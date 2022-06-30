Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Guinness Nigeria Plc
  News
  Summary
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
90.50 NGN    0.00%
Guinness Nigeria : NIG PLC- NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

06/30/2022 | 06:23am EDT
GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

NOTIFICATION OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

LAGOS, 29TH JUNE 2022

This is to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the Market that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Guinness Nigeria Plc (the Company) will hold on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 for the purpose of considering and approving the financial results for the year ending 30th June 2022, amongst other matters.

Accordingly, in compliance with the NGX Rules and the Amendments to the Listing Rules, the closed period for trading in the Company's shares by insiders will commence on the 1st of July, 2022 and will expire 24 hours after the announcement of the results.

Therefore, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information and other insiders of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company during the closed period.

The results for the period as approved by the Board will thereafter be uploaded to the Exchange portal not later than 28th July 2022.

FOR: GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

Rotimi Odusola

Company Secretary/Corporate Relations Director

Guinness Nigeria Headquarters, Cocoa Industries Road (Guinness Road), Ogba, Ikeja Lagos| Telephone +234 (01) 2709100 |

www.guinness-nigeria.com| RC 771

Directors: Dr (Mrs.) Omobola Johnson (Board Chair) | Mr John O'Keeffe (Irish) (Vice Chairman) | Mr. Baker Magunda (Ugandan) (Managing Director/CEO) | Mr Emmanuel Difom (Cameroonian) (Finance Director) | Amb. Sunday Dogonyaro, OON | Ms Ngozi Edozien | Mr Leo Breen (British) | Mr. Mark Sandys (British) | Mrs. Oluyemisi Ayeni | Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, SAN

A subsidiary of DIAGEO PLC

Disclaimer

Guinness Nigeria plc published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
