    GUINNESS   NGGUINNESS07

GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

(GUINNESS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-25
75.85 NGN   -8.61%
Guinness Nigeria : Musunga To Replace Magunda as MD/CEO of Guinness Nigeria

09/26/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
26 SEP 2022Press release

Musunga To Replace Magunda as MD/CEO of Guinness Nigeria

The Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr John Musunga as its in-coming Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer effective 1st November 2022 as contained in a statement authorized by the Board and signed by the Company Secretary of Guinness Nigeria, Mr. Rotimi Odusola.

The appointment of Mr. Musunga followed the notice of retirement of Mr. Baker Magunda from the service of Diageo Plc. after over twenty-three years, and consequent resignation from his role as Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria and member of the Board of the company with effect from 31st October 2022.

Magunda would be celebrated and remembered for leading the remarkable return to profitability for Guinness Nigeria in a very challenging covid-era during his time as Chief Executive Officer. The Brewing giant's last published audited results for the period ended 30 June, 2022 revealed an impressive 1147% increase in profit after tax, with double digit revenue growth across all key metrics, despite the challenging macro environment; attributed to the robust strategy by the Board executed by Management led by Magunda.

Mr Magunda joined Diageo in 1999 as Marketing Manager, Uganda Breweries Limited (a subsidiary of Diageo) and has held several senior leadership roles, including Managing Director, Uganda Breweries Limited, Managing Director, Kenya Breweries Limited, and Managing Director, Diageo Guinness Cameroon, Managing Director Diageo-owned Meta Abo Breweries in Ethiopia, before his role as Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Guinness Nigeria.

His successor, Mr. John Musunga will join Guinness Nigeria effective 1st November 2022, from Diageo's subsidiary in Kenya where he is currently the Managing Director.

Mr. Musunga joined Diageo's East African Breweries Limited (which Kenya Breweries is a part of) in March 2021 from a highly successful leadership career at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), where he was the Vaccines Market Leader with GSK's Global Vaccines Category and had business responsibilities for Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Eastern Europe.

He has over twenty-five years' experience in senior local, regional and global roles including Managing Director and General Manager of GSK's Kenya and East Africa Business as well as the Head of Supranationals for GSK Global Vaccines.

Speaking on behalf of the Board of Guinness Nigeria, Board Chair, Dr Omobola Johnson thanked Mr. Magunda for his service, his strong and passionate leadership, strategic focus and contribution to the growth and success of the company.

"Baker is an inspiring leader and will be missed by us all. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours." She said.

Dr Johnson also assured stakeholders of the incoming Managing Director's leadership capabilities. "The Board is optimistic that the leadership of the Company would be further strengthened through Mr. Musunga's invaluable experience and passion in developing strong talent and in driving overall business transformation through sustainable growth and delivery of stakeholder value." She added.

