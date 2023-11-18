Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited announced that the company has appointed Mr. Ram Gianani, Additional General Manager (Finance), as a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company with effect from 18th November 2023 vice Mr. Vinayak Kudtarkar, General Manager (Finance) & Chief Financial Officer, in accordance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Mr. Ram P Gianani is a Qualified Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant. He is presently working as Additional General Manager (Finance) with the Company (GAOL) since December 2013. He has more than thirty years of experience in various Companies.