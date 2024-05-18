May 18, 2024 at 07:24 am EDT

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 13,464.4 million compared to INR 14,285 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 13,837.8 million compared to INR 14,424.4 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 913.8 million compared to INR 694.8 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.99 compared to INR 1.51 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.99 compared to INR 1.51 a year ago.