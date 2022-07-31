Guinness Nigeria : APPOINTMENT OF MRS. TARIYE GBADEGESIN AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

APPOINTMENT OF MRS. TARIYE GBADEGESIN AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC
This is to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the investing public and other stakeholders of the appointment of Mrs. Tariye Gbadegesin as a Non-Executive Director of the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc with effect from the 27th of July 2022.
Mrs. Gbadegesin is a professional with over 20 years' experience in finance, principal investments, and infrastructure. She has mobilized over US$3 billion of capital for infrastructure projects across the African continent.
Her global experience includes roles at the Africa Finance Corporation, the International Monetary Fund, the Boston Consulting Group, & Price Waterhouse Coopers. She holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Amherst College, and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.
The Board is optimistic that the leadership of the Company would be further strengthened through Mrs. Gbadegesin's invaluable experience and contributions.
By the Order of the Board.
FOR: GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC
Rotimi Odusola Company Secretary/Corporate Relations Director
