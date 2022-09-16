Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Guinness Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GUINNESS   NGGUINNESS07

GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

(GUINNESS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
87.90 NGN    0.00%
02:10pGUINNESS NIGERIA : Proxy Form 2022
PU
02:00pGUINNESS NIGERIA : Guines nigeria plc notice of agm 2022
PU
02:00pGUINNESS NIGERIA : 2022 annual report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guinness Nigeria : 2022 ANNUAL REPORT

09/16/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022

ANNUAL

REPORT &

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

inside >

2.

Financial Highlights

3.

Notice of Annual General Meeting

01

5.

General Mandate Circular

6.

Board of Directors & Corporate Information

8.

Board Chair's Statement

02

17.

Directors' report

20.

• Corporate Governance Report

31.

• Sustainability Report

36.

• Corporate Social Responsibility

46.

Board Performance Evaluation Report

48.

Board of Directors and Company Secretary

56.

Guinness Leadership Team

03

59.

Corporate & Brand Events

04

78.

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

79.

Report of the Statutory Audit Committee

80.

Statement of Corporate Responsibility for Financial Reports

82.

Independent Auditor's Report

88.

Statement of Financial Position

89.

Income Statement

90.

Statement of Comprehensive Income

91.

Statement of Changes in Equity

92.

Statement of Cash Flows

93.

Notes to the Financial Statement

05

150.

Statement of Value Added

151.

Five-Year Financial Summary

152.

Shareholders' Information

156.

Complaints Management Policy

159.

Guinness Nigeria Key Distributors

Proxy form

E-dividend Mandate form

1

Financial Highlights

2022

2021

Change

=N='000

=N='000

%

Results

Revenue

206,822,127

160,416,257

29 %

Proﬁt from operating activities

23,900,060

9,871,498

142 %

Proﬁt for the year

15,651,362

1,255,338

1147 %

Total comprehensive income for the year

15,599,736

1,248,435

1150 %

Declared dividend

1,007,576

-

100 %

Total equity

89,979,391

74,286,575

21 %

Data per 50 kobo share (in kobo)

Basic and diluted earnings per share

715

57

1154 %

Declared dividend per share

46

-

100 %

Net assets per share

4,108

3,391

21 %

2

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 72nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of Guinness Nigeria Plc will be held at the Idera Hall of the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel located at 1A Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos State on Tuesday, 25th October 2022 at 11.00

o'clock in the forenoon to transact the following businesses:

AGENDA

Ordinary Business

  1. To lay the Report of the Directors, the Financial Statements for the year ended 30th June 2022 and the Reports of the Independent Auditors and the Statutory Audit Committee thereon.
  2. To declare a dividend.
  3. To approve the appointments of Mr. Emmanuel Difom as an executive director; Mr. Dayalan Nayager as a non-executive director and Mrs. Tariye Gbadegesin as an independent non-executive director.
  4. To elect/re-elect Directors.
  5. To disclose remuneration of Managers of the Company.
  6. To authorise Directors to ﬁx the remuneration of the Independent Auditors.
  7. To elect members of the Statutory Audit Committee.

Special Business

  1. To ﬁx the remuneration of the Directors.
  2. To consider and, if thought ﬁt, pass the following resolutions as special resolutions of the Company:
    That pursuant to Articles 9 & 50 of the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association, the Directors be and are hereby authorized to take steps to comply with the requirements of Section 124 of the Companies and Allied matters Act 2020 and the Companies Regulations 2021 in respect of the unissued shares of the company, by effecting the cancellation of all unissued shares of the Company.
  3. Pursuant to the cancellation of the unissued shares of the Company in 9 above, the Memorandum
    of Association of the Company be and is hereby amended by:
    Deleting Clause 5 and substituting it with the following new clause:
    "That the Share Capital of the Company is N1,095,191,409.50 divided into 2,190,382,819 ordinary shares of N0.50k (ﬁfty kobo) each.
  1. A. That the Directors be and are hereby authorized to enter into and execute any agreements, deeds, notices and any other documents necessary for and or incidental to effecting resolution 9 above.
    1. That the Directors of the Company or any one of them for the time being be and are hereby authorized to appoint such professional parties and advisers and to perform all such other acts and do all such other things as may be necessary for or incidental to effecting the above resolutions, including without limitation, complying with directives of any regulatory authority.
  3. To consider and, if thought ﬁt, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:
    "That, in compliance with the rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange now known as Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) governing transactions with related parties or interested persons, the general mandate granted to the Company in respect of all recurrent transactions entered into with a related party or interested person which are of a revenue or trading nature or
    are necessary for the Company's day to day operations including but not limited to the procurement of goods and services on normal commercial terms be and is hereby renewed".
  1. PROXY
    In view of the continuing apprehensions about the menace of the COVID 19 pandemic and reports of other emerging variants of the virus, attendance at the AGM shall only be by proxy following the approval of the Corporate Affairs Commission. All members of the Company entitled to attend and vote are advised to select and appoint from the underlisted proposed Proxies to attend and vote in their stead:
    1. Dr. Omobola Johnson
    2. Mr. Baker Magunda
    3. Prof. Fabian Ajogwu SAN
    4. Ms. Ngozi Edozien
    5. Mrs. Bisi Bakare
    6. Sir Sunny Nwosu
    7. Mr. Nornah Awoh

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Guinness Nigeria plc published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 17:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC
02:10pGUINNESS NIGERIA : Proxy Form 2022
PU
02:00pGUINNESS NIGERIA : Guines nigeria plc notice of agm 2022
PU
02:00pGUINNESS NIGERIA : 2022 annual report
PU
08/30GUINNESS NIGERIA : Nig plc-notice of agm - 25th october 2022
PU
08/30GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
07/31GUINNESS NIGERIA : Appointment of mrs. tariye gbadegesin as a non-executive director of gu..
PU
07/29GUINNESS NIGERIA : F22 - GN Plc Full Year Results – Investors' Presentation
PU
07/29GUINNESS NIGERIA : Nig plc-appointment of mrs. tariye gbadegesin as non executive director..
PU
07/28Guinness Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/28GUINNESS NIGERIA : Nig plc-corporate action announcement on dividend payment for the quart..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 219 B 511 M 511 M
Net income 2023 17 178 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
Net cash 2023 25 000 M 58,3 M 58,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 6,72%
Capitalization 193 B 448 M 449 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 791
Free-Float 41,9%
Chart GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Guinness Nigeria Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 87,90 NGN
Average target price 89,72 NGN
Spread / Average Target 2,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Baker Magunda Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ogochukwu Agu Director-Finance & Strategy
Omobola Olubusola Johnson Chairman
Zainab Abdurrahman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sunday Thomas Dogonyaro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC125.38%449
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-7.37%97 603
HEINEKEN N.V.-7.51%52 606
AMBEV S.A.-0.78%46 033
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-4.16%45 378
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED6.60%36 718