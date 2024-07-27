Gujarat Cotex Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 71.27 million compared to INR 48.96 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 71.27 million compared to INR 48.96 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 2.01 million compared to INR 0.144 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.03. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.03 compared to INR 0.03 a year ago.