Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

February 03, 2024 at 07:12 am EST Share

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 9,209 million compared to INR 11,227.9 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 9,256 million compared to INR 11,289.8 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 1,151.2 million compared to net income of INR 871.7 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 15.68 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 11.87 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 15.68 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 11.87 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 28,050.1 million compared to INR 33,783.8 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 28,925.4 million compared to INR 34,124 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 1,906.5 million compared to net income of INR 3,385.8 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 25.96 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 46.1 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 25.96 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 46.1 a year ago.