RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC RONCHESS RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC-NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-04-06T14:02:38Z NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC NOTORE NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC - LATE FILING OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-04-06T13:53:50Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC- COURT VACATES THE INTERIM COURT ORDERS AGAINST SEPLAT ENERGY CEO Link

2023-04-06T11:34:04Z LASACO ASSURANCE PLC. LASACO LASACO ASSURANCE PLC - AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-04-06T11:10:03Z SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC SKYAVN SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC-PROPOSED DIVIDEND Link

2023-04-06T09:10:29Z AIICO INSURANCE PLC. AIICO AIICO INSURANCE PLC.- CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-04-06T08:50:03Z BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC BERGER BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC-DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-04-06T08:45:05Z AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC AFRIPRUD AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-06T08:24:28Z MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC MTNN MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC - ANNOUNCEMENT OF SCRIP DIVIDEND REFERENCE PRICE Link

2023-04-05T19:31:02Z Notore Chemical Industries Plc NOTORE NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-05T16:00:03Z BUA FOODS PLC BUAFOODS BUA FOODS PLC-EARNING RELEASE FOR 2022 AUDITED ACCOUNTS Link

2023-04-05T15:55:05Z ZENITH BANK PLC ZENITHBANK ZENITH BANK PLC- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-04-05T13:15:02Z NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC NAHCO NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC-CORPORATE ACTIONS Link

2023-04-05T13:10:03Z UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-04-05T12:55:03Z BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC BERGER BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC-NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-04-05T09:53:32Z INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC INFINITY INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC- APPOINTMENT OF A DIRECTOR Link

2023-04-05T09:20:05Z UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC UNIVINSURE UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC-NCCG RETURNS 2022 Link

2023-04-05T09:20:03Z MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC MCNICHOLS MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-05T08:28:42Z TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC TRANSCORP TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-04-05T08:27:36Z TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC TRANSCORP TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC- NCCG COMPLIANCE REPORT Link

2023-04-05T07:55:07Z TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC TRANSCOHOT TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC - AGM RESOLUTIONS Link

2023-04-05T07:55:05Z IKEJA HOTEL PLC IKEJAHOTEL IKEJA HOTEL PLC - NOTICE CLOSED PERIOD APRIL 2023 Link

2023-04-04T17:53:04Z REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC REGALINS REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC-NOTICE OF DEFAULT FILING Link

2023-04-04T17:41:15Z FCMB GROUP PLC FCMB FCMB GROUP PLC - CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-04-04T16:40:03Z PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC PRESTIGE PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-04-04T16:40:03Z PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC PRESTIGE PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-04-04T16:40:02Z PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC PRESTIGE PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-04-04T16:20:20Z OMATEK VENTURES PLC OMATEK OMATEK VENTURES PLC- 2022 NCCG COMPLIANCE REPORT Link

2023-04-04T16:18:49Z OMATEK VENTURES PLC OMATEK OMATEK VENTURES PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-04-04T16:10:02Z CORONATION INSURANCE PLC WAPIC CORONATION INSURANCE PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-04T15:55:02Z CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC CHIPLC CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-04T15:45:03Z DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC DANGSUGAR DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC - Publication of Schedule of Holders of Unclaimed Dividends Link

2023-04-04T13:36:03Z BRICKLINKS AFRICA PLC BAPLC BRICKLINKS AFRICA PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-04T13:15:07Z DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC DANGSUGAR DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC-2022FY SUSTAINABILITY REPORT Link

2023-04-04T13:02:05Z BRICKLINKS AFRICA PLC BAPLC BRICKLINKS AFRICA PLC- UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DEC 2022 Link

2023-04-04T12:51:02Z NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC NPFMCRFBK NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC-PRESS RELEASE Link

2023-04-04T12:40:02Z LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC. LIVESTOCK LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-04T12:09:08Z SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC SMURFIT SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC - AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-04-04T11:30:03Z ABC TRANSPORT PLC ABCTRANS ABC TRANSPORT PLC-OUTCOME OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING Link

2023-04-04T11:25:05Z ABC TRANSPORT PLC ABCTRANS ABC TRANSPORT PLC-DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-04-04T11:05:03Z NCR (NIGERIA) PLC. NCR NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-04T10:05:02Z IKEJA HOTEL PLC IKEJAHOTEL IKEJA HOTEL PLC - NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD APRIL 2023 Link

2023-04-04T10:02:05Z ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC ACCESSCORP ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC-ANNOUNCEMENT OF US$300 MILLION INVESTMENT INTO ACCESS BANK PLC Link

2023-04-04T09:50:03Z UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC. UNILEVER UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-04-04T08:10:02Z Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc INFINITY INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC-CORPORATE ACTIONS_ANNOUNCEMENT ON DIVIDEND Link

2023-04-04T08:00:05Z FCMB GROUP PLC FCMB FCMB GROUP PLC - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Link

2023-04-03T18:45:03Z INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. INTBREW INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC.-NCCG 2018 COMPLIANCE REPORT - INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC Link

2023-04-03T18:23:41Z BUA Cement Plc BUACEMENT BUA CEMENT PLC-BUA CEMENT REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH NCCG 2018 Link

2023-04-03T18:23:40Z BUA Cement Plc BUACEMENT BUA CEMENT PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-03T18:11:03Z INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. INTBREW INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-03T17:46:59Z NESTLE NIGERIA PLC. NESTLE NESTLE NIGERIA PLC. DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-04-03T17:20:04Z INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. INTBREW INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC.-APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR Link

2023-04-03T16:55:45Z VITAFOAM NIG PLC. VITAFOAM VITAFOAM NIG PLC.- NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-04-03T16:51:37Z ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC ABBEYBDS ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC-NOTICE OF LATE FILING OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-04-03T16:48:33Z AIICO INSURANCE PLC. AIICO AIICO INSURANCE PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-04-03T16:30:03Z AIICO INSURANCE PLC. AIICO AIICO INSURANCE PLC.-CORPORATE ACTION Link

2023-04-03T16:25:03Z CAPITAL HOTEL PLC CAPHOTEL CAPITAL HOTEL PLC-NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Link

2023-04-03T16:15:03Z UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC-2022 UBA PLC REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH NCCG 2018 Link

2023-04-03T16:10:02Z UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC. UNILEVER UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.-DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT APRIL 2023 Link

2023-04-03T14:50:02Z MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC MCNICHOLS MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-04-03T14:15:03Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-04-03T13:10:03Z SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC SUNUASSUR SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC-SUNU-CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-04-03T13:05:06Z ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC. ROYALEX ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-03T12:06:06Z SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC SUNUASSUR SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC-NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-04-03T11:05:02Z CAPITAL HOTEL PLC CAPHOTEL CAPITAL HOTEL PLC-CHP ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-04-03T11:02:11Z DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC DANGSUGAR DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-04-03T11:00:04Z ETERNA PLC. ETERNA ETERNA PLC.-NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-04-03T10:47:44Z ZENITH BANK PLC ZENITHBANK ZENITH BANK PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-04-03T10:46:02Z UNITY BANK PLC UNITYBNK UNITY BANK PLC-NOTICE OF DELAYED PUBLICATION OF UNITY BANK PLC 2022 AFS Link

2023-04-03T10:26:01Z IKEJA HOTEL PLC IKEJAHOTEL IKEJA HOTEL PLC - ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2022 AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Link

2023-04-03T10:20:02Z UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC UBN UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC-PUBLICATION OF FY 2022 AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Link

2023-04-03T10:06:04Z TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC TRANSCOHOT TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC - 2022 NCCG REPORT Link

2023-04-03T10:06:02Z UPDC PLC UPDC UPDC PLC-NCCG 2022 REPORT Link

2023-04-03T10:06:01Z FCMB GROUP PLC FCMB FCMB GROUP PLC - REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NCCG CODE FYE 2022 Link

2023-04-03T10:01:07Z Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc Caverton CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC-NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT Link

2023-04-03T09:50:02Z CWG PLC CWG CWG PLC-NCCG REPORTING Link

2023-04-03T09:41:11Z UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC-NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Link

2023-04-03T08:45:06Z CWG PLC CWG CWG PLC- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-04-02T16:05:03Z CWG PLC CWG CWG PLC-CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT- DIVIDEND Link

2023-04-02T16:00:07Z COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC COURTVILLE COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC-NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-04-02T16:00:05Z GEREGU POWER PLC GEREGU GEREGU POWER PLC-NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-04-02T12:05:06Z UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC-NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Link

2023-04-02T12:05:05Z JAPAUL GOLD AND VENTURES PLC JAPAULGOLD JAPAUL GOLD AND VENTURES PLC-NCCG 2018 Link

2023-04-02T11:50:04Z AXA Mansard Insurance Plc MANSARD AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC - CORPORATE ACTION Link

2023-04-01T17:08:20Z FBN HOLDINGS PLC FBNH FBN HOLDINGS PLC - NOTICE OF DELAYED PUBLICATION OF FBN HOLDINGS PLC 2022 AFS Link

2023-04-01T16:35:04Z CWG PLC CWG CWG PLC-AGM NOTICE Link

2023-04-01T16:30:04Z FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC FIDSON FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC-FIDSON FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT Link

2023-04-01T11:45:49Z GUARANTY TRUST HOLDING COMPANY PLC GTCO GUARANTY TRUST HOLDING COMPANY PLC- 2022 NCCG COMPLIANCE REPORT Link

2023-04-01T10:00:07Z UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC UBN UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC-PUBLICATION OF FY 2022 AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Link

2023-04-01T10:00:05Z MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC. MRS MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC.-NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD - MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC Link

2023-04-01T10:00:04Z ETERNA PLC. ETERNA ETERNA PLC.-CORPORATE ACTIONS ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-04-01T09:55:03Z JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC JBERGER JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC-CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-04-01T09:50:05Z CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC CAP CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC-NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-04-01T09:50:03Z UAC OF NIGERIA PLC. UACN UAC OF NIGERIA PLC.-NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-04-01T09:45:10Z INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC INTENEGINS[MRS] INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC-NCCG 2018 REPORT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-01T09:20:05Z GUARANTY TRUST HOLDING COMPANY PLC GTCO GUARANTY TRUST HOLDING COMPANY PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-04-01T08:01:03Z NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC NAHCO NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-01T06:46:04Z CHAMS HOLDING COMPANY PLC CHAMS CHAMS HOLDING COMPANY PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-01T05:36:07Z UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC. UNILEVER UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-01T02:00:59Z JAPAUL GOLD AND VENTURES PLC JAPAULGOLD JAPAUL GOLD AND VENTURES PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-04-01T00:46:00Z LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC. LIVESTOCK LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T23:41:01Z FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC FTNCOCOA FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T22:56:02Z BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC BERGER BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T22:21:03Z AIICO INSURANCE PLC. AIICO AIICO INSURANCE PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T21:46:05Z UPDC PLC UPDC UPDC PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T19:32:03Z FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC FIDSON FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T19:32:00Z COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC COURTVILLE COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T19:27:02Z LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC LINKASSURE LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T19:06:57Z ABC TRANSPORT PLC ABCTRANS ABC TRANSPORT PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T18:48:24Z E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC ETRANZACT E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T18:06:54Z Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc INFINITY INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T17:55:34Z AXA Mansard Insurance Plc MANSARD AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T17:48:40Z S C O A NIGERIA PLC SCOA S C O A NIGERIA PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T17:41:08Z ETERNA PLC. ETERNA ETERNA PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T17:20:03Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-03-31T17:03:59Z CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC CHIPLC CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T17:03:55Z INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. INTBREW INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T16:58:08Z VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC VERITASKAP VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T16:56:26Z NCR (NIGERIA) PLC. NCR NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T16:42:13Z JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC JBERGER JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T16:42:08Z JAPAUL GOLD AND VENTURES PLC JAPAULGOLD JAPAUL GOLD AND VENTURES PLC-2022 AFS Link

2023-03-31T16:37:12Z JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC JBERGER JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC-CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-03-31T16:37:11Z CORONATION INSURANCE PLC WAPIC CORONATION INSURANCE PLC-NCCG REPORT FOR 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR Link

2023-03-31T16:30:05Z TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC. TRANSEXPR TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC.-CORPORATE ACTIONS ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-03-31T16:30:03Z OKOMU OIL PALM PLC. OKOMUOIL OKOMU OIL PALM PLC.-NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT Link

2023-03-31T16:25:12Z BETA GLASS PLC BETAGLAS BETA GLASS PLC-NCCG 2018 REPORTING TEMPLATE OF BETA GLASS PLC FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T16:25:11Z OKOMU OIL PALM PLC. OKOMUOIL OKOMU OIL PALM PLC.-CORPORATE ACTION Link

2023-03-31T16:25:09Z PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC PRESTIGE PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC-NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD AND BOARD MEETING Link

2023-03-31T16:25:08Z UAC OF NIGERIA PLC. UACN UAC OF NIGERIA PLC.-CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-03-31T16:25:05Z UAC OF NIGERIA PLC. UACN UAC OF NIGERIA PLC.-EARNING RELEASE Link

2023-03-31T16:25:03Z ZENITH BANK PLC ZENITHBANK ZENITH BANK PLC-ZENITH BANK PLC COMPLIANCE WITH NCCG CODE AND REPORTING Link

2023-03-31T16:25:02Z FCMB GROUP PLC FCMB FCMB GROUP PLC- NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE Link

2023-03-31T15:48:11Z MEYER PLC MEYER MEYER PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T15:36:00Z UNION DICON SALT PLC. UNIONDICON UNION DICON SALT PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T15:21:58Z UAC OF NIGERIA PLC. UACN UAC OF NIGERIA PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T15:16:09Z CAPITAL HOTEL PLC CAPHOTEL CAPITAL HOTEL PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T14:55:03Z CUTIX PLC. CUTIX CUTIX PLC. DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-03-31T14:41:01Z BUA FOODS PLC BUAFOODS BUA FOODS PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T14:40:03Z ABC TRANSPORT PLC ABCTRANS ABC TRANSPORT PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-31T14:31:05Z FCMB GROUP PLC FCMB FCMB GROUP PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T13:40:07Z BETA GLASS PLC BETAGLAS BETA GLASS PLC-CORPORATE ACTIONS ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-03-31T13:40:05Z HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC HONYFLOUR HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC-NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD FULL YEAR 31ST MARCH 2023 Link

2023-03-31T13:40:04Z FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC FLOURMILL FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC-NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD FULL YEAR 31ST MARCH 2023 Link

2023-03-31T13:40:03Z ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED ETI ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED-Q1 2023 CLOSED OUT PERIOD Link

2023-03-31T12:46:06Z NCR (NIGERIA) PLC. NCR NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T12:46:02Z ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED ETI ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED-NCCG 2018 Link

2023-03-31T12:40:03Z LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC LIVINGTRUST LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-31T12:40:02Z TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC TRANSCORP TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC-CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-03-31T12:21:05Z NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC NEIMETH NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T11:56:01Z TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc TOTAL TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC-CORPORATE ACTION Link

2023-03-31T11:55:59Z GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC. GLAXOSMITH GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC.- BOARD MEETING RESOLUTION Link

2023-03-31T11:55:58Z LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC LINKASSURE LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC-COMPLIANCE WITH NCCG CODE Link

2023-03-31T11:51:58Z SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC SUNUASSUR SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T11:48:00Z TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc TOTAL TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T11:47:58Z SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC SOVRENINS SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T11:47:56Z AXA Mansard Insurance Plc MANSARD AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC-NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-03-31T11:47:54Z AXA Mansard Insurance Plc MANSARD AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC- NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE Link

2023-03-31T11:42:02Z CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC CORNERST CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T11:41:59Z C AND I LEASING PLC. CILEASING C AND I LEASING PLC.-PRESS RELEASE Link

2023-03-31T11:35:02Z UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC-CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-03-31T11:31:04Z IKEJA HOTEL PLC IKEJAHOTEL IKEJA HOTEL PLC-IKEJA HOTEL PLC FRC NCCG 2018 REPORTING FOR YEAR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T11:31:03Z VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC VERITASKAP VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC-SUSTAINABILITY REPORT FOR YEAR ENDING 31ST DECEMBER, 2022 Link

2023-03-31T11:31:01Z STERLING BANK PLC. STERLNBANK STERLING BANK PLC.-STERLING BANK PLC- REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NCCG 2018 Link

2023-03-31T11:26:00Z AXA Mansard Insurance Plc MANSARD AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC-NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-03-31T10:45:03Z PRESCO PLC PRESCO PRESCO PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-31T10:26:08Z UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust UPDC REIT UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T10:26:05Z FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC FIDSON FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC-CORPORATE GOVERNANCE RETURN Link

2023-03-31T10:26:04Z RED STAR EXPRESS PLC REDSTAREX RED STAR EXPRESS PLC-EGM RESOLUTIONS Link

2023-03-31T10:26:02Z Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc Caverton CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC-CAVERTON NGX NOTICE OF DELAYED FILING OF 2022 AFS Link

2023-03-31T10:26:01Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC-NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD - Q1 2023 Link

2023-03-31T10:01:08Z SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC SUNUASSUR SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T08:26:10Z BETA GLASS PLC BETAGLAS BETA GLASS PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-31T08:00:03Z Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc Caverton CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-31T07:55:06Z MTN Nigeria Communications Plc MTNN MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-31T07:55:05Z DANGOTE CEMENT PLC DANGCEM DANGOTE CEMENT PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-31T00:21:08Z CWG PLC CWG CWG PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-30T21:40:05Z CADBURY NIGERIA PLC. CADBURY CADBURY NIGERIA PLC.-CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-03-30T21:40:03Z Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc Caverton CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC- NOTICE OF DELAYED FILING OF 2022 AFS Link

2023-03-30T21:36:13Z MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC. MRS MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC.-POST BOARD MEETING RESOLUTIONS - MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC Link

2023-03-30T21:36:12Z MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC. MRS MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC.-2022 -NCCG REPORTING TEMPLATE - MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC Link

2023-03-30T21:36:09Z MTN Nigeria Communications Plc MTNN MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC-MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC - NCCG REPORT Link

2023-03-30T21:06:09Z THE INITIATES PLC TIP THE INITIATES PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-30T20:16:05Z MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC. MRS MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-30T19:22:07Z UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-30T19:00:04Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-03-30T18:36:22Z SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC SOVRENINS SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC-2022 SOVEREIGN INSURANCE PLC CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Link

2023-03-30T18:36:16Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC-NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD - Q1 2023 Link

2023-03-30T18:36:15Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC - 2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT Link

2023-03-30T17:16:20Z PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC PRESTIGE PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC-NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT Link

2023-03-30T16:46:04Z NEM INSURANCE PLC. NEM NEM INSURANCE PLC.-REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Link

2023-03-30T16:46:03Z MAY AND BAKER MAYBAKER MAY AND BAKER-NCCG 2018 COMPLIANCE REPORT 2022 Link

2023-03-30T16:46:01Z ETERNA PLC. ETERNA ETERNA PLC.-NCCG COMPLIANCE REPORT OF ETERNA PLC FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-03-30T16:40:04Z NEM INSURANCE PLC. NEM NEM INSURANCE PLC.- NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE Link

2023-03-30T16:40:02Z MORISON INDUSTRIES PLC. MORISON MORISON INDUSTRIES PLC.- NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE Link

2023-03-30T16:26:01Z TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC. TRANSEXPR TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC.- QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-30T15:41:02Z GUINEA INSURANCE PLC. GUINEAINS GUINEA INSURANCE PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-30T15:16:03Z OKOMU OIL PALM PLC. OKOMUOIL OKOMU OIL PALM PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-30T15:07:15Z IKEJA HOTEL PLC IKEJAHOTEL IKEJA HOTEL PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-30T14:30:03Z NEM INSURANCE PLC. NEM NEM INSURANCE PLC.-DIVIDEND INFORMATION Link

2023-03-30T14:26:59Z NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC NEIMETH NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-NOTICE OF OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-03-30T14:22:05Z NEM INSURANCE PLC. NEM NEM INSURANCE PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-30T13:40:02Z BUA FOODS PLC BUAFOODS BUA FOODS PLC-BOARD MEETING RESOLUTIONS Link

2023-03-30T13:25:03Z RED STAR EXPRESS PLC REDSTAREX RED STAR EXPRESS PLC-CHANGE OF REGISTRAR NOTIFICATION Link

2023-03-30T12:25:27Z STERLING BANK PLC. STERLNBANK STERLING BANK PLC. - LATE FILING OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-03-30T12:02:58Z MORISON INDUSTRIES PLC. MORISON MORISON INDUSTRIES PLC.-NOTICE OF DELAY OF FILING 2022 AFS Link

2023-03-30T12:02:57Z NCR (NIGERIA) PLC. NCR NCR (NIGERIA) PLC. - NCCG COMPLIANCE REPORT YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 Link

2023-03-30T12:02:55Z NCR (NIGERIA) PLC. NCR NCR (NIGERIA) PLC. - POST BOARD MEETING NOTIFICATION Link

2023-03-30T11:30:02Z CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC CAP CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC-EARNINGS RELEASE Link

2023-03-30T11:30:00Z AIICO INSURANCE PLC. AIICO AIICO INSURANCE PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-30T10:35:01Z NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC. NB Plc NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC.-NCCG CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT Link

2023-03-30T10:12:56Z SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC SKYAVN SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-30T10:12:54Z CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC CAP CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC-CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-03-30T10:12:53Z ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED ETI ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED-ECOBANK FY 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE Link

2023-03-30T10:08:14Z ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC ACCESSCORP ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC - DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2022 AFS Link

2023-03-30T09:30:02Z OANDO PLC OANDO OANDO PLC- Oando PLC announces Proposed Scheme of Arrangement Link

2023-03-30T09:22:04Z CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC CAP CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-30T08:55:01Z ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED ETI ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED-DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT 2022 Link

2023-03-30T08:05:59Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-30T08:05:58Z JAPAUL GOLD AND VENTURES PLC JAPAULGOLD JAPAUL GOLD AND VENTURES PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-30T07:51:54Z GEREGU POWER PLC GEREGU GEREGU POWER PLC-RESOLUTIONS FROM THE 11TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Link

2023-03-30T07:36:08Z ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED ETI ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-30T07:36:05Z NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC. ENAMELWA NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC.-NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Link

2023-03-29T21:00:06Z SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST SFSREIT SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-CORPORATE ACTIONS Link

2023-03-29T19:56:04Z TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC TRANSCORP TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-29T19:20:02Z NESTLE NIGERIA PLC. NESTLE NESTLE NIGERIA PLC.-CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT 2022 Link

2023-03-29T19:05:02Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-03-29T19:01:58Z SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST SFSREIT SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-29T17:06:17Z MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC MCNICHOLS MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC- 2022 YEAR END CORPORATE ACTION Link

2023-03-29T17:00:04Z NESTLE NIGERIA PLC. NESTLE NESTLE NIGERIA PLC.-NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-03-29T16:55:04Z NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC. ENAMELWA NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC.-NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Link

2023-03-29T16:51:33Z CADBURY NIGERIA PLC. CADBURY CADBURY NIGERIA PLC.-COMPLIANCE WITH NCCG 2018 Link

2023-03-29T16:51:31Z FIDELITY BANK PLC FIDELITYBK FIDELITY BANK PLC-FIDELITY BANK PLC- 2022FY NCCG CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT Link

2023-03-29T16:05:03Z NESTLE NIGERIA PLC. NESTLE NESTLE NIGERIA PLC. DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-03-29T15:27:09Z MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC MCNICHOLS MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-29T12:10:03Z NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC NGXGROUP NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC-NCCG 2018 COMPLIANCE REPORT Link

2023-03-29T11:51:09Z LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC LIVINGTRUST LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC - AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-29T11:40:02Z GUINNESS NIG PLC GUINNESS GUINNESS NIG PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-29T11:35:03Z FIDELITY BANK PLC FIDELITYBK FIDELITY BANK PLC - NOTICE OF DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2022 AFS Link

2023-03-29T09:05:05Z ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC. ROYALEX ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC.-Q1 NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-03-29T08:16:10Z MAY AND BAKER MAYBAKER MAY AND BAKER- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-28T20:50:59Z OANDO PLC OANDO OANDO PLC - Oando PLC Announces Unaudited FYE 2021 Results Link

2023-03-28T20:37:14Z OANDO PLC OANDO OANDO PLC- QUARTER 4 FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021 Link

2023-03-28T20:26:05Z OANDO PLC OANDO OANDO PLC- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021 Link

2023-03-28T20:06:01Z OANDO PLC OANDO OANDO PLC- QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021 Link

2023-03-28T19:56:03Z OANDO PLC OANDO OANDO PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021 Link

2023-03-28T19:45:02Z OANDO PLC OANDO OANDO PLC - Oando PLC Announces Audited FYE 2020 Results Link

2023-03-28T19:31:00Z OANDO PLC OANDO OANDO PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2020 Link

2023-03-28T18:40:04Z ZENITH BANK PLC ZENITHBANK ZENITH BANK PLC - CORPORATE ACTION Link

2023-03-28T18:21:25Z ZENITH BANK PLC ZENITHBANK ZENITH BANK PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-28T17:31:03Z ETERNA PLC. ETERNA ETERNA PLC.-NOTIFICATION OF COMPLETION OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-03-28T17:00:04Z FIDELITY BANK PLC FIDELITYBK FIDELITY BANK PLC - NOTICE OF DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2022 AFS Link

2023-03-28T16:55:04Z LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. WAPCO LAFARGE AFRICA PLC.- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-03-28T16:00:03Z FBN HOLDINGS PLC FBNH FBN HOLDINGS PLC- FBN HOLDINGS PLC - 2022 NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT Link

2023-03-28T14:51:05Z RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC RONCHESS RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-28T13:25:03Z ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC ACCESSCORP ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC - 2022 NCCG 2018 Link

2023-03-28T11:10:02Z PRESCO PLC PRESCO PRESCO PLC-POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-03-28T10:50:56Z P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC. PZ P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC.- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-03-28T10:06:02Z UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (UHREIT) UHREIT UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (UHREIT)- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-28T08:10:04Z NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC NPFMCRFBK NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC-CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT Link

2023-03-28T08:05:03Z Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc Caverton CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC- NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE Link

2023-03-28T08:05:02Z LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. WAPCO LAFARGE AFRICA PLC.-NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-03-28T08:00:04Z THE INITIATES PLC TIP THE INITIATES PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-28T08:00:03Z LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. WAPCO LAFARGE AFRICA PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-28T07:55:09Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC-RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Link

2023-03-27T21:21:05Z CADBURY NIGERIA PLC. CADBURY CADBURY NIGERIA PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-27T16:21:03Z MULTIVERSE MINING AND EXPLORATION PLC MULTIVERSE MULTIVERSE MINING AND EXPLORATION PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-27T15:10:04Z MULTIVERSE MINING AND EXPLORATION PLC MULTIVERSE MULTIVERSE MINING AND EXPLORATION PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-27T14:06:06Z SECURE ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY PLC NSLTECH SECURE ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-27T13:55:03Z NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC. NB Plc NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC. DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-03-27T11:27:59Z LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. WAPCO LAFARGE AFRICA PLC.-NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-03-27T11:00:03Z NASCON Allied Industries Plc NASCON NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC- NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE Link

2023-03-27T10:40:03Z STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC STANBIC STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC-COMMENCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD AND NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-03-27T10:25:02Z STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC STANBIC STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-03-27T09:30:04Z HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC HONYFLOUR HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC-SHAREHOLDERS' RESOLUTIONS AT AGM Link

2023-03-27T08:56:06Z CADBURY NIGERIA PLC. CADBURY CADBURY NIGERIA PLC.-CADBURY NIGERIA BOARD RESOLUTIONS Link

2023-03-27T08:56:04Z P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC. PZ P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC.-POST BOARD MEETING NOTIFICATIONS Link

2023-03-24T17:40:03Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-24T17:10:05Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC-NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD FOR Q1 2023 Link

2023-03-24T14:55:03Z NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC. NB Plc NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC.- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-03-24T14:50:04Z BETA GLASS PLC BETAGLAS BETA GLASS PLC-RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BETA GLASS PLC Link

2023-03-24T14:50:03Z LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC. LIVESTOCK LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC.-NCCG REPORT FOR YE 31 DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-03-24T13:35:05Z MAY AND BAKER MAYBAKER MAY AND BAKER-CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-03-24T11:34:23Z STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC STANBIC STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC - BOARD CHANGES Link

2023-03-24T11:32:00Z ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC ACCESSCORP ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC - REGULATORS APPROVE MERGER BETWEEN ACCESS BANK ZAMBIZ LIMITED AND ABC ZAMBIA LIMITED Link

2023-03-24T10:56:02Z MAY AND BAKER MAYBAKER MAY AND BAKER-BOARD RESOLUTIONS Link

2023-03-24T10:35:04Z FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC FIDSON FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC-OUTCOME OF A BOARD MEETING AND DIVIDEND RESOLUTION Link

2023-03-24T10:35:03Z MAY AND BAKER MAYBAKER MAY AND BAKER- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-03-24T10:30:03Z TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc TOTAL TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC-BOARD MEETING RESCHEDULED Link

2023-03-24T09:11:03Z MTN Nigeria Communications Plc MTNN MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC-PROXY FORM 2023 Link

2023-03-23T17:20:03Z DANGOTE CEMENT PLC DANGCEM DANGOTE CEMENT PLC- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-03-23T16:16:00Z ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION IND. PLC. ALEX ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION IND. PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-23T15:55:05Z ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC ABBEYBDS ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC-NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMPLIANCE REPORT Link

2023-03-23T14:10:04Z GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC. GLAXOSMITH GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC.- NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-23T14:10:03Z MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC MCNICHOLS MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC- BOARD MEETING RESOLUTION Link

2023-03-23T13:45:03Z CHAMS HOLDING COMPANY PLC CHAMS CHAMS HOLDING COMPANY PLC-NCCG 2018 REPORTING TEMPLATE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2022 Link

2023-03-23T10:25:02Z TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC. TRANSEXPR TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC. EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-23T09:20:06Z UNITY BANK PLC UNITYBNK UNITY BANK PLC-NCCG COMPLIANCE REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 Link

2023-03-23T09:05:02Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC-SEPLAT CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT DATED 23 MARCH 2023 Link

2023-03-22T18:40:04Z NESTLE NIGERIA PLC. NESTLE NESTLE NIGERIA PLC. DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-03-22T17:45:04Z TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC. TRANSEXPR TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC.-OUTCOME OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING Link

2023-03-22T17:08:08Z GUARANTY TRUST HOLDING COMPANY PLC GTCO GUARANTY TRUST HOLDING COMPANY PLC- PUBLICATION OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-03-22T16:45:03Z JAIZ BANK PLC JAIZBANK JAIZ BANK PLC-NOTICE OF BOARD CHANGES - RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Link

2023-03-22T16:45:02Z MEYER PLC MEYER MEYER PLC-RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF THE MD Link

2023-03-22T16:40:03Z NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC NPFMCRFBK NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC-MEETING RESOLUTION Link

2023-03-22T13:30:04Z GUINEA INSURANCE PLC. GUINEAINS GUINEA INSURANCE PLC. EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-22T11:08:56Z UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC. UNILEVER UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.- APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND COMPANY SECRETARY Link

2023-03-22T10:55:03Z GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC. GLAXOSMITH GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC.- NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE Link

2023-03-22T10:40:09Z MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC. MBENEFIT MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC.-APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS Link

2023-03-22T10:40:08Z CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC CAP CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC-BOARD MEETING RESOLUTIONS Link

2023-03-21T21:05:04Z STERLING BANK PLC. STERLNBANK STERLING BANK PLC. DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-03-20T17:15:03Z LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. WAPCO LAFARGE AFRICA PLC.-FY 2022 DIVIDEND Link

2023-03-20T15:40:05Z OKOMU OIL PALM PLC. OKOMUOIL OKOMU OIL PALM PLC.-BOARD MEETING RESOLUTION Link

2023-03-20T10:35:02Z CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC CUSTODIAN CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Link

2023-03-20T10:30:02Z AFROMEDIA PLC AFROMEDIA AFROMEDIA PLC-AFROMEDIA PLC PRESS RELEASE Link

2023-03-20T10:25:03Z JAIZ BANK PLC JAIZBANK JAIZ BANK PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-20T08:50:03Z CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC CUSTODIAN CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC - CORPORATE ACTION - DIVIDEND Link

2023-03-17T18:21:29Z UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC. UNILEVER UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.-UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC BOARD RESOLUTION Link

2023-03-17T18:19:55Z UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC. UNILEVER UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.-UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC CORPORATE DISCLOSURE Link

2023-03-17T16:30:03Z NESTLE NIGERIA PLC. NESTLE NESTLE NIGERIA PLC. DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-03-17T14:31:03Z CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC CUSTODIAN CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-17T14:15:03Z UNITY BANK PLC UNITYBNK UNITY BANK PLC-NOTIFICATION OF RECENT DEVELOPMENTS ON THE BOARD OF UNITY BANK PLC Link

2023-03-17T14:10:04Z STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC STANBIC STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC-CORPORATE ACTIONS ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-03-17T12:20:04Z NASCON Allied Industries Plc NASCON NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC-FRC CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT Link

2023-03-17T11:46:02Z STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC STANBIC STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-17T10:50:05Z ABC TRANSPORT PLC ABCTRANS ABC TRANSPORT PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-17T09:55:03Z TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC. TOURIST TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC.-TCN NOTICE OF SUSPENSION OF EGM Link

2023-03-17T07:40:02Z MTN Nigeria Communications Plc MTNN MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC- ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING EXPLANATORY NOTES Link

2023-03-17T07:20:02Z MTN Nigeria Communications Plc MTNN MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-03-17T06:55:04Z TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC. TOURIST TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC.-TCN - LATE SUBMISSION OF 2022 AFS Link

2023-03-16T17:50:05Z NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC NGXGROUP NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-03-16T16:56:53Z FCMB GROUP PLC. FCMB FCMB GROUP PLC- ANNOUNCEMENT OF ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SUBORDINATED BOND ISSUANCE Link

2023-03-16T16:30:05Z PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC PRESTIGE PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC-RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE BOARD MEETING Link

2023-03-16T14:20:02Z JAIZ BANK PLC JAIZBANK JAIZ BANK PLC-OUTCOME OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING Link

2023-03-16T13:31:04Z E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC ETRANZACT E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-15T17:25:06Z NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC NPFMCRFBK NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-15T11:10:05Z SECURE ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY PLC NSLTECH SECURE ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-15T11:10:03Z Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc Caverton CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-15T11:05:06Z MAY AND BAKER MAYBAKER MAY AND BAKER- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-15T11:05:04Z NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC NEIMETH NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-15T09:52:57Z CHAMS HOLDING COMPANY PLC CHAMS CHAMS HOLDING COMPANY PLC-APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTOR Link

2023-03-15T08:16:06Z TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC. TRANSEXPR TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC.-NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING Link

2023-03-14T18:30:03Z NESTLE NIGERIA PLC. NESTLE NESTLE NIGERIA PLC. DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-03-14T17:00:07Z HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC HONYFLOUR HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-03-14T17:00:05Z DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC DANGSUGAR DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-03-14T17:00:03Z ETERNA PLC. ETERNA ETERNA PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-14T16:35:03Z AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC AFRIPRUD AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC-NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT Link

2023-03-14T16:05:02Z CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC CORNERST CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-14T15:45:02Z NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC NGXGROUP NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-03-14T15:30:02Z RED STAR EXPRESS PLC REDSTAREX RED STAR EXPRESS PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-14T13:35:05Z SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC SUNUASSUR SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC-NCCG REPORT Link

2023-03-14T13:30:03Z P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC. PZ P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC.-APPOINTMENT OF ACTING COMPANY SECRETARY Link

2023-03-14T12:05:12Z GUINEA INSURANCE PLC. GUINEAINS GUINEA INSURANCE PLC.-COMPLIANCE WITH NCCG REPORTING Link

2023-03-13T18:40:05Z PRESCO PLC PRESCO PRESCO PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-13T17:35:04Z ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED ETI ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED-DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2022 AFS Link

2023-03-13T17:10:04Z MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC. MRS MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC. EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-13T16:31:27Z DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC DANGSUGAR DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC- APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Link

2023-03-13T14:40:02Z NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC NGXGROUP NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-03-13T14:10:03Z UNITY BANK PLC UNITYBNK UNITY BANK PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-13T13:40:03Z CHAMS HOLDING COMPANY PLC CHAMS CHAMS HOLDING COMPANY PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-13T13:00:03Z NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC. NB Plc NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC.-NOTIFICATION OF LISTING OF BONUS SHARES Link

2023-03-13T10:50:02Z AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC AFRIPRUD AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-03-13T10:35:03Z TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC TRANSCOHOT TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-03-13T10:10:04Z NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC NAHCO NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-11T15:20:04Z AIICO INSURANCE PLC. AIICO AIICO INSURANCE PLC. EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-11T01:56:45Z DANGOTE CEMENT PLC DANGCEM DANGOTE CEMENT PLC - NCCG COMPLIANCE REPORT Link

2023-03-10T22:40:02Z BUA Cement Plc BUACEMENT BUA CEMENT PLC-DIVIDEND DECLARATION Link

2023-03-10T22:25:04Z BETA GLASS PLC BETAGLAS BETA GLASS PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-10T18:55:03Z AIICO INSURANCE PLC. AIICO AIICO INSURANCE PLC. EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-10T17:40:04Z STERLING BANK PLC. STERLNBANK STERLING BANK PLC. EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-10T16:25:03Z NEM INSURANCE PLC. NEM NEM INSURANCE PLC. EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-10T16:10:07Z LEARN AFRICA PLC LEARNAFRCA LEARN AFRICA PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-10T16:10:07Z LEARN AFRICA PLC LEARNAFRCA LEARN AFRICA PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-10T16:10:04Z GEREGU POWER PLC GEREGU GEREGU POWER PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-10T15:20:04Z CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC CUSTODIAN CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-10T14:40:04Z SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC SUNUASSUR SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-10T14:00:03Z NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC NGXGROUP NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-03-10T13:55:03Z AIICO INSURANCE PLC. AIICO AIICO INSURANCE PLC.-APPOINTMENT OF A NON- EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Link

2023-03-10T13:50:03Z JAIZ BANK PLC JAIZBANK JAIZ BANK PLC-OUTCOME OF JAIZ BANK PLC BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING Link

2023-03-10T12:00:02Z REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC REGALINS REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC-BOARD RESOLUTIONS Link

2023-03-10T11:55:04Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC-CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON INTERIM COURT ORDER Link

2023-03-10T11:10:02Z REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC REGALINS REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-10T10:10:03Z BUA FOODS PLC BUAFOODS BUA FOODS PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-10T10:05:03Z SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC SKYAVN SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-10T09:05:06Z UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC. UPL UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC. EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-09T16:56:07Z RED STAR EXPRESS PLC REDSTAREX RED STAR EXPRESS PLC- NOTICE OF EXTRA-ORDINARY MEETING Link

2023-03-09T15:10:03Z CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC CHIPLC CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-09T14:05:41Z COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC COURTVILLE COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC- 2022 NCCG COMPLIANCE REPORT Link

2023-03-09T13:10:05Z R T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC. RTBRISCOE R T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC.-NOTICE OF DELAY IN FILING OF 2022 END YEAR AFS AND 2023 Q1 UFS Link

2023-03-09T13:10:04Z THE INITIATES PLC TIP THE INITIATES PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-09T12:25:03Z COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC COURTVILLE COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-09T12:21:49Z NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC. ENAMELWA NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC - CANCELLATION OF PROPOSED BONUS ISSUANCE Link

2023-03-09T11:55:02Z TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC. TOURIST TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC.-TCN PLC NOTICE - EGM SUSPENSION Link

2023-03-09T11:45:03Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-03-09T08:05:05Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC-CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT BY SEPLAT ENERGY PLC. Link

2023-03-09T04:35:08Z NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC NGXGROUP NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-03-08T17:45:04Z NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC NGXGROUP NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-03-08T17:30:05Z NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC NGXGROUP NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-03-08T17:12:39Z DANGOTE CEMENT PLC DANGCEM DANGOTE CEMENT PLC - SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME Link

2023-03-08T16:45:03Z ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC ABBEYBDS ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC-BOARD RESOLUTION Link

2023-03-08T09:42:15Z MTN Nigeria Communications Plc MTNN MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC - INCENTIVE SHARES Link

2023-03-08T09:30:04Z MEYER PLC MEYER MEYER PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-07T15:40:05Z NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC NGXGROUP NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC DIRECTORSDEALINGS Link

2023-03-07T15:00:07Z AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC AFRIPRUD AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC-CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-03-07T15:00:06Z JAIZ BANK PLC JAIZBANK JAIZ BANK PLC-REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018 Link

2023-03-07T08:45:03Z NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC NEIMETH NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-NOTICE OF CHANGE IN THE BOARD OF NEIMETH Link

2023-03-07T08:05:16Z OKOMU OIL PALM PLC. OKOMUOIL OKOMU OIL PALM PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-07T08:05:14Z MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC MCNICHOLS MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-07T08:05:12Z UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC. UPL UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-07T08:05:08Z PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC PRESTIGE PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-06T19:14:24Z FBN HOLDINGS PLC FBNH FBN HOLDINGS PLC-NOTIFICATION OF RETIREMENT AND APPOINTMENT OF FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA Link

2023-03-06T19:05:52Z MTN Nigeria Communications Plc MTNN MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC - COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUANCE Link

2023-03-06T17:40:07Z VITAFOAM NIG PLC. VITAFOAM VITAFOAM NIG PLC.-VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN Link

2023-03-06T17:40:05Z ARDOVA PLC ARDOVA ARDOVA PLC-NCCG COMPLIANCE REPORTING Link

2023-03-06T17:35:07Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC-NCCG COMPLIANCE REPORT FOR FULL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 Link

2023-03-06T17:35:05Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC-NOTICE OF RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR Link

2023-03-06T14:45:03Z INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC INTENEGINS[MRS] INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-06T12:25:02Z FCMB GROUP PLC FCMB FCMB GROUP PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-06T10:25:03Z TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc TOTAL TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-04T11:15:07Z GEREGU POWER PLC GEREGU GEREGU POWER PLC- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-03-04T11:15:05Z MEYER PLC MEYER MEYER PLC-NCCG COMPLIANCE REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-03-03T17:48:13Z CADBURY NIGERIA PLC. CADBURY CADBURY NIGERIA PLC.-CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-03-03T17:48:11Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-03-03T17:48:09Z LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC. LIVESTOCK LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-03T17:48:08Z ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC ABBEYBDS ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-03T16:11:14Z VITAFOAM NIG PLC. VITAFOAM VITAFOAM NIG PLC.- ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESOLUTIONS Link

2023-03-03T16:11:13Z ZENITH BANK PLC ZENITHBANK ZENITH BANK PLC-ZENITH BANK PLC ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-03-03T16:11:10Z UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC. UNILEVER UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-03T16:11:05Z ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED ETI ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED-NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Link

2023-03-03T16:11:03Z JAIZ BANK PLC JAIZBANK JAIZ BANK PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-03T16:11:03Z NCR (NIGERIA) PLC. NCR NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-03T16:11:02Z ZENITH BANK PLC ZENITHBANK ZENITH BANK PLC-ZENITH BANK PLC RETIREMENT OF DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR Link

2023-03-03T16:11:02Z CUTIX PLC. CUTIX CUTIX PLC.- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-03-03T16:10:59Z IKEJA HOTEL PLC IKEJAHOTEL IKEJA HOTEL PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-03T16:10:58Z UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC. UNILEVER UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-03T16:10:56Z NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC. ENAMELWA NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC.-ISSUANCE OF BONUS SHARES Link

2023-03-03T16:10:50Z DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC DANGSUGAR DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-03T16:10:39Z UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC-UBA PRESS RELEASE_FY2022 Link

2023-03-03T16:10:35Z CUTIX PLC. CUTIX CUTIX PLC.-CUTIX PLC - RESOLUTION OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Link

2023-03-03T16:10:31Z NASCON Allied Industries Plc NASCON NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC-OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-03-03T16:10:23Z ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED ETI ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED-BOARD MEETING OF ETI ANNOUCEMENT Link

2023-03-03T16:10:23Z TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC TRANSCOHOT TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC-TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC CORPORATE DISCLOSURE Link

2023-03-03T16:10:23Z NASCON Allied Industries Plc NASCON NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC-CORPORATE ACTIONS NOTICE Link

2023-03-03T16:10:22Z AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC AFRIPRUD AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC-AFRICA PRUDENTIAL FULL YEAR 2022 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE Link

2023-03-03T16:10:22Z TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC TRANSCOHOT TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC-TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC CORPORATE DISCLOSURE Link

2023-03-03T16:10:18Z JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC JBERGER JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC-CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-03-03T16:10:16Z ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED ETI ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED-BOARD MEETING OF ETI ANNOUCEMENT Link

2023-03-03T16:10:14Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC-DIVIDEND INFORMATION Link

2023-03-03T16:10:09Z ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED ETI ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED-BOARD MEETING OF ETI ANNOUCEMENT Link

2023-03-03T16:09:51Z MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC. MBENEFIT MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC.-DELAY IN FILING 2022 AFS Link

2023-03-03T16:09:50Z MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC. MBENEFIT MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-03T16:09:48Z AIICO INSURANCE PLC. AIICO AIICO INSURANCE PLC.-RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF AIICO INSURANCE PLC - FY2022 Link

2023-03-03T16:09:45Z P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC. PZ P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC.-NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING AND COMMENCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-03-03T16:09:39Z CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC CUSTODIAN CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC- NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE Link

2023-03-03T16:09:24Z ELLAH LAKES PLC. ELLAHLAKES ELLAH LAKES PLC.- QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-03-03T16:09:24Z RED STAR EXPRESS PLC REDSTAREX RED STAR EXPRESS PLC-OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-03-03T16:09:23Z TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc TOTAL TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC-CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-03-03T16:08:51Z MORISON INDUSTRIES PLC. MORISON MORISON INDUSTRIES PLC.-CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT 2022 Link

2023-03-03T16:08:51Z LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. WAPCO LAFARGE AFRICA PLC.-NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-03-03T16:08:36Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC-NOTICE OF DECISIONS BY THE BOARD OF SEPLAT ENERGY PLC Link

2023-03-03T16:08:35Z ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC ABBEYBDS ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC-CANCELLATION OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-03-03T16:08:34Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC-OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-03-03T16:08:32Z REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC REGALINS REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC- NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE Link

2023-03-03T16:08:30Z DANGOTE CEMENT PLC DANGCEM DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-CORPORATE ACTION NOTIFICATION - DIVIDEND PAYMENT Link

2023-03-03T16:08:29Z DANGOTE CEMENT PLC DANGCEM DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-NOTIFICATION ON OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 24TH FEBRUARY 2023 Link

2023-03-03T16:08:23Z TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC TRANSCORP TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC-TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC Q1 2023 BOARD MEETING Link

2023-03-03T16:08:22Z FCMB GROUP PLC FCMB FCMB GROUP PLC-OUTCOME OF FCMB GROUP PLC OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING Link

2023-03-03T16:08:16Z OANDO PLC OANDO OANDO PLC-OANDO PLC - PRESS RELEASE Link

2023-03-03T16:08:14Z SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC SUNUASSUR SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC-BOARD MEETING RESOLUTION Link

2023-03-03T16:08:11Z NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC. NB Plc NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC.-FINAL DIVIDEND NOTIFICATION Link

2023-03-03T16:08:10Z NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC. NB Plc NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC.-FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FULL YEAR 2022 Link

2023-03-03T16:07:54Z ZENITH BANK PLC ZENITHBANK ZENITH BANK PLC-ZENITH BANK PLC ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-03-03T16:05:03Z ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC ABBEYBDS ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-03T14:00:15Z OKOMU OIL PALM PLC. OKOMUOIL OKOMU OIL PALM PLC. EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-03T14:00:09Z ETERNA PLC. ETERNA ETERNA PLC. EARNINGFORCAST Link

2023-03-03T12:44:57Z CORONATION INSURANCE PLC WAPIC CORONATION INSURANCE PLC- PRESS RELEASE ON DELAYED FILING OF 2022 AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Link

2023-03-03T11:58:35Z ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC ABBEYBDS ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-03T11:28:57Z ZENITH BANK PLC ZENITHBANK ZENITH BANK PLC - ANNOUNCEMENT ON HOLDING COMPANY STRUCTURE Link

2023-03-02T18:16:18Z WEMA BANK PLC. WEMABANK WEMA BANK PLC.- PROPOSED BOND ISSUANCE Link

2023-03-02T18:13:25Z UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC. UNILEVER UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-02T18:08:24Z JAIZ BANK PLC JAIZBANK JAIZ BANK PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-02T16:38:16Z R T BRISCOE PLC. RTBRISCOE R T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC. - APPOINTMENT OF EXTERNAL AUDITOR Link

2023-03-02T15:15:26Z NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC. ENAMELWA NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC - BONUS ISSUANCE Link

2023-03-02T15:11:09Z ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED ETI ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED- APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO Link

2023-03-02T15:07:50Z CUTIX PLC. CUTIX CUTIX PLC. - 9 MONTHS UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 JANUARY 2023 Link

2023-03-02T13:34:08Z CUTIX PLC. CUTIX CUTIX PLC. - BOARD MEETING RESOLUTION Link

2023-03-02T13:30:40Z NCR (NIGERIA) PLC. NCR NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-02T13:24:06Z INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC INFINITY INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC- RESIGNATION OF A DIRECTOR Link

2023-03-02T13:20:07Z IKEJA HOTEL PLC IKEJAHOTEL IKEJA HOTEL PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-02T13:05:46Z ZENITH BANK PLC ZENITHBANK ZENITH BANK PLC- RETIREMENT OF DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR Link

2023-03-02T13:04:13Z UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC- NOTICE OF DELAY IN FILING AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-03-02T07:50:15Z DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC DANGSUGAR DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-03-02T01:30:09Z NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC NASCON NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC- DIVIDEND INFORMATION Link

2023-03-02T01:28:32Z NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC NASCON NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-03-02T01:23:42Z NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC NASCON NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC- OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-03-02T00:39:54Z TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC TRANSCOHOT TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC- CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-03-02T00:32:25Z TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC TRANSCOHOT TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-03-02T00:26:44Z AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC AFRIPRUD AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC- FY 2022 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE Link

2023-03-02T00:24:16Z AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC AFRIPRUD AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-03-02T00:17:35Z ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED ETI ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED - BOARD MEETING RESOLUTIONS Link

2023-03-02T00:13:59Z NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC NGXGROUP NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC - AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-03-01T16:04:33Z VITAFOAM NIG PLC. VITAFOAM VITAFOAM NIG PLC.- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-03-01T13:59:41Z JULIUS BERGER NIG. PLC. JBERGER JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-03-01T13:26:58Z MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC. MBENEFIT MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC.- DELAY IN FILING 2022 AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Link

2023-03-01T13:21:45Z MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC. MBENEFIT MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-03-01T13:17:52Z CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC CUSTODIAN CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-03-01T13:12:11Z P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC. PZ P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC.-NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-03-01T13:07:54Z AIICO INSURANCE PLC. AIICO AIICO INSURANCE PLC.- APPROVAL OF 2022 AFS Link

2023-03-01T13:03:57Z ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC ACCESSCORP ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC - DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT Link

2023-03-01T13:02:14Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC- CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-03-01T13:00:00Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC- FULL YEAR 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE Link

2023-03-01T12:33:28Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-02-28T17:41:19Z TANTALIZERS PLC TANTALIZER TANTALIZERS PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-02-28T17:21:02Z RED STAR EXPRESS PLC REDSTAREX RED STAR EXPRESS PLC- BOARD MEETING RESOLUTIONS Link

2023-02-28T17:17:12Z INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC IMG INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC- NCCG REPORT Link

2023-02-28T16:59:04Z ELLAH LAKES PLC. ELLAHLAKES ELLAH LAKES PLC.- UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 JANUARY 2023 Link

2023-02-28T16:16:06Z TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC TOTAL TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-02-28T16:10:01Z NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC. ENAMELWA NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 JANUARY 2023 Link

2023-02-28T15:57:24Z NESTLE NIGERIA PLC. NESTLE NESTLE NIGERIA PLC.- SUSTAINABILITY REPORT Link

2023-02-28T15:49:55Z NESTLE NIGERIA PLC. NESTLE NESTLE NIGERIA PLC.- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Link

2023-02-28T15:44:11Z ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC. ROYALEX ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC - PRESS RELEASE ON LATE FILING OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 AND Q1 2023 Link

2023-02-28T09:28:06Z MULTIVERSE MINING AND EXPLORATION PLC MULTIVERSE MULTIVERSE MINING AND EXPLORATION PLC- NCCG COMPLIANCE REPORT Link

2023-02-28T09:15:30Z NESTLE NIGERIA PLC. NESTLE NESTLE NIGERIA PLC.- DIVIDEND INFORMATION Link

2023-02-28T08:51:43Z LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. WAPCO LAFARGE AFRICA PLC.- NOTIFICATION OF BOARD CHANGES Link

2023-02-28T08:50:25Z LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. WAPCO LAFARGE AFRICA PLC.- EARNINGS RELEASE Link

2023-02-28T08:42:30Z LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. WAPCO LAFARGE AFRICA PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-02-28T08:38:48Z NESTLE NIGERIA PLC. NESTLE NESTLE NIGERIA PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-02-28T08:32:35Z LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. WAPCO LAFARGE AFRICA PLC.- OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-28T08:20:46Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC- APPOINTMENT OF INED Link

2023-02-28T08:19:28Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC- ANNOUNCEMENT ON FINAL AND SPECIAL DIVIDENDS Link

2023-02-28T08:16:44Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC-AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-02-28T08:14:19Z SEPLAT ENERGY PLC SEPLAT SEPLAT ENERGY PLC-OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-28T08:11:58Z MORISON INDUSTRIES PLC. MORISON MORISON INDUSTRIES PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-02-28T08:07:50Z NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC NGXGROUP NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC - POST BOARD MEETING NOTIFICATION Link

2023-02-28T08:06:31Z MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC. MRS MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-02-27T18:01:22Z ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC ABBEYBDS ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC- CANCELLATION OF SCHEDULED BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-27T16:09:43Z REGENCY ASSURANCE PLC REGALINS REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-02-27T16:06:29Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC- OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-27T08:28:59Z TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC TRANSCORP TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC- OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-27T08:18:56Z DANGOTE CEMENT PLC DANGCEM DANGOTE CEMENT PLC- DIVIDEND INFORMATION Link

2023-02-27T08:17:54Z DANGOTE CEMENT PLC DANGCEM DANGOTE CEMENT PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-02-27T08:16:28Z DANGOTE CEMENT PLC DANGCEM DANGOTE CEMENT PLC- OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-24T16:18:46Z SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC. SUNUASSUR SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC- OUTCOME OF BOARD Link

2023-02-24T16:12:34Z FCMB GROUP PLC. FCMB FCMB GROUP PLC- OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-24T16:06:12Z NIGERIAN BREW. PLC. NB NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC.- DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-02-24T16:04:16Z NIGERIAN BREW. PLC. NB NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC.- EARNINGS RELEASE Link

2023-02-24T15:59:05Z BUA CEMENT PLC BUACEMENT BUA CEMENT PLC - AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2022 Link

2023-02-24T15:54:48Z BUA CEMENT PLC BUACEMENT BUA CEMENT PLC - OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-24T13:53:16Z OANDO PLC OANDO OANDO PLC - FILING OF OUTSTANDING FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Link

2023-02-24T09:09:20Z NIGERIAN BREW. PLC. NB NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2022 Link

2023-02-23T16:33:26Z FIDELITY BANK PLC FIDELITYBK FIDELITY BANK PLC-NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-23T16:16:06Z PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC PRESTIGE PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM) Link

2023-02-23T15:56:27Z ZENITH BANK PLC ZENITHBANK ZENITH BANK PLC - DATE OF FILING OF GROUP'S AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Link

2023-02-22T19:31:18Z AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC AFRIPRUD AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC-BOARD MEETING RESOLUTIONS Link

2023-02-22T11:21:17Z GEREGU POWER PLC GEREGU GEREGU POWER PLC - NOTIFICATION OF PURCHASE OF 5% OF GEREGU POWER PLC SHARE BY FEDA Link

2023-02-22T08:31:13Z TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC. TOURIST TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC.-TCN EGM NOTICE (17 MARCH 2023) Link

2023-02-21T16:51:11Z COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC COURTVILLE COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC - NOTIFICATION OF MANDATORY TAKEOVER BID BY BOWS NIGERIA LIMITED Link

2023-02-20T18:36:08Z CUTIX PLC. CUTIX CUTIX PLC.- NOTICE OF CHANGE IN DATE OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-20T18:31:11Z LASACO ASSURANCE PLC. LASACO LASACO ASSURANCE PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-20T18:31:09Z CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC CHIPLC CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-20T10:01:09Z PHARMA-DEKO PLC. PHARMA-DEKO PHARMA-DEKO PLC - RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Link

2023-02-17T19:46:10Z TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC TRANSCOHOT TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC-RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC Link

2023-02-17T18:01:16Z AXA Mansard Insurance Plc MANSARD AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC-AXA MANSARD - BOARD RESOLUTION - FEBRUARY 2023 Link

2023-02-17T12:16:08Z Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc INFINITY INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC - CONFIRMS THE APPOINTMENT OF NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR Link

2023-02-17T10:16:09Z OANDO PLC OANDO OANDO PLC - ADJOURNMENT OF HEARING ON TIME TO FILE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT DOCUMENT Link

2023-02-17T07:41:14Z TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC TRANSCOHOT TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC-APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Link

2023-02-17T07:41:12Z TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC TRANSCORP TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC-Q1, 2023 BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-16T15:56:10Z ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC ABBEYBDS ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-16T12:56:10Z Notore Chemical Industries Plc NOTORE NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC-NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE - 2022 YEAR-END COMPLIANCE REPORT Link

2023-02-16T10:47:10Z Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc INFINITY INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC - BOARD MEETING RESOLUTIONS Link

2023-02-15T11:36:11Z JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC JBERGER JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC-AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-02-15T11:36:09Z UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC UBN UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-15T10:50:31Z Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc INFINITY INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-02-13T08:11:11Z STERLING BANK PLC. STERLNBANK STERLING BANK PLC - NOTIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR Link

2023-02-13T08:11:09Z UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC - APPROVAL OF THE GROUP'S AUDITED ACCOUNTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31 2022 Link

2023-02-10T16:16:12Z ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC. ROYALEX ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC.-EGM RESOLUTION Link

2023-02-10T16:16:10Z MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC. MRS MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC.-PUBLICATION - 4TH QUARTER UNAUDITED RESULTS - MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC Link

2023-02-10T11:56:09Z NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC NGXGROUP NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC-NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-10T08:51:10Z BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC BERGER BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC-NOTIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF SUBSTANTIVE COMPANY SECRETARY Link

2023-02-10T08:31:09Z TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC. TOURIST TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC.-TCN PLC - NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-02-09T17:26:10Z RED STAR EXPRESS PLC REDSTAREX RED STAR EXPRESS PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-09T17:22:11Z NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC. NB Plc NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC.-NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD Link

2023-02-09T16:06:09Z SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC SKYAVN SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC-RESIGNATION OF APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY Link

2023-02-09T16:01:10Z CHAMPION BREW. PLC. CHAMPION CHAMPION BREW. PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-09T13:06:10Z FIDELITY BANK PLC FIDELITYBK FIDELITY BANK PLC - NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR- MRS. PAMELA SHODIPO Link

2023-02-09T12:36:09Z PRESCO PLC PRESCO PRESCO PLC-CORPORATE ACTIONS ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-02-09T09:30:31Z PRESCO PLC PRESCO PRESCO PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-02-09T09:10:30Z ARBICO PLC. ARBICO ARBICO PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-02-09T08:50:04Z GEREGU POWER PLC GEREGU GEREGU POWER PLC DIRECTORS DEALINGS Link

2023-02-09T08:30:07Z GEREGU POWER PLC GEREGU GEREGU POWER PLC DIRECTORS DEALINGS Link

2023-02-08T17:44:28Z GOLDEN GUINEA BREW. PLC. GOLDBREW GOLDEN GUINEA BREWERIES PLC - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Link

2023-02-08T07:16:12Z MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC. MBENEFIT MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC.-NCCG 2018 COMPLIANCE REPORT Link

2023-02-07T15:26:10Z NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC NEIMETH NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-CONCLUSION OF RIGHTS ISSUE EXERCISE Link

2023-02-07T10:26:08Z UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC-RESCHEDULING OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-06T16:41:09Z NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC NPFMCRFBK NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC-APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR Link

2023-02-06T16:01:08Z ARDOVA PLC ARDOVA ARDOVA PLC-ARDOVA CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-02-06T15:36:10Z NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC NAHCO NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC - SUMMARY OF Q4 2022 UFS Link

2023-02-06T08:31:25Z OMATEK VENTURES PLC OMATEK OMATEK VENTURES PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-03T17:51:11Z TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC TRANSCOHOT TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-03T17:51:09Z DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC DANGSUGAR DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-03T13:26:09Z AIICO INSURANCE PLC. AIICO AIICO INSURANCE PLC.- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-03T08:31:11Z ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED ETI ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED-AFS PUBLICATION 2022 Link

2023-02-02T18:06:14Z CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC CHIPLC CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-02T14:05:03Z SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC SOVRENINS SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC EARNINGS FORECAST Link

2023-02-02T13:01:10Z SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC SUNUASSUR SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC- NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE Link

2023-02-02T12:10:04Z SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC SOVRENINS SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC EARNINGS FORECAST Link

2023-02-02T09:21:09Z CAPITAL HOTEL PLC CAPHOTEL CAPITAL HOTEL PLC-CHP ANNOUCEMENT Link

2023-02-02T09:01:16Z BUA Cement Plc BUACEMENT BUA CEMENT PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-02T07:16:09Z HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC HONYFLOUR HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC-FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA (JANUARY 2023 REPORT TO SEC) SIGNED Link

2023-02-02T07:11:10Z Airtel Africa Plc AIRTELAFRI AIRTEL AFRICA PLC-NINE MONTHS RESULTS FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2022 Link

2023-02-01T14:11:12Z GEREGU POWER PLC GEREGU GEREGU POWER PLC-CORPORATE ACTIONS ANNOUNCEMENT Link

2023-02-01T09:26:08Z AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC AFRIPRUD AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-02-01T08:55:03Z SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC SOVRENINS SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC EARNINGS FORECAST Link

2023-02-01T08:45:31Z OMATEK VENTURES PLC OMATEK OMATEK VENTURES PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-02-01T08:00:07Z CUTIX PLC. CUTIX CUTIX PLC. DIRECTORS DEALINGS Link

2023-01-31T20:16:12Z MTN Nigeria Communications Plc MTNN MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC-MTN NIGERIA EARNINGS RELEASE FY 2022 Link

2023-01-31T20:16:10Z MTN Nigeria Communications Plc MTNN MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC-MTN NIGERIA FINAL DIVIDEND INFORMATION FY 2022 Link

2023-01-31T20:05:30Z MTN Nigeria Communications Plc MTNN MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-31T19:56:10Z MTN Nigeria Communications Plc MTNN MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC-MTN NIGERIA BOARD MEETING RESOLUTIONS JANUARY 2023 Link

2023-01-31T18:25:32Z GEREGU POWER PLC GEREGU GEREGU POWER PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-31T17:51:20Z ARDOVA PLC ARDOVA ARDOVA PLC-OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING - JANUARY 2023 Link

2023-01-31T17:51:17Z FCMB GROUP PLC FCMB FCMB GROUP PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-01-31T17:20:32Z THOMAS WYATT NIG. PLC. THOMASWY THOMAS WYATT NIG. PLC.- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-01-31T17:05:04Z UNITED CAPITAL PLC UCAP UNITED CAPITAL PLC DIRECTORS DEALINGS Link

2023-01-31T16:45:30Z JOHN HOLT PLC. JOHNHOLT JOHN HOLT PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-01-31T16:35:30Z FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC FIDSON FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-31T16:25:30Z UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust UPDC REIT UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-31T15:25:32Z PHARMA-DEKO PLC. PHARMA-DEKO PHARMA-DEKO PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-31T15:16:10Z GEREGU POWER PLC GEREGU GEREGU POWER PLC-NOTICE OF APPROVAL OF 2022 AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND Link

2023-01-31T15:15:32Z Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc Caverton CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-31T15:10:31Z C AND I LEASING PLC. CILEASING C AND I LEASING PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-31T14:51:10Z THE INITIATES PLC TIP THE INITIATES PLC-COMPLIANCE REPORT ON THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE OF THE INITIATES PLC Link

2023-01-31T14:46:09Z FIDELITY BANK PLC FIDELITYBK FIDELITY BANK PLC-FIDELITY BANK PLC-NOTICE OF THE RESOLUTION PASSED AT THE BOARD MEETING OF JANUARY 30, 2023 Link

2023-01-31T13:10:32Z FCMB GROUP PLC FCMB FCMB GROUP PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-31T12:35:31Z ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC. ROYALEX ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-31T12:30:32Z COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC COURTVILLE COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-31T12:22:12Z INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC INTENEGINS[MRS] INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC-PRESS RELEASE OF THE APPOINTMENT OF MANAGING DIRECTOR/CEO Link

2023-01-31T12:22:10Z UAC OF NIGERIA PLC. UACN UAC OF NIGERIA PLC.-EARNINGS RELEASE Q4 AND FY 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Link

2023-01-31T12:00:34Z UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (UHREIT) UHREIT UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (UHREIT)- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-31T11:51:12Z MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC MCNICHOLS MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC-MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT 2022 Link

2023-01-31T11:35:31Z JULI PLC. JULI JULI PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-31T11:25:31Z AXA Mansard Insurance Plc MANSARD AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-31T11:21:09Z NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC NEIMETH NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-NOTICE OF OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING OF 27TH JANUARY 2023 Link

2023-01-31T11:15:30Z MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC MCNICHOLS MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-31T11:00:31Z JOHN HOLT PLC. JOHNHOLT JOHN HOLT PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-01-31T10:55:31Z THE INITIATES PLC TIP THE INITIATES PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-31T09:45:37Z MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC. MBENEFIT MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-31T09:26:15Z SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST SFSREIT SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-SFS REIT KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS Link

2023-01-31T09:26:13Z CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC CHIPLC CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC-NCCG COMPLIANCE REPORT Link

2023-01-31T08:40:35Z CHAMS HOLDING COMPANY PLC CHAMS CHAMS HOLDING COMPANY PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-31T06:55:35Z SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST SFSREIT SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-31T03:50:36Z ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION IND. PLC. ALEX ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION IND. PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-31T01:15:36Z ABC TRANSPORT PLC ABCTRANS ABC TRANSPORT PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T22:10:38Z JOHN HOLT PLC. JOHNHOLT JOHN HOLT PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T21:15:35Z JAIZ BANK PLC JAIZBANK JAIZ BANK PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T21:00:38Z CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC CHIPLC CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T20:55:35Z CWG PLC CWG CWG PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T20:20:31Z E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC ETRANZACT E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T20:10:28Z AIICO INSURANCE PLC. AIICO AIICO INSURANCE PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T19:55:30Z CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC CORNERST CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T19:45:30Z MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC. MRS MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T19:40:32Z LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC. LIVESTOCK LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T19:35:30Z HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC HONYFLOUR HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-01-30T19:25:30Z ARDOVA PLC ARDOVA ARDOVA PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T19:11:12Z FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC FLOURMILL FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC-FMN Q3 2022/2023 FINANCIALS PRESS RELEASE Link

2023-01-30T19:11:10Z FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC FLOURMILL FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC-FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA (JANUARY 2023 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT) Link

2023-01-30T19:11:08Z GUINNESS NIG PLC GUINNESS GUINNESS NIG PLC-NOTIFICATION ON THE RETIREMENT OF MR. MARK SANDYS AS A DIRECTOR AND APPOINTMENT OF MRS. GRAINNE WAFER AS A NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY Link

2023-01-30T19:10:31Z NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC NAHCO NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T18:45:31Z PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC PRESTIGE PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T18:40:31Z UAC OF NIGERIA PLC. UACN UAC OF NIGERIA PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T18:35:32Z LASACO ASSURANCE PLC. LASACO LASACO ASSURANCE PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T18:30:33Z FIDELITY BANK PLC FIDELITYBK FIDELITY BANK PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T17:30:33Z CONOIL PLC CONOIL CONOIL PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T17:25:32Z MULTIVERSE MINING AND EXPLORATION PLC MULTIVERSE MULTIVERSE MINING AND EXPLORATION PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T17:20:34Z UNITY BANK PLC UNITYBNK UNITY BANK PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T17:16:11Z ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC ACCESSCORP ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC-APPROVAL OF THE GROUP'S AUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPERATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL QUARTER 4ED DECEMBER 31, 2022 Link

2023-01-30T17:10:31Z FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC FLOURMILL FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-01-30T16:35:30Z WEMA BANK PLC. WEMABANK WEMA BANK PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T16:31:09Z STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC STANBIC STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC-REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE FOR 31 DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-01-30T16:10:31Z REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC REGALINS REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T16:00:33Z STERLING BANK PLC. STERLNBANK STERLING BANK PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T15:55:30Z MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC MCNICHOLS MCNICHOLS CONSOLIDATED PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T15:50:31Z R T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC. RTBRISCOE R T BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T15:45:31Z PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC PRESTIGE PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T15:40:34Z OKOMU OIL PALM PLC. OKOMUOIL OKOMU OIL PALM PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T15:10:30Z SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC SKYAVN SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T15:05:30Z NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC NEIMETH NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T15:00:32Z CHELLARAMS PLC. CHELLARAM CHELLARAMS PLC.- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-01-30T14:35:30Z CAPITAL HOTEL PLC CAPHOTEL CAPITAL HOTEL PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T14:25:30Z UPDC PLC UPDC UPDC PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T14:15:30Z CORONATION INSURANCE PLC WAPIC CORONATION INSURANCE PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T14:11:13Z Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc INFINITY INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC-NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMPLIANCE REPORT 2023 Link

2023-01-30T14:05:30Z STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC STANBIC STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T13:36:10Z UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC - APPOINTS ABIOLA BAWUAH AS FIRST FEMALE CEO FOR AFRICA OPERATIONS Link

2023-01-30T12:40:32Z BETA GLASS PLC BETAGLAS BETA GLASS PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T11:55:30Z MEYER PLC MEYER MEYER PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T11:45:37Z S C O A NIGERIA PLC SCOA S C O A NIGERIA PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T11:05:37Z JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC JBERGER JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T10:45:35Z BUA FOODS PLC BUAFOODS BUA FOODS PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T10:20:38Z TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc TOTAL TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T10:15:37Z Notore Chemical Industries Plc NOTORE NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T09:35:31Z SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC SUNUASSUR SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T09:21:15Z UAC OF NIGERIA PLC. UACN UAC OF NIGERIA PLC.-NCCG CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT FOR THE QUARTER 4ED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-01-30T09:21:13Z HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC HONYFLOUR HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING RESOLUTION Link

2023-01-30T09:21:11Z FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC FLOURMILL FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC- NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING RESOLUTION Link

2023-01-30T09:15:31Z MAY AND BAKER MAYBAKER MAY AND BAKER- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T09:00:33Z ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION IND. PLC. ALEX ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION IND. PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T08:45:31Z LEARN AFRICA PLC LEARNAFRCA LEARN AFRICA PLC- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-01-30T07:50:30Z TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC. TOURIST TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-30T07:36:09Z COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC COURTVILLE COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC-OUTCOME OF 54TH MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Link

2023-01-30T04:45:30Z VITAFOAM NIG PLC. VITAFOAM VITAFOAM NIG PLC.- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-01-29T14:45:31Z SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC SOVRENINS SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-28T11:00:31Z RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC RONCHESS RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-27T17:21:32Z VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC VERITASKAP VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-27T17:05:31Z GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC. GLAXOSMITH GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-27T16:55:31Z ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC ABBEYBDS ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-27T16:45:31Z IKEJA HOTEL PLC IKEJAHOTEL IKEJA HOTEL PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-27T16:41:10Z PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC PRESTIGE PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC-RESOLUTIONS OF BOARD MEETING Link

2023-01-27T16:30:33Z NEM INSURANCE PLC. NEM NEM INSURANCE PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-27T15:16:10Z NCR (NIGERIA) PLC. NCR NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.-NCR (NIGERIA) PLC - POST BOARD MEETING NOTIFICATION 25.01.2023 Link

2023-01-27T15:10:35Z NCR (NIGERIA) PLC. NCR NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-27T14:45:36Z INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC IMG INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-27T14:30:38Z TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC. TRANSEXPR TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-27T14:10:38Z INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC INTENEGINS[MRS] INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-27T14:05:36Z CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC CUSTODIAN CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-27T13:46:12Z ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC. ROYALEX ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC.- NOTICES OF EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM) - Link

2023-01-27T13:41:12Z TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC. TRANSEXPR TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC.-NCCG 2018 REPORTING TEMPLATE FOR DEC 2022 Link

2023-01-27T13:41:10Z P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC. PZ P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC.-NOTIFICATION OF ANNUAL AGM PROCEEDINGS AND CHANGES TO THE BOARD Link

2023-01-27T13:30:38Z MORISON INDUSTRIES PLC. MORISON MORISON INDUSTRIES PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-27T13:25:36Z LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC LINKASSURE LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-27T13:05:35Z TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC. TRANSEXPR TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-27T11:46:35Z EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC EUNISELL EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC- QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-01-27T11:26:11Z CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC CAP CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC-EARNINGS RELEASE - Q4 AND QUARTER 4 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Link

2023-01-27T10:26:13Z CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC CAP CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC-CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Link

2023-01-27T10:26:10Z GEREGU POWER PLC GEREGU GEREGU POWER PLC- NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE Link

2023-01-27T10:25:35Z BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC BERGER BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-27T09:55:35Z CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC CAP CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-27T09:05:36Z N NIG. FLOUR MILLS PLC. NNFM N NIG. FLOUR MILLS PLC.- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-01-27T08:56:12Z ZENITH BANK PLC ZENITHBANK ZENITH BANK PLC - NOTIFICATION OF APPROVAL OF THE GROUP'S AUDITED ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 Link

2023-01-26T20:35:41Z AUSTIN LAZ AND COMPANY PLC AUSTINLAZ AUSTIN LAZ AND COMPANY PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-26T16:10:43Z ETERNA PLC. ETERNA ETERNA PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-26T16:05:41Z NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC NPFMCRFBK NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-26T14:56:16Z JAPAUL GOLD AND VENTURES PLC JAPAULGOLD JAPAUL GOLD AND VENTURES PLC-BOARD MEETING REPORT Link

2023-01-26T14:56:13Z BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC BERGER BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC-NOTIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT - ACTING COMPANY SECRETARY Link

2023-01-26T14:46:13Z TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC. TRANSEXPR TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC.-NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD FOR 2022 AFS Link

2023-01-26T14:10:42Z FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC FTNCOCOA FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-26T14:06:41Z UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC. UPL UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC.- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-01-26T13:25:40Z GUINNESS NIG PLC GUINNESS GUINNESS NIG PLC- QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023 Link

2023-01-26T10:50:42Z JAPAUL GOLD AND VENTURES PLC JAPAULGOLD JAPAUL GOLD AND VENTURES PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 Link

2023-01-25T16:36:13Z BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC BERGER BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC-APPROVAL OF THE QUARTER 4, 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Link

2023-01-25T16:36:11Z ETERNA PLC. ETERNA ETERNA PLC.-NOTIFICATION OF COMPLETION OF BOARD MEETING Link