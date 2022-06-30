Guinness Nigeria : NIG PLC- NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

NOTIFICATION OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

LAGOS, 29TH JUNE 2022

This is to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the Market that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Guinness Nigeria Plc (the Company) will hold on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 for the purpose of considering and approving the financial results for the year ending 30th June 2022, amongst other matters.

Accordingly, in compliance with the NGX Rules and the Amendments to the Listing Rules, the closed period for trading in the Company's shares by insiders will commence on the 1st of July, 2022 and will expire 24 hours after the announcement of the results.

Therefore, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information and other insiders of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company during the closed period.

The results for the period as approved by the Board will thereafter be uploaded to the Exchange portal not later than 28th July 2022.

