Guinness Nigeria : GUINES NIGERIA PLC NOTICE OF AGM 2022

Association of the Company be and is hereby amended by:

Pursuant to the cancellation of the unissued shares of the Company, the Memorandum of

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as special resolutions of the Company:

To lay the Report of the Directors, the Financial Statements for the year ended 30

Notice is hereby given that the 72nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of Guinness Nigeria Plc will be held at the Idera Hall of the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel located at 1A Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos State on Tuesday, 25th October 2022 at 11.00 o'clock in the forenoon to transact the following businesses:

Deleting Clause 5 and substituting it with the following new clause:

"That the Share Capital of the Company is N1,095,191,409.50 divided into 2,190,382,819 ordinary shares of N0.50k (fifty kobo) each."

A. That the Directors be and are hereby authorized to enter into and execute any agreements, deeds, notices and any other documents necessary for and or incidental to effecting resolution 9 above. That the Directors of the Company or any one of them for the time being be and are hereby authorized to appoint such professional parties and advisers and to perform all such other acts and do all such other things as may be necessary for or incidental to effecting the above resolutions, including without limitation, complying with directives of any regulatory authority. To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

"That, in compliance with the rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange now known as Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) governing transactions with related parties or interested persons, the general mandate granted to the Company in respect of all recurrent transactions entered into with a related party or interested person which are of a revenue or trading nature or are necessary for the Company's day to day operations including but not limited to the procurement of goods and services on normal commercial terms be and is hereby renewed".

1. PROXY

In view of the continuing apprehensions about the menace of the COVID 19 pandemic and reports of other emerging variants of the virus, attendance at the AGM shall only be by proxy following the approval of the Corporate Affairs Commission. All members of the Company entitled to attend and vote are advised to select and appoint from the underlisted proposed Proxies to attend and vote in their stead: Dr. Omobola Johnson Mr. Baker Magunda

