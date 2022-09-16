Guinness Nigeria : 2022 ANNUAL REPORT

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 72nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of Guinness Nigeria Plc will be held at the Idera Hall of the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel located at 1A Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos State on Tuesday, 25th October 2022 at 11.00

o'clock in the forenoon to transact the following businesses: