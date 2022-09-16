Guinness Nigeria : 2022 ANNUAL REPORT

Statement of Corporate Responsibility for Financial Reports
1
Financial Highlights
2022
2021
Change
=N='000
=N='000
%
Results
Revenue
206,822,127
160,416,257
29 %
Proﬁt from operating activities
23,900,060
9,871,498
142 %
Proﬁt for the year
15,651,362
1,255,338
1147 %
Total comprehensive income for the year
15,599,736
1,248,435
1150 %
Declared dividend
1,007,576
-
100 %
Total equity
89,979,391
74,286,575
21 %
Data per 50 kobo share (in kobo)
Basic and diluted earnings per share
715
57
1154 %
Declared dividend per share
46
-
100 %
Net assets per share
4,108
3,391
21 %
2
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Notice is hereby given that the 72nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of Guinness Nigeria Plc will be held at the Idera Hall of the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel located at 1A Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos State on Tuesday, 25th October 2022 at 11.00
o'clock in the forenoon to transact the following businesses:
AGENDA
Ordinary Business
To lay the Report of the Directors, the Financial Statements for the year ended 30th June 2022 and the Reports of the Independent Auditors and the Statutory Audit Committee thereon.
To declare a dividend.
To approve the appointments of Mr. Emmanuel Difom as an executive director; Mr. Dayalan Nayager as a non-executive director and Mrs. Tariye Gbadegesin as an independent non-executive director.
To elect/re-elect Directors.
To disclose remuneration of Managers of the Company.
To authorise Directors to ﬁx the remuneration of the Independent Auditors.
To elect members of the Statutory Audit Committee.
Special Business
To ﬁx the remuneration of the Directors.
To consider and, if thought ﬁt, pass the following resolutions as special resolutions of the Company:
That pursuant to Articles 9 & 50 of the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association, the Directors be and are hereby authorized to take steps to comply with the requirements of Section 124 of the Companies and Allied matters Act 2020 and the Companies Regulations 2021 in respect of the unissued shares of the company, by effecting the cancellation of all unissued shares of the Company.
Pursuant to the cancellation of the unissued shares of the Company in 9 above, the Memorandum
of Association of the Company be and is hereby amended by:
Deleting Clause 5 and substituting it with the following new clause:
"That the Share Capital of the Company is N1,095,191,409.50 divided into 2,190,382,819 ordinary shares of N0.50k (ﬁfty kobo) each.
A. That the Directors be and are hereby authorized to enter into and execute any agreements, deeds, notices and any other documents necessary for and or incidental to effecting resolution 9 above.
That the Directors of the Company or any one of them for the time being be and are hereby authorized to appoint such professional parties and advisers and to perform all such other acts and do all such other things as may be necessary for or incidental to effecting the above resolutions, including without limitation, complying with directives of any regulatory authority.
To consider and, if thought ﬁt, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:
"That, in compliance with the rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange now known as Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) governing transactions with related parties or interested persons, the general mandate granted to the Company in respect of all recurrent transactions entered into with a related party or interested person which are of a revenue or trading nature or
are necessary for the Company's day to day operations including but not limited to the procurement of goods and services on normal commercial terms be and is hereby renewed".
PROXY
In view of the continuing apprehensions about the menace of the COVID 19 pandemic and reports of other emerging variants of the virus, attendance at the AGM shall only be by proxy following the approval of the Corporate Affairs Commission. All members of the Company entitled to attend and vote are advised to select and appoint from the underlisted proposed Proxies to attend and vote in their stead:
Dr. Omobola Johnson
Mr. Baker Magunda
Prof. Fabian Ajogwu SAN
Ms. Ngozi Edozien
Mrs. Bisi Bakare
Sir Sunny Nwosu
Mr. Nornah Awoh
3
