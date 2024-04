Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc specializes in producing and marketing beer. Products are sold primarily under the Guinness Extra Stout, Star Beer, Gulder, Amstel Maltina, Malta Guinness and Amstel Malta brands. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - non-alcoholic beverages (51.1%) ; - alcoholic beverages (38.5%) ; - spirits (10.4%).

Sector Brewers