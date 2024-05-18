May 18, 2024 at 07:24 am EDT

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 49,267 million compared to INR 49,089.9 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 50,714.2 million compared to INR 49,830 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 3,458.6 million compared to INR 3,301 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 7.54 compared to INR 7.2 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 7.54 compared to INR 7.2 a year ago.