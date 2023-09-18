Please sign the above proxy form and send it so as to reach the address of the Registrars, Veritas Registrars Limited, Plot 89A, Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos not less than 48 hours before the time of the holding of the Meeting.

Provision has been made on this form for some Directors of the Company to act as your proxy, but if you wish, you may insert in the blank spaces on the form (marked **) the name of the person whether a member of the Company or not, who will attend the Meeting and vote on your behalf instead of the Directors.

If the Shareholder is a corporation, this form must be under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.

A member (shareholder) entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy in his stead. All proxies should be deposited at the Registered Office not less than 48 hours before the time of holding the Meeting. In the case of joint shareholders, any of such may complete the form, but the names of all joint shareholders must be stated.

or failing him/her, Dr. Omobola Johnson, or failing her, Mr. John Musunga as my /our proxy to act and vote for me/us and on my/ our behalf at the Annual General meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 24 October 2023 and at any adjournment thereof.

Being a member/members of Guinness Nigeria Plc, hereby appoint**

NUMBER OF SHARES

RESOLUTION FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN

To conﬁrm the appointment of the following Directors:

John Musunga (Kenyan) Mrs. Grainne Wafer (Irish) Ms. Joan Hodgins (Irish)

To re-elect as Director Ms. Ngozi Edozien

To re-elect as Director, Mrs. Yemisi Ayeni

To re-elect as Director, Mrs. Tariye

Gbadegesin

To authorize Directors to ﬁx the remuneration of the independent auditors

To elect members of the Statutory Audit

Committee

To ﬁx the remuneration of the Directors

To renew the general mandate of the Company to enter into recurrent transactions with related parties for the Company's day to day operations

Please indicate with an "X" in the appropriate box how you wish your votes to be cast on the resolution set out above. Unless otherwise instructed, the proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his discretion.

You may also scan and send the completed Proxy form to the

Company's Registrars at enquiry@veritasregistrars.com.

5 The proxy must produce the Admission Card sent with the Notice of Meeting to obtain entrance to the meeting.