Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 11,629.9 million compared to INR 12,728.6 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 11,895.3 million compared to INR 12,888 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 709 million compared to INR 1,146 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.09 compared to INR 5 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.09 compared to INR 5 a year ago.

