Guizhou Aviation Technical Development Co., Ltd (SHSE:688239) announces a share repurchase program. Under the program, the company will repurchase up to CNY 50 million worth of its shares. The repurchase price will not more than CNY 53 per Share.

The repurchased shares will be to maintain the company's value and shareholders' rights. The repurchase period will be not more than 3 months.