PROXY FORM
73rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of Guinness Nigeria Plc to be held at the Grand Banquet Hall, Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos State on Tuesday, 24th October 2023 at 11.00 o'clock.
I/We* ……………........….…………………………………………………………………………
………….............................................................................................……………
Being a member/members of Guinness Nigeria Plc, hereby appoint**
......….........…............................................................………………………………….
or failing him/her, Dr. Omobola Johnson, or failing her, Mr. John Musunga as my /our proxy to act and vote for me/us and on my/ our behalf at the Annual General meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 24 October 2023 and at any adjournment thereof.
Dated this …….................….. day of …................................……..… 2023
Shareholder's signature ………..........................................…………………
*Delete as necessary
- A member (shareholder) entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy in his stead. All proxies should be deposited at the Registered Office not less than 48 hours before the time of holding the Meeting. In the case of joint shareholders, any of such may complete the form, but the names of all joint shareholders must be stated.
- If the Shareholder is a corporation, this form must be under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.
- Provision has been made on this form for some Directors of the Company to act as your proxy, but if you wish, you may insert in the blank spaces on the form (marked **) the name of the person whether a member of the Company or not, who will attend the Meeting and vote on your behalf instead of the Directors.
- Please sign the above proxy form and send it so as to reach the address of the Registrars, Veritas Registrars Limited, Plot 89A, Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos not less than 48 hours before the time of the holding of the Meeting.
NUMBER OF SHARES
RESOLUTION
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
To conﬁrm the appointment of the following Directors:
- John Musunga (Kenyan)
- Mrs. Grainne Wafer (Irish)
- Ms. Joan Hodgins (Irish)
To re-elect as Director Ms. Ngozi Edozien
To re-elect as Director, Mrs. Yemisi Ayeni
To re-elect as Director, Mrs. Tariye
Gbadegesin
To authorize Directors to ﬁx the remuneration of the independent auditors
To elect members of the Statutory Audit
Committee
To ﬁx the remuneration of the Directors
To renew the general mandate of the Company to enter into recurrent transactions with related parties for the Company's day to day operations
Please indicate with an "X" in the appropriate box how you wish your votes to be cast on the resolution set out above. Unless otherwise instructed, the proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his discretion.
You may also scan and send the completed Proxy form to the
Company's Registrars at enquiry@veritasregistrars.com.
5 The proxy must produce the Admission Card sent with the Notice of Meeting to obtain entrance to the meeting.
ADMISSION CARD
Please Admit
........................................................................................................................................................
To the Annual General Meeting of Guinness Nigeria Plc which will be held at Grand Banquet Hall, Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos State on Tuesday, 24th October 2023 at 11.00 o'clock
This admission card must be produced by the Shareholde or his proxy in order to obtain entrance to the Annual General Meeting.
.......................................................................................................
Name of Shareholder
.......................................................................................................
Address of Shareholder
Number of
Shares held
2023 ANNUAL REPORT & FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
155
Rotimi Odusola Company Secretary
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Guinness Nigeria plc published this content on 18 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2023 10:01:09 UTC.