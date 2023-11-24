GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

NOTIFICATION TO THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE - NGX OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

LAGOS, 23rd NOVEMBER, 2023

This is to notify The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and the Market that an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors of Guinness Nigeria Plc will hold on Monday, 27th November, 2023 for the purpose of considering some strategic business issues, amongst other matters.

The resolution(s) as approved by the Board from this meeting will thereafter be uploaded to the Exchange portal not later than 28th November, 2023.

FOR: GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

ABIDEMI ADEMOLA

LEGAL DIRECTOR & COMPANY SECRETARY

