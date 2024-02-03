Gujarat Containers Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Gujarat Containers Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 377.25 million compared to INR 259.86 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 377.26 million compared to INR 260.46 million a year ago. Net income was INR 21.71 million compared to INR 19.89 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.84 compared to INR 3.52 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.84 compared to INR 3.52 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 1,053.28 million compared to INR 1,038 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,053.47 million compared to INR 1,039.07 million a year ago. Net income was INR 70.15 million compared to INR 86.81 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.42 compared to INR 15.38 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.42 compared to INR 15.38 a year ago.