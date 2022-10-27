Guinness Nigeria : NIG PLC-RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - 25 OCT 2022

GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

Lagos; 27 October 2022

OUTCOME OF THE 72nd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

Guinness Nigeria Plc ("the Company") wishes to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), its shareholders and the investing public that the 72nd Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on the 25th day of October 2022 at Idera Hall of the Raddison Blu Anchorage Hotel, 1A Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos as scheduled.

At the meeting, the members considered and duly passed the following resolutions:

That the Audited Accounts Financial Statements for the year ended 30 th June 2022, the Report of the Directors, the Independent Auditors

Report, and the Audit Committee's Report thereon, laid before members and was received. That the Shareholders approved the declaration of a dividend in respect of the year ended 30 June 2022 of N15,639,333,327.66 that is N7.14k per ordinary share of 50k payable on 26 October 2022 out of the amount standing to the credit of the Statement of Comprehensive Income to all shareholders registered in the Books of the Company at the close of business on 23 September 2022. That the ratification of appointment of the following Directors were approved: Mr. Emmanuel Difom as an executive director; Mr. Dayalan Nayager as a non-executive director and Mrs. Tariye Gbadegesin as an independent non-executive director.

