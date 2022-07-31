Log in
    GUINNESS   NGGUINNESS07

GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

(GUINNESS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
90.50 NGN    0.00%
05:43aGUINNESS NIGERIA : Appointment of mrs. tariye gbadegesin as a non-executive director of guinness nigeria plc
PU
07/29GUINNESS NIGERIA : F22 - GN Plc Full Year Results – Investors' Presentation
PU
07/29GUINNESS NIGERIA : Nig plc-appointment of mrs. tariye gbadegesin as non executive director of nigeria plc
PU
Guinness Nigeria : APPOINTMENT OF MRS. TARIYE GBADEGESIN AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

07/31/2022 | 05:43am EDT
29 JUL 2022

29 JUL 2022Press release

APPOINTMENT OF MRS. TARIYE GBADEGESIN AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

This is to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the investing public and other stakeholders of the appointment of Mrs. Tariye Gbadegesin as a Non-Executive Director of the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc with effect from the 27th of July 2022.

Mrs. Gbadegesin is a professional with over 20 years' experience in finance, principal investments, and infrastructure. She has mobilized over US$3 billion of capital for infrastructure projects across the African continent.

‍Her global experience includes roles at the Africa Finance Corporation, the International Monetary Fund, the Boston Consulting Group, & Price Waterhouse Coopers. She holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Amherst College, and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

The Board is optimistic that the leadership of the Company would be further strengthened through Mrs. Gbadegesin's invaluable experience and contributions.

By the Order of the Board.

FOR: GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

Rotimi Odusola
Company Secretary/Corporate Relations Director

ENDS

Enquirers

Headquarters

Guinness Nigeria
Guinness Nigeria Headquarters,
Cocoa Industries Road (Guinness Road)
Ogba Ikeja Lagos.

Contacts

Mr. Rotimi Odusola
Director, Corporate Relations

Mrs. Ayodele Alabi
Corporate Communications Manager

We are passionate about our customers and consumers - our curiosity and consumer insights drive our growth. We cherish our brands; we are creative and courageous in pursuing their full potential. We are innovative, constantly searching for new ideas.

We value each other - we seek and benefit from diverse people and perspectives. We strive to create mutually fulfilling relationships and partnerships.

We give ourselves the freedom to succeed - we trust each other, we are open and seek challenge, and we respond quickly to the opportunities this creates.

We are proud of what we do and how we do it - we behave responsibly with the highest standards of integrity.

We strive to be the best - we are always learning, always improving. We set high standards, we stretch to exceed them and we celebrate success.

Disclaimer

Guinness Nigeria plc published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 09:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
