GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

NOTIFICATION OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

LAGOS, 20th DECEMBER 2023

This is to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the Market that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Guinness Nigeria Plc (the Company) will hold on Wednesday, 24th January 2024 for the purpose of considering and approving the financial results for the second quarter ending 31st December 2023, amongst other matters.

Accordingly, in compliance with the NGX Rules and the Amendments to the Listing Rules, the closed period for trading in the Company's shares by insiders will commence on the 1st of January 2024 and will expire 24 hours after the announcement of the results.

Therefore, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information and other insiders of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company during the closed period.

The results for the period as approved by the Board will thereafter be uploaded to the Exchange portal not later than 25th January 2024.

FOR: GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

Abidemi Ademola

Legal Director/ Company Secretary

